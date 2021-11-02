Best portable laptop desk

It’s important to check the angle of your legs when adjusting your sitting position for comfort and ergonomics. Your feet should be flat and your knees should be even with your hips.

Which portable laptop desk is best?

If you’ve been working from home for a while now, you may be getting tired of sitting at your office desk or kitchen table every day. If you’re looking to shake up your routine, an easy way can be getting a change of scenery. A portable laptop desk can give you the mobility you need to do just that.

The best one is the Lap Gear Home Office Lap Desk. With this tool, you can work outside on beautiful days or relax on the couch when you just don’t have the motivation to sit at your desk.

What to know before you buy a portable laptop desk

Ergonomics

Ergonomics are an important factor when it comes to any desk, but especially lap desks. The position of your wrists, neck and back can have long-term effects on your health. The lap desk should be high enough that you don’t strain your neck by constantly looking down. It may be best to get one with a comfy wrist rest if you type a lot throughout the day. A height-adjustable desk may be best for you if you want to be comfortable in a variety of locations.

Laptop size

It’s important to know your laptop’s weight and measurements. If it is too big and heavy for your portable lap desk, it will spill over the edges and be unbalanced. If your laptop is especially heavy, be sure to get one that’s dense enough to handle the weight and has a cushion on the bottom so it doesn’t dig into your legs.

Desk supplies

Consider what you need to keep at your desk for a productive workday. If you need space for your phone, a notepad or any other essential supplies, you should get one with spots to accommodate those needs. Wireless mice are portable and great for staying productive. Some have storage compartments within them, while others have designated slots for pens or mugs. Otherwise, you may have to work next to a surface where you can put everything you need.

What to look for in a quality portable laptop desk

Adjustability

The best portable desks are easily adjustable so you can use them in a variety of locations. Many let you lower or raise them to get the perfect height. Some have feet that fold up and out for easy storage. The best portable laptop desks allow you to adjust the angle to whatever is comfortable to you for a completely ergonomic experience. These should optimally lock-in for total stability throughout your workday. The more adjustable the desk is, the more versatile it will be.

Cooling fans

One benefit of laptop desks is they keep the heat of your computer off of your legs, but some do a little better than that. If your computer runs especially hot or you run a lot of heavy programs, you should consider one with built-in cooling fans. This will keep your computer a lot healthier and keep you cooler as well.

Cushions

If the laptop desk doesn’t have legs to support it above your laptop, you should consider one with a thick cushion on the bottom. The desk will be much softer and cozier on your lap, especially for long periods of work. You may also look for wrist and arm cushions if you type a lot.

How much you can expect to spend on a portable laptop desk

Small and non-adjustable lap desks can cost as little as $20, while highly adjustable surfaces with storage can go up to $90.

Portable laptop desk FAQ

Are portable laptop desks good for the plane?

A. Most portable laptop desks are too big to use in a standard plane seat. However, it may be useful if you spend long hours in the airport and like to take advantage of that time.

Can you use a gaming laptop on a portable desk?

A. Yes, as long as it’s thick and wide enough to handle the size of the computer. You may want to get one with cooling fans to ventilate all of the heat from running intense programs.

What’s the best portable laptop desk to buy?

Top portable laptop desk

Lap Gear Home Office Lap Desk

What you need to know: A comfy and cushioned laptop desk with slots for your desk essentials.

What you’ll love: This has designated spots for your phone and mousepad. The flat surface is well ventilated and it has a dual booster cushion. It’s available in six different colors. There’s a device ledge to keep your things from sliding off. It fits a standard laptop of 15.6 inches.

What you should consider: Heavy laptops can crush it and damage the cushion after a while.

Top portable laptop desk for the money

Top portable laptop desk for the money

Mind Reader Adjustable 8 Position Lap Top Desk

What you need to know: An affordable laptop desk with eight angle options for versatile comfort.

What you’ll love: This handy multifunctional tray table has dual booster cushions for stability and comfort. It’s light and easy to travel with. There’s a clip to keep all of your things in place.

What you should consider: Some customers received a desk without the clip, and others experienced cracks.

Worth checking out

Worth checking out

Seville Classics Height-Adjustable Mobile Laptop Cart

What you need to know: A great and simple height adjustable option for those who prefer a standing desk.

What you’ll love: This portable laptop desk rolls and locks into place. It’s available in several colors. It’s easy to assemble, stable and even. It can go up to 32 inches, but it can be lowered if you want to sit with it.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have any storage. You can’t adjust the angle of the surface.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Anabelle Weissinger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

