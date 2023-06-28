The hottest deals you can find during Home Depot’s Fourth of July sale

Summertime means spending more time outdoors, but you’ll want to ensure you have the best setup. You can upgrade several home appliances and patio furniture by taking advantage of the upcoming Home Depot Fourth of July sale.

Upgrades can be costly, but this sale is the perfect time to shop for the hottest deals. Need a new dishwasher, or want a bistro set to relax on? The sale has already begun, and you can find several excellent items like these from today right up to the fourth of July.

What’s on sale?

When you think of Home Depot, you might instinctively think of home appliances and outdoor goodies, which you’ll find on sale. For example, you can get discounted patio furniture and grills to make chilling outside with friends and family this summer a memorable experience.

You can also upgrade appliances like refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers and washing machines, which generally are expensive. However, you can find many of those appliances at a huge discount during Home Depot’s Fourth of July sale.

Best deals from the Home Depot Fourth of July sale

Hampton Bay Haymont 3-Piece Steel Wicker Outdoor Bistro Set

You can make any veranda, porch or balcony an excellent spot to hang out with a friend with this fantastic three-piece bistro set. Each piece has a sturdy gray frame, and the chairs have a flattering interwoven rope design with a neutral beige color suitable for pairing with decor of any color.

Sold by Home Depot

Nexgrill 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill

Grill up delicious meals this summer with this high-quality propane gas grill. It features five stainless steel burners, 771 square inches of cooking space and an extended 20-inch left-side shelf, which is perfect for prepping your food before tossing it on the grill.

Sold by Home Depot

Frigidaire 22.6 Cubic-Foot French Door Refrigerator

Refrigerators are expensive, but now is the best time to take advantage of this fantastic deal if you need a replacement. This refrigerator is Energy Star-certified, has sealed crispers to help keep fruits and vegetables fresh for longer periods and comes equipped with an ice maker and air filter.

Sold by Home Depot

Whirlpool 24-Inch Stainless Steel Top Control Built-In Dishwasher

Cleaning dishes can be a drag after a nice meal when all you want to do is relax, but this built-in dishwasher can make your life much easier. The stainless steel design is fingerprint-resistant. It has an advanced leak detection system, three dish racks and five wash cycles.

Sold by Home Depot

Samsung 30-Inch 50-Burner Freestanding Gas Range

Get more done in the kitchen with this 30-inch freestanding gas range oven. Its elevated design and sleek control panel give it a modern look that’s perfect for any kitchen, and the ergonomic knobs let you precisely set the desired burner temperature. Plus, it has a built-in grill and four preset cooking modes.

Sold by Home Depot

LG 5.0 Cubic-Foot Stackable Front Load Washer

The best washing machines are the ones that let you wash more clothes in less time, which is just what you’ll get with this stackable front-loading washer. ColdWash technology provides warm water performance, and there’s a neat SpeedWash cycle for cleaning clothes in just 15 minutes.

Sold by Home Depot

Ryobi Walk Behind Push Mower and String Trimmer

Cutting the grass and maintaining your garden in tip-top condition will be a breeze with this lawn mower and string trimmer combo. It has a push button to start the electric motor effortlessly, folding handles for easy storage and a seven-position height adjustment. Plus, it has an onboard battery compartment.

Sold by Home Depot

StyleWell Kendall Cove 4-Piece Steel Patio Conversation Set

If you have the space, we can’t recommend this four-piece conversation set enough. It is made with handwoven all-weather wicker and has a durable powder-coated steel frame. A loveseat, two chairs with sloping armrests and a table are all included. Plus, the cushions are covered with comfortable, weather-resistant Cushion Guard fabric.

Sold by Home Depot

