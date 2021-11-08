Best pocket planner

If you are an artist who wants to doodle inside your pocket planner, pick a daily planner since there is a dedicated page for each day and more blank space.

Which pocket planner is best?

Even in the digital age, having a paper pocket planner can be a lifesaver. It isn’t always deemed professional to pull out a phone, and paperbound planners don’t need to be charged or turned on and off.

Pocket planners come in all different styles, and the BooQool 2022-2024 Monthly Pocket Planner ticks just about every box for what makes a great paper planner. It has a gorgeous leather cover tailored for professional settings, and it’s usable for three years without exceeding the costs of most of the competition.

What to know before you buy a pocket planner

How long do you intend to use one pocket planner?

Some pocket planners are made for just one year’s use while others are made for multiple years. The advantage to getting a pocket planner that is good for just one year is that it will probably be less bulky and/or have more space to write in the areas designated for each day/week.

The benefit of a pocket planner that is made for multiple years is that you won’t need to buy or replace your pocket planner as often. It is also a great way to keep a record of your life and your tasks over time.

Apps vs. pocket planner

Nowadays, many apps make planning and scheduling simple. However, apps do require you to use your phone, which means more screen time, and there are more variables thrown in such as carrying power banks, running out of battery and being in settings where it isn’t appropriate to use a phone. A pocket planner will look more professional, and you can personalize it as much as you want.

Pocket space

You can get pocket planners in different sizes. Some are as big as a typical A4 notebook while others are smaller, like A6 pocket planners that can easily slip into your pocket. Bigger planners are great for people who don’t need to travel as much — such as remote workers.

It is wise to evaluate what you already have in your pockets. It isn’t comfortable to walk around with a lot of bulk where you can’t easily pull something out, so you may have to economize your pocket space.

What to look for in a quality pocket planner

Writing space

One of the biggest complaints with certain pocket planners is how small the spaces are to write in, especially for people who write large letters. This is particularly problematic with monthly planners where a whole month is spread over just two pages. The box for each day of the month is small, and it will be difficult to write whole sentences. However, even monthly planners can have large spaces to write in; it really depends on each individual pocket planner.

Durable cover

Pocket planners get moved around a lot. They shuffle from pockets to desks and bags and survive daily commutes. A paper cover might be cheaper but also more flimsy. A leather planner or a planner with a plastic cover will be more durable and see less wear and tear. Even if it costs a little bit more, people using their pocket planners for professional use will appreciate the extra mileage durability allots.

Daily vs. weekly. vs. monthly planners

Pocket planners come in three styles: daily, weekly and monthly. Daily planners have a large box for each day and generally cover the span of just one year. They have nice big boxes to write in, and artists love them since they have a lot of space to draw. Weekly planners generally have one week spread over two pages. The spaces are generally spacious enough to write in, but, like the daily planner, it might be bulkier since more pages are required. The monthly planner can cover larger spans of time, and it might be thinner, but writing space is often sacrificed to achieve this.

How much you can expect to spend on a pocket planner

A basic pocket planner without a fancy design generally costs less than $10. Pocket planners with attractive cover designs and those with sturdy tabs and other features can cost $10-$25 or more.

Pocket planner FAQ

What pocket planner is best for bullet journaling?

A. Bullet journaling is typically done in a blank notebook since there is a specific way to write a bullet journal that includes having a daily and monthly calendar with optimized priority lists. Your best bet would be to find a blank pocket planner and design it yourself.

Are there any additional features to look for in a good pocket planner?

A. Some pocket planners do come with a few extra features including pen holders, an inner pocket and extra pages like designated holidays. Most planners will come with extra pages in the back for extra writing space as well.

What’s the best pocket planner to buy?

Top pocket planner

BooQool 2022-2024 Monthly Pocket Planner

What you need to know: This durable leather pocket planner is usable until the end of 2024 and allows you to see a whole month at a time.

What you’ll love: The thick paper makes it easy to write on with no seeping. The leather material is great for professional settings and it easily fits inside your pocket. There are extras like a pen holder and plenty of note pages in the back of the planner.

What you should consider: There is no weekly planner, so the boxes will feel small to people who write large letters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pocket planner for the money

Paluma 2022 Pocket Planner/Calendar

What you need to know: This beautiful ocean-themed pocket planner has a weekly plan layout that will make planning 2022 a cinch.

What you’ll love: Every day has a big box making it easy to plan multiple tasks. Use ribbon page markers to keep up with your tasks. An elastic binding makes it easy to open but also durable.

What you should consider: There are a lot of extra pages, which makes it bulkier than other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Moleskine Classic 18-Month 2021-2022 Weekly Planner

What you need to know: This planner has the Moleskine classic design and allows you to easily plan each day and each week.

What you’ll love: Moleskine offers many different formatting options. The quality and binding is top of the line, and it can be used in professional environments. Loaded with useful information like holiday dates and time zones.

What you should consider: The slots for each day can be a little bit small and hard to write multiple plans inside.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

