Best high-end printing calculator

Which high-end printing calculators are best?

If you’re a store manager or an accountant or run any type of business, you probably need a high-end printing calculator. Purchasing and using a high-end printing calculator can save you some much-needed time and add the necessary documentation to show that everything was correctly entered and tallied. The Sharp Heavy-Duty Color Printing Calculator is a stellar high-end printing calculator for all of your printing needs.

What to know before you buy a high-end printing calculator

Consider the functions of a high-end printing calculator

You need to think about what you actually need to use the high-end printing calculator for, since different printing calculators have different functions. So you first need to narrow down the models of high-end printing calculators by targeting the ones that perform the operations you might actually need to use, like depreciation and amortization.

Think about the type of ribbon you want

Most high-end printing calculators have a red-and-black, twin-spool ribbon for the printing mechanism. The ribbons in these printing calculators are exposed, which boosts the opportunity for them to dry out and means that they don’t last quite as long as ribbon cartridges. Ribbon cartridges are more expensive and difficult to find, but they are much simpler to change and they last a much longer time.

Find the right kind of paper

There are a few different kinds of paper, including thermal paper, enclosed rolls of paper and external rolls of paper. Most high-end printing calculators have external rolls of paper, which can leave your high-end printing calculator prone to damage.

What to look for in a quality high-end printing calculator

Size

You need a high-end printing calculator that’s big enough that your fingers can accurately and easily locate the right keys and small enough to fit onto your desk.

Power

You can power most high-end printing calculators by plugging the calculator into an outlet. If you do buy a high-end printing calculator that runs on batteries, you should purchase an AC adapter as well, since printing can quickly and easily run your batteries down.

Keys

You need to think about the feel and layout of the keys. You won’t really know whether you’ll like the keys’ feel until you are actively using the high-end printing calculator.

That being said, every high-end printing calculator has its own key layout, so if you’re replacing an older printing calculator, you should look for a key layout that closely matches your previous model so you won’t need to make time for an adjustment period.

How much you can expect to spend on a high-end printing calculator

High-end printing calculators typically cost more than $60, but there are some that cost about $40 to $60. These high-end calculators are fairly big and solid and include Margin, Sell and Cost keys. They’re also fairly simple to operate and print more than four lines in a second.

High-end printing calculator FAQ

Why would you want a high-end printing calculator if you already have Excel?

A. Using Excel without a high-end printing calculator is similar to using a computer keyboard without a mouse. Adding a mouse to your computer keyboard improves your ability to effectively and efficiently accomplish all of your projects and tasks.

What does two-key rollover refer to?

A. You might occasionally depress a second key before fully lifting your first finger from the first key. In more basic printing calculators, the second key that you pressed will not register and you’ll end up missing a function or entering the incorrect number. This is known as two-key rollover.

That being said, if you have a high-end printing calculator, both of the keys you press will individually register in the order that you pressed them, which reduces the chance of an error.

What makes a high-end printing calculator considered heavy-duty?

A. It’s typically the printing speed that determines a high-end printing calculator’s classification. A printing calculator that only prints three or fewer lines per second is considered light-duty, while one that prints three to four lines a second is considered medium-duty. Heavy-duty printing calculators can usually print at least four lines in a second.

What are the best high-end printing calculators to buy?

Top high-end printing calculator

Sharp Heavy-Duty Color Printing Calculator

What you need to know: This high-end printing calculator from Sharp provides advanced math functionality and features.

What you’ll love: It offers a built-in antimicrobial layer for improved hygiene, as well as heavy-duty keys that last through regular and heavy use. The large screen is also simple to read in both dark and light conditions.

What you should consider: The built-in paper holder that comes with this high-end printing calculator might hold the tape too loosely.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top high-end printing calculator for the money

Canon P23-DHV-3 Printing Calculator

What you need to know: This printing calculator from Canon is small and compact and handles all of the functions that small-business owners need.

What you’ll love: This Canon high-end printing calculator features advanced accounting capabilities. It also runs on four AAA batteries with a fairly decent battery life and has a smaller footprint than other printing calculators.

What you should consider: The ink might dry out sooner than you might expect for this high-end printing calculator.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Victor 1310 Big Print Commercial Printing Calculator

What you need to know: This high-end printing calculator from Victor is perfect for seniors and prints bigger-sized numbers than traditional models.

What you’ll love: This Victor high-end printing calculator provides functions like item totals, memory keys and tax keys, as well as big and sturdy buttons for touch typists and a two-color LCD display that shows red for negative numbers.

What you should consider: This high-end printing calculator only runs on AC power and uses thermal paper instead of ink.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

