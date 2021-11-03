Best high-end office decor

The average worker spends 6.5 hours at their desk. Desk organizers can make those hours productive by providing storage and easy access to office supplies.

Which high-end office decor is best?

Whether you work from home or in a traditional office space, what you surround yourself with should resonate with your business needs. The design choices you make can also support and enhance your company. They can boost energy and productivity and increase morale. Whether your style is clean lines, classic or high-tech, there’s no shortage of office decor to help you achieve the look and feel that best represents you and fills your business needs.

If you’re looking for a functional solution with appealing design elements at an affordable price, the Victor Desktop Organizer Wood Midnight Black Collection is your best bet.

What to know before you buy high-end office decor

Cluttered desks can create havoc in your workday. A lack of organization can waste time and add frustration. Having a quality desk organizer to corral loose pushpins, paper clips, pens, pencils, file folders and notepads can help you manage your time, remember important tasks, focus on goals and keep your office looking professional.

Size

Size is an important consideration when shopping for a desk organizer. Width, length and height vary. How much space you need on your desk to work and hold other equipment will determine the size organizer you buy.

Material

Desk organizers are made from a variety of materials. Durability and style will help you determine which one is best.

Compartments and drawers

Consider how much clutter you have and look for a desk organizer that has the number of draws and compartments you need to declutter your space.

What to look for in high-end office decor

Double-sided folder access

This feature allows the user to load and access files quickly and easily from the front or back of the organizer.

Tiered file folder trays

Tiered trays or slots to hold file folders provide a clear view of labels for easy identification.

Drawers

Drawers keep smaller items hidden away. They slide open quickly and easily for quick access and close to hide them away.

Hanging holders

When you’re at your desk, you likely use pens and pencils frequently. But if your pens and pencils aren’t organized, trying to find one when you need one can be frustrating. That’s where a desk organizer with a hanging pen and pencil holder will come in handy. You will always find pens, pencils and smaller office equipment in hanging holders that provide a home when they are not in use and easy access when you need them.

How much you can expect to spend on high-end office decor

You could spend upward of $100 for some high-end desk organizers, depending on style and material. Desk organizers made of leather or wood are more costly than more common wire and mesh models, which typically cost up to $300.

High-end office decor FAQ

Does a desk organizer take up a lot of desk space?

A. Desk organizer does not necessarily occupy a huge amount of space on your desk. They come in styles that climb rather than sprawl, so go for height if the width is a concern. Some have flat tops, making them stackable for adding more space when you need it.

Does a desk organizer help you work better?

A. Yes, a desk organizer helps you spend less time locating items, giving you more time to focus on work. Organization can help you think better for optimum performance.

Can a desk organizer keep you healthy?

A. A desk organizer can help you keep your area clean and thus healthy. An uncluttered desk can be easily dusted and sanitized, helping keep your desk germ free. Whether made of leather, wood or metal, a desk organizer can also be easily dusted and cleaned.

What’s the best high-end office decor to buy?

Top high-end office decor

Victor Desktop Organizer Wood Midnight Black Collection

What you need to know: This wood desk organizer has a black finish that gives your desk and office a polished and professional look.

What you will love: The organizer has four shelves for filing folders and paper along with a large drawer and compartments to hold a variety of office supplies. The flat top makes it stackable for added space. In addition, the organizer is equipped with a sliding door to hide files and paperwork.

What you should consider: Although sleek and stylish, the organizer is higher priced than others. At 10.75 by 14 by 0.75 inches, it can take up valuable desk space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top high-end office decor for the money

DecoBros Desk Supplies Organizer Caddy

What you need to know: This popular desk organizer is tightly designed, giving ample storage capacity while taking up limited space.

What you will love: With five compartments and an oval pencil cup, it provides extra space to organize office supplies. The mesh metal material is durable and sturdy. At 9.6 by 4.7 by 4.3 inches, it is compact and takes up less desk space.

What you should consider: This organizer does not come with slots for file folders. Also, the mesh and metal might not match luxury or high-tech office decor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mindspace Office Desk Organizer

What you need to know: Students and professionals alike are drawn by this desk organizer’s classic design with wide spaces.

What you will love: Its six compartments with wide openings are easy to access yet keep everything in its place. The pullout drawer provides extra storage and slides open for quick access. Moreover, the solid base and mesh steel construction make it durable and sturdy, and no assembly is required.

What you should consider: This organizer does not have file folder slots. Also, at 8.7 by 5.5 by 5 inches, the size may be smaller than users expect.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jodi Shafto writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.