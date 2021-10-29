Best postal scale

In 2020, more than 3 billion packages were shipped between Thanksgiving and Christmas Day in the U.S., which is about 800 million more than in 2019.

Which postal scales are best?

Whether you have an online store or send lots of letters or packages through the mail, you’ll need a good postal scale. Shipping prices often change, and you don’t want to guess how much a package weighs and then put insufficient postage on it. Having a postal scale that provides accurate weights can also help you easily print postage at home and save trips to the post office.

The Smart Weigh Digital Shipping and Postal Weight Scale is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a postal scale

Weight limit

Check the maximum weight limit on the scale. If you weigh packages that are too heavy for the scale’s weight limit, you’ll either break your scale or get an error message. Choose a postal scale with a weight limit that will best meet your needs.

Weighing area

Consider the size of your items and the weighing area of the postal scale. You’ll want to get a scale designed to hold the size of the packages you’re weighing so they don’t fall off or block the scale’s readout.

Readability

You’ll want a scale that’s easy to read. Check out the LCD display screen to see if you can easily read the numbers. Backlit screen options are also nice for darker rooms.

Power source

Postal scales use either batteries or a plug-in AC adapter for power, and some include both options. Battery-powered postal scales travel easily but could give out at an inconvenient time. With an AC adapter, you won’t have to buy batteries, but you’ll need access to an electrical outlet.

What to look for in a quality postal scale

Auto shutoff

For battery-powered postal scales, the auto-shutoff feature is a nice bonus because it turns off after several minutes of inactivity to save battery life.

Wired display unit

A postal scale that displays the weight on a wired LCD display unit can be helpful so that you can read the weight at eye level on a table rather than on the floor.

Hold or tare functions

Hold or tare functions on postal scales can be helpful. The hold function keeps the item’s weight on the display so you can remove the package. The tare function lets you weigh an item, zeroes out the weight, and then lets you weigh a second item without including the first item’s weight.

How much you can expect to spend on a postal scale

You can get a good, basic postal scale to use at home for $10-$30. Mid-range postal scales with a higher weight capacity or extra features cost roughly $30-$80. High-end postal scales cost $80-$150 and can weigh items from 200 to 500 pounds.

Postal scale FAQ

Can’t I just use a bathroom or kitchen scale instead of a postal scale?

A. No, bathroom and kitchen scales aren’t ideal for postal use for a couple of reasons. Bathroom scales don’t provide the level of precise measurement needed for packages. Kitchen scales don’t have a high enough maximum weight capacity to hold large or heavy packages. A postal scale is really best for weighing letters and packages to mail.

How can I check the accuracy of my postal scale?

A. Most postal scales are pre-calibrated for accuracy, but you may want to do a quick test to be sure. Take an item that you already know its exact weight and place it on the postal scale to check. If it’s not quite accurate, you can adjust other items’ weights accordingly.

What’s the best postal scale to buy?

Top postal scale

Smart Weigh Digital Shipping and Postal Weight Scale

What you need to know: This is an inexpensive scale that works well for regular use.

What you’ll love: This model offers an AC adapter and battery power for flexible use, zeroes itself upon power up and is easy to read.

What you should consider: The scale may not be as accurate as others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top postal scale for the money

Weighmax Durable Stainless Steel Digital Postal Scale

What you need to know: This durable, compact model is highly accurate and offers good value.

What you’ll love: This scale has a sturdy, stainless steel design, a large and a bright display screen. It can also weigh up to 90 pounds.

What you should consider: Since the display screen doesn’t detach from the scale, it may be hard to read when weighing large packages.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

My Weigh Electronic Digital Shipping Postal Scale

What you need to know: This precise postal scale comes with a display that can stretch up to 2 feet away and can handle up to 55 pounds.

What you’ll love: This model runs on an AC adapter or batteries, has an easy-to-read backlit display that can attach to the scale or detach to read from a distance and includes a holder to measure tubes and letters.

What you should consider: The scale doesn’t permit you to see weight changes as you add more items.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Accuteck Digital Shipping Postal Scale

What you need to know: This scale is simultaneously heavy-duty and lightweight and has a lifting side for tubes or envelopes.

What you’ll love: This model is super versatile with three power options: AC adapter, USB and batteries. It also shows real-time weight increases and can hold up to 110 pounds.

What you should consider: It has an automatic shutoff that takes a while to reboot.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

LW Measurements, LLC Digital Postal Shipping Postage Bench Scales

What you need to know: This scale is reliable, accurate and easy to use.

What you’ll love: The scale easily zeroes out, weighs continuously and has a backlit LED display.

What you should consider: The maximum weight is only 35 pounds, which could limit its use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

