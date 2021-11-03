Correction fluid (now tape) has been around since the 20th century. Bette Nesmith Graham, a typist in the 1950s, developed Liquid Paper to help her correct her frequent typing errors.

Which correction tape is best?

To err is human and when it happens on a document, there’s an easy solution. Today’s answer to the occasional typo or spelling error is correction tape. Easier and less messy than correction fluid, correction tape continues to be a staple stationery product around the world.

There’s a reason BIC’s Wite-Out EZ Correct Correction Tape is consistently listed as one of the best correction tapes. Wite-Out has a long history in correction products and it continues to put out quality correction tape that’s easy to use and fast to apply.

What to know before you buy correction tape

It seems correction tape is here to stay as long as humans keep making mistakes. Even amid the migration from the office to working from home, correction tape was there. It’s a simple product that can greatly improve your work from home life and keep your boss happy with your work.

When choosing the best correction tape, you might initially think they are all the same. However, there are some factors to consider before making your choice.

Drying speed

On the correction tape packaging, it should indicate whether there is any amount of drying time required for the product. While correction tape goes on mostly dry, some brands recommend pausing before writing over the tape. If there is a drying speed, it could slow you down when you’re in a good flow. It also doesn’t mean the correction tape will be stickier than one without a drying period.

Ink type

Different brands of correction tape will recommend different types of ink when you write over your correction. The packaging should indicate any ink recommendations the company has. While this isn’t necessarily a huge deciding factor, it could be important if you have a favorite type of pen you’re loyal to.

Length of the roll

Another piece of information to look for on the packaging is the length of the roll. Longer is better. It means you’re getting more correction tape for your money. With a longer roll, you’ll run out of tape less frequently and end up saving money in the long run.

Hand preference

As with most stationery products, most correction tape is designed to be used with the right hand. If you’re left-handed, this can lead to some frustration. Before making your purchase, check whether a hand is specified. If it is, look for one designed for left-handed people.

What to look for in a quality correction tape

Dual-gear strip looping

While not a necessary feature, dual-gears will prevent the correction tape from failing and becoming tangled. If you have the choice between correction tape with dual-gears and one without, think twice about which you want to work with.

Ergonomic design

As brands continue to innovate their correction tape, more are designing the correction tape housing to be more ergonomic. The benefit of choosing a correction tape with an ergonomic design is you’ll avoid hand cramping and fatigue. This is especially important if you are frequently using your correction tape for big projects.

Transparent body

While not necessary, having a transparent housing body on your correction tape will show you how much tape you have left. You’ll also be able to see where you’re going with your correction tape.

Rewind button

The best correction tape has a rewind button. Much like a cassette tape when the tape gets loose and turns into a tangled mess, your correction tape can become unusable if the tape isn’t tight on the track. With a rewind button, you can quickly get the correction tape back on track without having to use a pen to manually roll the gears.

How much you can expect to spend on correction tape

Depending on the number of rolls in the package, you should expect to spend between $2-$20 dollars for a pack. The average cost per roll is about $1-$2.

Correction tape FAQ

How does correction tape work?

A. A roll of correction tape consists of coated tape wrapped around a spool or gear. To use it, the user gently presses the tip against the page and guides it across the error. The slight pressure detaches the corrective coating on the tape, which then adheres to the paper. The blank carrier tape is then spun onto a second spool or gear.

Is correction tape better than correction fluid?

A. There are some definite benefits to using correction tape over correction fluid. While both will cover the error and both allow you to write or print over the error, correction tape is much easier to control and apply. It’s less messy, and because it usually dries quickly, you can get back to work faster.

What are the best correction tapes to buy?

Top correction tape

BIC Wite-Out EZ Correct Correction Tape

What you need to know: A classic in the stationery world, this is a correction tape you can always count on.

What you’ll love: This instant-dry correction tape is a staple product. The carrier tape is film-based, making it stronger and less likely to break than paper-based carrier tape. The rubber grip offers more control and the transparent body lets you see where the tape is going.

What you should consider: Some users report it goes on spotty, depending on the roll you get.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Staples

Top correction tape for the money

Mr. Pen Correction Tapes

What you need to know: At about $1.14 per roll, Mr. Pen Correction Tapes offers quality correction tape at a great price.

What you’ll love: This easy-to-use correction tape can be used either right-handed or left-handed. It has tear-resistant carrier tape and goes on completely dry so you can immediately write on it.

What you should consider: The tape reportedly becomes loose frequently, meaning you’ll make good use of the rewind button.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tombow MONO Hybrid Correction Tape

What you need to know: With a hybrid design, you’ll be able to apply this correction tape easily.

What you’ll love: The biggest feature of this correction tape is the hybrid design. The applicator offers a side-action application but with the same view you would get with a pen, so you can more accurately apply the correction tape.

What you should consider: Some reviews say you have to hold it in a very specific way or it comes out patchy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Staples

