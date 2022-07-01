Which wall calendar is best?

Staying organized at work and in life is much easier when you have a centralized calendar to store your important events. Hanging a wall calendar is a great way to keep all your to-do’s in one spot. Wall calendars are especially helpful if you manage multiple people’s schedules and want to keep everyone on the same page.

If you’re looking for an extensive and adaptable wall calendar to organize your year, the SwiftGlimpse Laminated Blank Annual Wall Calendar Poster is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a wall calendar

Before purchasing a wall calendar for your home or office, consider how you plan to use it. Most notably, think about whether you prefer disposable or reusable calendars, as you can find large wall calendars that are both dated or undated. For more detailed information, check out the full wall calendars buying guide from BestReviews.

Dated vs. undated

Wall calendars can come with pre-filled dates for a specific year or blank to be filled in by the user. Pre-filled dates can be helpful if you want a calendar that’s ready to use out of the box. Dateless wall calendars are useful if you want a reusable calendar that you can customize from year to year. Dateless calendars are generally more sustainable as you don’t need to dispose of each page after the pages are used.

Materials

You can find wall calendars made of different materials such as paper, laminated paper, whiteboard and magnetic whiteboard. Which material works best for you depends on your needs. Paper calendars are disposable and laminated calendars are reusable.

If you opt for a whiteboard wall calendar, pay attention to what kind of markers you’ll need. Some calendars only take dry-erase or wet-erase markers, and using the wrong type can smear the colored ink.

Horizontal vs. vertical

Most calendars are available in a horizontal format and some are available in a vertical format as well. Consider where you plan to hang the calendar to determine how you’ll want to position it in your space.

What to look for in a quality wall calendar

What makes high-quality wall calendars stand out is their ability to easily hang onto a wall or vertical surface, their ease of use and their functional size. The larger the calendar, the more room you have to write and plan out your days.

Attachment style

The element that turns a calendar into a wall calendar is the ability to hang it easily. You can find wall calendars with pre-cut holes, wire hooks, holes with grommets and magnetic backings. Consider where you’ll attach your calendar to determine what type of attachment style would suit your space. For example, if you plan to put a calendar on the fridge, make sure you find one with a magnetic back.

Reusability

The ability to erase and reuse a wall calendar can be a great way to save resources. If you find a dry-erase or wet-erase wall calendar, be sure to use the appropriate dry-erase or wet-erase markers to prevent marks and stains from forming over time.

If you choose a disposable paper wall calendar, these can be extremely easy to use right away as they’re already printed and ready to hang. However, they’re not reusable, and you’ll need to replenish them each year.

Size

Wall calendars come in various sizes, from small to large. You can find wall calendars measuring 12 inches by 17 inches all the way up to 48 inches by 72 inches. Measure the space where you plan to hang a calendar before you begin shopping. That way, you’ll know exactly which calendars will fit in your space.

How much you can expect to spend on wall calendars

Smaller and disposable wall calendars can range from $15-$20, while larger and reusable ones can vary from $20-$60 or more, depending on size.

Wall calendar FAQ

What kind of markers do I need?

A. It depends on what kind of materials your calendar is made of. Dry-erase markers only work on dry-erase surfaces. Wet-erase markers only work on wet-erase surfaces. Regular pencils, pens and washable and permanent markers work on any disposable surfaces.

Can I organize multiple months on one calendar?

A. Yes, if you choose an annual wall calendar. Be sure to choose one that displays multiple months on one surface. That way, you’ll be able to map out up to 12 months at a time. These wall calendars tend to be larger simply because they hold more content on a single surface, so measure your space before buying.

What’s the best wall calendar to buy?

Top wall calendar

SwiftGlimpse Laminated Blank Annual Wall Calendar Poster

What you need to know: This extra-large annual wall calendar lets you plan out a year’s worth of to-do’s at once.

What you’ll love: With dateless months and a dry-erase poster board material, this wall calendar is as flexible as possible. You can reuse it year after year and easily wipe off your dry-erase marker notes as you go. It comes in multiple different dimensions and orientations, so you can find the perfect fit for your space. Each month has enough room to write and includes an extra notes space.

What you should consider: It comes rolled up upon delivery, so take time to flatten it out before hanging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wall calendar for the money

At-A-Glance Monthly Desk Pad Calendars

What you need to know: These large paper desk calendars can lay flat or hang on the wall with convenient top holes.

What you’ll love: This wall calendar provides lots of space to write in each day and is adaptable for either laying down or hanging up. You can glance at the remaining months of the year at the bottom of the current page. The months are pre-printed with dates, so you can start using them right away.

What you should consider: This is a tear-off calendar with disposable paper pages, making it difficult to track what you’ve completed once you move on to the next month.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Staples

Worth checking out

OfficeThink Jumbo Dry-Erase Laminated Wall Calendar

What you need to know: This laminated wall calendar offers lots of writing space for a single month.

What you’ll love: This monthly dry-erase calendar is big, making it useful for adding many items to each day of the month. The dateless calendar is meant to be customized for each month of the year. The laminated poster material is light and easy to hang. It also comes with a high-quality eraser, five dry-erase markers and eight jumbo tacks to attach the calendar to any wall. You can choose between multiple sizes.

What you should consider: The calendar only lets you view one month at a time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

