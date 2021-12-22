Best tall office chair for standing desk

While your standing desk is great for adding movement to your workday, sometimes you need to give your knees and feet a rest. A tall office chair could be your solution.

Which tall office chairs for standing desks are best?

Many corporate workers and even small business owners find themselves at their desks for the majority of the day. Standing desks are a modern innovation helping increase physical activity throughout an otherwise sedentary workday. However, the feasibility of standing the entire day isn’t exactly ideal.

A tall office chair comes in handy for anyone wanting to reap the benefits of the standing desk but who also wants a place to rest their feet and knees when necessary. Consider the High-Back Mesh Ergonomic Drafting Chair Tall Office Chair for a reliable option.

What to know before you buy a tall office chair for a standing desk

Benefits of a standing desk

Standing desks offer a number of benefits to your workday. A lot of people find themselves more productive when using a standing desk. Additionally, research shows that adding more activity into your workday can reduce your risk of several illnesses. Standing all day may not be ideal or even possible for you, which is why a tall office chair comes in handy. Alternating between standing and sitting at your desk throughout the day can keep you healthy, comfortable and productive.

Seat height is important

The tall office chair you choose must be the correct height for your desk, body and preferences. Many tall office chairs come with adjustable heights, helping them fit a variety of needs. Measure your standing desk so you know what you’re working with. Whatever tall chair you choose should allow you to sit comfortably at your desk with plenty of legroom. Somewhere around 30 inches from the floor to the top of the seat is normal.

Chair shape and size

Whatever chair you choose for your standing desk should fit the aesthetics and space of your office. On top of that, it must be comfortable. This is where you will spend a lot of your workday, tackling tasks. You want it to be wide enough to sit comfortably with a supportive back and a place to rest your feet. Plenty of cushioning and intelligent design will keep you satisfied at your desk for hours.

What to look for in a quality tall office chair for a standing desk

Backrest

The best tall office chair for a standing desk will offer a durable, stable backrest. This will give you support for long hours of sitting while allowing you to move around easily. You’ll likely be getting in and out of your chair multiple times throughout the day so you want something supportive and that will hold up. Proper lumbar support is key to preventing back pain and discomfort.

Footrest

Since you’re so high up in an office chair for a standing desk, your feet won’t reach the floor. After a short amount of time working, this quickly gets uncomfortable. A durable footrest is necessary. This footrest should be made out of a hardy metal since you may use it to get up and down off your seat. The footrest should also be height adjustable so you can move it to create your most convenient position.

Materials

You have several options as far as materials go. While metal is best for the chair frame, you can choose a variety of fabrics for the seat portion of your chair. Ideally, you want a relaxed, breathable fabric to keep you cool and cozy while you work. You want something durable that’s easy to clean. You also want it to fit the aesthetics of your office.

Armrest

While not a necessity, armrests on your tall office chair add to your comfort. This gives you extra cushioning and support to prevent arm strain and unnecessary fatigue. Some tall office chairs even come with armrests that flip up to be out of your way when desired.

How much you can expect to spend on a tall office chair for a standing desk

You aren’t likely to find a tall office chair for under $100. Some can be as much as $500. Price differences depend on the quality and features of the chair.

Tall office chair for standing desk FAQ

How often should I sit or stand at my standing desk?

A. Finding a good ratio of sitting to standing throughout your workday can be up to personal preference. A great ratio is one to two. For example, sit 2 hours for every hour of standing. If standing for 60 minutes is too uncomfortable for you, then you can do intervals of 30 minutes standing to an hour sitting.

How tall should an office chair be?

A. The ideal height for your office chair largely depends on your preferences and the height of your standing desk. Ideally, your elbows will comfortably rest somewhere between a 90-degree and 100-degree angle on the surface of your standing desk. Choosing a chair that’s adjustable in height helps you find your ideal elevation.

What’s the best tall office chair for a standing desk to buy?

Top tall office chair for standing desk

High-Back Mesh Ergonomic Drafting Chair Tall Office Chair

What you need to know: With flip-up arms, an adjustable footrest and high-quality, breathable materials, this high-back tall office chair will fit flawlessly in your office.

What you’ll love: Enjoy the contoured padding and ergonomic design of this chair. The high back is built for comfort, offering you support throughout your workday. This chair is fully adjustable with a tilt-tension mechanism to allow you to adjust the height and seat tilt, protecting and comforting your spine.

What you should consider: Some users say this chair is big and they needed to add extra lumbar support to reach the back.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tall office chair for standing desk for the money

Essentials Mesh Back Fabric Drafting Stool

What you need to know: With a tilt tension knob allowing you full control over your recline and fabric offering full air circulation, this chair will keep you at optimal comfort.

What you’ll love: The adjustable seat height of this chair lets you find your preferred sitting position. An armless design means it will fit easily under any standing desk, even in small offices. Casters make for easy maneuvering and a foot ring gives a comfy resting place for your feet.

What you should consider: Some users say assembling this chair is difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Staples

Worth checking out

Knopp Mesh Drafting Chair

What you need to know: This sleek office chair offers support for your back while adding style to your office space.

What you’ll love: This chair keeps function a priority. The breathable mesh with a lumbar supporting back allows you to rest with confidence and comfort. Double wheel casters permit you to maneuver on various floor types.

What you should consider: This chair has no adjustable tilt-tension and the armrests are fixed.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Abbey Ryan writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.