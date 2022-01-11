Best seat cushion for office chair

Because seat cushions are a couple of inches thick, you may need to adjust the height of your office chair to make enough room for the cushion.

Which seat cushion for office chairs is best?

If you feel you spend too much time sitting in an uncomfortable office chair, you’re not alone. More people work remotely than ever before, and many chairs put unwanted pressure on the buttocks and lower back. Seat cushions for office chairs help alleviate this problem, and they’re far more affordable than completely replacing your office chair. Many seat cushions have specific features for different needs and comfort preferences, but the Everlasting Comfort Office Chair Seat Cushion is especially popular thanks to its balanced support.

What to know before you buy a seat cushion for office chairs

Firmness

A good seat cushion provides firm support without being too rigid or too soft, but the ideal support ultimately comes down to personal preference. Some people love a strong, firm cushion, while others enjoy being able to sink into a soft cushion. Many seat cushions use memory foam, which adapts to your weight and body shape. Some seat cushions have a firm side and a soft side, letting you choose based on your daily preference.

Size and shape

Companies frequently design seat cushions for office chairs to accommodate people of all sizes, but it’s still important to check the dimensions. This step ensures that the cushion will fit in your chair and give you enough support, as an overly narrow cushion will be uncomfortable to sit on. Take time to measure your office chair before purchasing a seat cushion. Luckily, most seat cushions fit the vast majority of office chairs.

Ergonomic design

Most seat cushions feature an ergonomic design, meaning they will match the curves of your body. Ergonomic cushions will cradle your thighs and buttocks, and it’s common to find seat cushions with a cutout for your tailbone. Tailbone pain is often a source of discomfort for people who find themselves sitting for long periods, and these cutouts reduce unwanted pressure. There are also seats with a heightened back to better align with your tailbone.

What to look for in a quality seat cushion for office chairs

Material

The most popular material for seat cushions is memory foam. There are other options too, such as innerspring, feathers or standard foam, but memory foam molds to your weight and the specific contours of your body. It also offers firm and form-fitting support. Customers love memory foam because it retains its shape, and the best memory foam cushions have a long lifespan becoming too flat.

Back support

A comfortable seat cushion can improve your spinal alignment and posture. However, some seat cushions for office chairs have an additional pillow for more lumbar support. These back cushions support your middle and upper back, and they are typically made from the same memory foam as the seat cushion.

Ventilation and breathability

A seat cushion that retains too much body heat will be uncomfortable after a while, so look for cushions with ventilation and breathability. Memory foam often features ventilation holes, which keep the cushion at a comfortable temperature. Some cushions use cooling gel pads to prevent you from overheating.

Easy to clean

Look out for washable seat cushions, specifically those that come with a removable and machine-washable cover. This important feature will keep your seat cushion looking and smelling fresh. And while you can often wash foam inserts, they usually need to be washed by hand.

Adjustable straps and non-slip material

A seat cushion that moves around too much is a bit irritating, so it’s important to have a cushion that stays put. Find a seat cushion for your office chair that has non-slip material, which will ensure the cushion stays in place when you shift your weight.

Back cushions typically use straps to stay in place on your seat. Find a cushion that has adjustable straps, so you can easily fasten them in a secure spot.

How much you can expect to spend on a seat cushion for office chairs

A standard seat cushion for office chairs will cost between $30-$60. This pricing usually depends on brand, materials and size.

Seat cushion for office chair FAQ

Can you use an office chair seat cushion in the car?

A. Yes, most seat cushions for office chairs also fit on car seats and gaming chairs. If your car seat is significantly larger than your office chair, you may find the cushion to be too small. Make sure to measure any seat or chair you plan on using with your cushion, so you get the right size.

Do designers create office chair seat cushions for users of all sizes?

A. Most seat cushions accommodate various weights and sizes. Particularly tall or heavy customers may want to seek out firm, thick cushions to get the most support. The FOMI Extra Thick Firm Coccyx Orthopedic Memory Foam Seat Cushion is a great choice for customers on the higher end of the weight spectrum.

What are the best seat cushions for office chairs to buy?

Top seat cushion for office chairs

Everlasting Comfort Office Chair Seat Cushion

What you need to know: This high-quality set of cushions comes with a seat cushion and a back pillow.

What you’ll love: Both the ergonomic seat cushion and the back cushion have gel-infused memory foam with ventilation holes, which keeps you supported and comfortable. The back cushion has adjustable straps, while the seat cushion features non-slip material. Both are machine-washable.

What you should consider: It may be too firm for those who prefer softer support.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top seat cushion for office chairs for money

Feagar Memory Foam Chair Pad

What you need to know: This affordable cushion is soft, comfortable and perfect for those with spine or tailbone pain.

What you’ll love: The small hole in the center of the cushion creates a hollow design, perfect for people with hemorrhoids or prostate conditions. The ergonomic design features a heightened end to align your spine and tailbone. It also has a machine-washable cover.

What you should consider: Some customers don’t like how soft it is, and they noticed it went flat more easily than options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Orthopedic Seat Cushion

What you need to know: If you need a firm, high-quality cushion, this is a great option.

What you’ll love: The particularly wide design fits larger office chairs easily. It has an ergonomic design with a non-slip bottom as well as a machine-washable cover. This cushion features cooling gel pads to keep you from becoming too warm.

What you should consider: It’s a very firm cushion, and it could be too large for smaller chairs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Henry McKeand writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.