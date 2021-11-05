7 must-have updates for your home office setup

Home offices need to be organized, so look for furniture that gives you plenty of storage options, like adjustable shelves, drawers and cabinets.

Which must-have updates for your home office setup are best?

More people than ever before are trading out their corner office for a home version. Working from home can be a huge perk, but if you are making the change to a home office, you’ll require a proper office setup. Whether you need a desk, a comfortable chair or more storage, these solutions will have you covered.

Best desks for your home office setup

Best L-shaped desk

Bush Furniture Cabot L-Shaped Computer Desk

If you need a good deal of workspace, move the Bush Furniture Cabot desk to the top of your list. This L-shaped desk boasts 60 inches of workspace on either side, with a depth of 24 inches on the left and 20 inches on the right. You’ll have plenty of room to spread out your papers and projects.

If you have a lot of devices. It features an integrated four-port USB hub. This desk has a file drawer that accommodates letter, legal, and A4 hanging files, along with another drawer, cabinet and open shelf for additional storage.

Best desk for small spaces

Sauder Edge Water Computer Desk

If you want the function of an executive desk, but not a lot of space, consider the Sauder Edge Water Computer Desk. This model has ample desktop and storage space, featuring a file drawer that accommodates letter and European-size hanging folders, utility drawer and a cabinet that features an adjustable shelf. Remove the shelf and the cabinet can house a vertical computer tower.

Whatever your design aesthetic, the Sauder Edge Water Computer Desk comes in three attractive finishes that complement most any decor, including Auburn Cherry, Chalked Chestnut and Estate Black.

Best standing desk

Vari Electric Standing Desk

A standing desk is one of the best ways to help ensure that you don’t fall prey to back pain from being too sedentary. The Vari Electric Standing Desk is easy to assemble and is adjustable for use while standing or sitting. Its lowest height is 25 inches, and it can be adjusted to its maximum height of 50.5 inches.

This electric desk has an integrated control panel in the center of the desk which makes managing cords and chargers easy. The sturdy desk comes with all the needed parts and instructions for easy assembly.

Best chairs for your home office

Most comfortable office chair

La-Z-Boy Aberdeen Bonded Leather Executive Chair

When thinking about a comfortable chair, most people envision kicking back in a recliner. Now, you can bring the comfort of the recliner into your office with the La-Z-Boy Aberdeen Bonded Leather Executive Chair.

Everything about this chair is uniquely designed to support better posture, which potentially means less back pain at the end of a long workday. It features foam layering that provides increased lumbar support over many other types of executive chairs. The elevated headrest is great for relaxing the tension in your neck and shoulders.

Despite its emphasis on comfort, this chair will look elegant in your work-from-home office. The bonded leather finish has a classic style that you can enjoy for years to come.

Best executive office chair

Steelcase Gesture Office Chair

If you want a comfortable chair that also boasts style, look no further than the Steelcase Gesture Office Chair. This chair supports up to 400 pounds and is ergonomically designed to minimize back pain. It is one of the best executive chairs on the market.

The Steelcase Gesture features their 3D LiveBack technology that flexes as you change positions. The chair is easily adjustable, and the contoured back helps align the natural S-curve of the spine. The seat cushion is designed for long-term use, with built-in air pockets that reduce the pressure from long work sessions. The slight bend around the perimeter of the seat also takes some of the pressure off your thighs.

Best storage solutions for home offices

Best file cabinet

Sauder Edge Water Lateral File

Do you need something for your files, but don’t like the look of a metal filing cabinet? The Sauder Edge Water Lateral File cabinet is the right solution for you. Its engineered wood construction comes in two beautiful colors: chalked chestnut and estate black. The drawers have full extension slides that can hold letter- or legal-size hanging files.

The best feature may be that it matches the Sauder Edge Water desk. With both items, your office can have a cohesive style while remaining functional.

Best for lots of storage

Sauder Miscellaneous Storage Cabinet

If you need storage for more than just hanging files, you may want to consider a storage solution like the Sauder Miscellaneous Storage Cabinet. One of the best features of this storage cabinet versus shelves is that each section has doors. Clutter will be conveniently tucked away so your home office looks neat and put together at all times.

This storage cabinet features four adjustable shelves with a full upper shelf. It comes in three colors: Cinnamon Cherry, Highland Oak and Soft White. At more than 70 inches tall, this cabinet is sure to hold all of the items you need in your office.

