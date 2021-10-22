Best rubber band

Unless you want rubber bands to serve one specific purpose, consider buying packs of rubber bands with assorted colors and thickness so you can use them for a variety of tasks.

Which rubber band is best?

When it comes to office supplies, you don’t think much about them until you run out and can’t find what you need. Rubber bands fit into this category, so whether you’re stocking up your home or office supplies, you want to make sure that you have quality rubber bands on hand.

Rubber bands come in all shapes, colors and sizes, and quality can range significantly between brands. You can buy a smaller pack or buy in bulk, so the pack you choose to purchase can vary depending on your needs. With that in mind, a top pick is Alliance Advantage Rubber Bands because they are quality, versatile rubber bands.

What to know before you buy rubber bands

Size

The size of the rubber band you need will be determined by the task you need it for. Size is determined by length and width. Standard rubber bands can vary between 7/8-7 inches long and 1/16-5/8 inches wide.

You have the option to purchase packs of rubber bands that come in a variety of sizes or packs where the rubber bands are all the same size. If shopping for your home, where you probably won’t need to use rubber bands as frequently, and when you do, they will probably be for a variety of tasks, so it’s a good idea to purchase a pack with different rubber band sizes.

Stretch

How stretchy a rubber band is will typically be determined by the rubber content and the width. The wider the rubber band and the lower the rubber content, the less the stretch.

Rubber content

Despite their name, rubber bands typically only contain between 50-90% rubber, but the higher the rubber content, the better quality and the more stretch you’ll get.

If you want the best quality, look for bands with a rubber content of 80-90%. Rubber bands with a rubber content lower than 65% are the least stretchy and durable.

What to look for in a quality rubber band

Color

Pick a color and you can find rubber bands in that color. When selecting the color of rubber bands, it goes beyond personal preference and can be a great way to organize.

Quantity

How many rubber bands do you need and what are you buying them for? If you’re stocking up your home office, you won’t need nearly as many as you would if you were supplying an entire office staff. You can find bands in packs ranging from 25 to 1,000.

Latex-free

If you have an allergy to natural latex, look for latex-free rubber bands, which are made from synthetic rubber instead of natural rubber. These rubber bands are typically used in a more sterile medical setting. They tend to cost a little more, but they are better quality and more durable.

How much you can expect to spend on rubber bands

You can find packs of rubber bands for as little as $1, but they tend to be thin and not the best quality. Midrange packs of rubber bands can be found for $5-$10, with the thickest and highest-quality packs of rubber bands costing up to $25 per pack.

Rubber band FAQ

Why are rubber bands classified and labeled by number?

A. The number determines the length and width of the rubber band, and numbers range between 8 (7/8-by-1/16 inch) and 117b (7 inches by 1/8 inch). It’s a simple way to help you remember the size and to either find that same size or adjust sizing when you purchase rubber bands again.

Do thicker rubber bands have more stretch than thinner rubber bands?

A. No, it’s actually the opposite. The thinner the rubber band, the more it stretches. Thick rubber bands actually stretch less, but they are much stronger and more durable than thin rubber bands that can break much easier.

What’s the best rubber band to buy?

Top rubber band

Alliance Advantage Rubber Bands

What you need to know: Firm, sturdy and stretchy, these are great for everyday use at home or in the office.

What you’ll love: Made in the U.S., these rubber bands stretch with an elongation of 700% from their original size. These are size #64, which means they are 3 1/2 inches by 1/4 inch, and they contain midrange rubber content.

What you should consider: These are quality rubber bands, but they are expensive compared to similar brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top rubber band for the money

AmazonBasics Rubber Bands

What you need to know: This three-pack of 1-pound rubber bands gives you roughly 3,750 rubber bands total that come bundled and neatly organized for easy access.

What you’ll love: Smooth and stretchable, these rubber bands were made from natural rubber. They are reusable and good for either home or office. These are size #19, which means they are 3 1/2 inches by 1/16 inch.

What you should consider: Some customers feel the bands appear slightly smaller than their advertised size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ACCO Rubber Band Ball

What you need to know: With roughly 270 rubber bands per ball, this is an efficient way to store and organize your rubber bands for easy access.

What you’ll love: The ball itself is roughly 3 1/4-by-1 1/4 inches, while each individual rubber band is 3/4-by-1/8 inch. The colorful rubber bands in the ball all come in assorted colors.

What you should consider: As you slowly start to remove and use rubber bands, the ball tends to lose its shape.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

