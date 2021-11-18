Best fine point pen

Look for pens that are designed to be smudge-free with quick drying ink to keep your writing mess-free and your hand ink-free.

Which fine point pen is best?

Even in this digital age of online communication, writing with a pen and ink still comes in handy when crafting letters, signing checks or creating a daily to-do list. With so many varieties of pens out there, choosing the right pen for you can be difficult. From ballpoint to gel ink, it’s hard to know which option will best suit your writing style. Fine point pens are great for when you need to write with precision. The small pen tip size is ideal for writing or drawing intricate details. If you find yourself needing to write in clean, fine lines, a fine point pen is right for you.

If you’re looking for the best of the best, PILOT The Better Ball Point Pen Refillable & Retractable Ballpoint Pens are reliable, refillable and designed with a textured barrel for ultimate grip comfort.

What to know before you buy a fine point pen

Use

Pen tip size affects the thickness of the line the pen leaves on the paper. Pen tip size can be extra fine, fine, medium or bold. Fine point pens are best for writing cursive, complex symbols or characters. They are also super long-lasting, reliable and easy to use.

Types

Ink pens come in many styles. It’s important to try out a variety of pen types to find what works best for you. Fine point pens are commonly rollerball, ballpoint or gel ink. In general, gel ink and rollerball pens tend to create a finer line than ballpoint pens.

Rollerball pens

Rollerball pens use water-based ink. Water-based ink flows easily on the page, which creates a comfortable writing experience. You can create dark, fine lines without applying much pressure as water-based ink saturates the page and soaks in deeply. Water-based ink offers a variety of colors, due to the ink working well with water-soluble dyes and pigments. The downside of water-based ink is that it leaks easily and can bleed through the page to the surface below.

Ballpoint pens

Ballpoint pens are the most well-known pen type. Their oil-based ink dries faster than other types of ink, which means less smudging. The oil-based ink is thicker than other ink types which helps it last longer, requiring fewer refills over time. However, ballpoint pens require more pressure, while writing as the thick ink can lead to clumping. Because of this, ballpoint pens are not ideal for long periods of writing, as they can lead to muscle tension in your writing hand.

Gel ink pens

The ink in gel ink pens is water-based ink like rollerball pens, but it has a thick consistency like ballpoint pens. By combining qualities of both pens, gel ink pens offer a free-flowing and comfortable writing experience while using less ink to create bold, thick lines. Gel ink comes in a variety of vibrant colors, thanks to the use of pigments. The ink is less likely to smudge but tends to sit on the surface before soaking in, which creates sharp lines but slow drying time.

What to look for in a quality fine point pen

Comfort

Pens with a comfortable grip keep your hand tension-free while writing. Look for a rubber cover where your fingers hold the pen. This helps you write for longer periods of time without straining your wrist.

Quantity

Buying pens in a pack is cost-efficient and keeps you from running out of pens. Pens are easy to misplace, so buy them in a set to ensure you always have a pen handy.

Ink Quality

It’s important to keep ink quality in mind when looking for a pen. If the ink is not good quality, it can lead to smudging and fading. Pens with pigmented ink stay vivid over time. Also, look for ink that is odorless. Some ink may have a strong scent that some consumers may not like.

How much you can expect to spend on a fine point pen

Fine point pens range in price from $1-$150 based on ink quality, durability and other design features. Cost effective fine point pens often come in packs of 12 and cost roughly $1 per pen.

Fine point pen FAQ

What are the different pen tip sizes?

A. There are four pen tip sizes. These sizes are extra fine, fine, medium and bold. A fine point pen is anything 0.7mm and below. Medium point pens are generally considered anything between 1.0mm and 1.2mm. Bold point pens are 1.4mm and above.

What is the thinnest pen tip?

A. The thinnest pen tip is typically an extra fine point pen. Fine point pens with a 0.5mm pen tip or smaller are considered to be extra fine point. Extra fine point pens require more pressure when writing than fine point pens, which some consumers may not like. Their extra fine size is best for drawing super intricate details.

How do you keep pens from smudging?

A. There are a few things you can do to stop pens from smudging. Touching the surface you’re working on is often the main reason pen ink smudges. Find a good writing angle to help keep your hand from touching the page. You can also minimize the amount of ink used by applying less pressure while writing.

What’s the best fine point pen to buy?

Top fine point pen

PILOT The Better Ball Point Pen Refillable & Retractable Ballpoint Pens

What you need to know: This refillable and retractable pen has a textured barrel for extra grip comfort.

What you’ll love: PILOT is a trusted brand with over 100 years experience known for its reliable, high quality and cost-efficient pens.

What you should consider: Ballpoint ink is thicker than other inks and has longer drying times, which some consumers may not like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fine point pen for the money

Zebra Pen Z-Grip Retractable Ballpoint Pen

What you need to know: This retractable pen is lightweight and has a soft rubber grip for comfort.

What you’ll love: Its quick-drying ink reduces smudging.

What you should consider: This pen is nonrefillable, which some consumers may not like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sharpie S-Gel, Gel Pens

What you need to know: The 0.5mm pen tip size makes this pen ideal for sharp, precise writing.

What you’ll love: This pen comes with a comfortable rubber grip and the long-lasting ink is quick-drying thanks to its no-smudge technology.

What you should consider: This pen is extra fine point, which may be too small for some consumers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

