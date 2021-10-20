Skip to content
Top Stories
Clearwater man arrested, charged with sexual cyberharassment following Facebook post
US to lift travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign travelers starting Nov. 8
Florida teen hospitalized after getting beaten several times at group home, police say
Video
Another victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy identified
Pinellas County deputies on scene of shooting in Lealman
Pumpkins of all shapes and sizes still available at Seminole Heights pumpkin patch
Video
Video shows trooper save unresponsive toddler choking on side of Florida interstate
Video
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Rainy start to the work week
Live
St. Pete community rallies together on 25th death anniversary of Tyron Lewis
Video
Brady tops 600 career TD passes, Buccaneers rout Bears 38-3
Video
MUST SEE: Tom Brady gives hat to boy who ‘beat brain cancer’ during Bucs-Bears game
Video
When was Brian Laundrie reported missing?
Video
Pasco Co. woman loses $5,200 down payment, car repossessed, even though she never took car off lot
Video
Court document reveals unlicensed exterminator was fined, warned and watched but kept spraying
Video
Brian Laundrie: When will we know cause and time of death?
Video
Brian Laundrie timeline: Family attorney details days surrounding disappearance of Gabby Petito’s fiancé
Video
Olympus Pools owner claims his company owns stake in former business partner’s company
Tom Brady throws 600th career touchdown pass
‘This game is about scoring points and winning’: Byron Leftwich says Bucs can score even more
Video
Friday Night Blitz: Sunlake Seahawks vs Countryside Cougars
Video
Friday Night Blitz: Gulf Buccaneers vs Gibbs Gladiators
Video
Why has Halloween become so popular among adults?
Tampa Pig Jig draws thousands for BBQ, live music fundraiser
Video
Tampa dog safely returned home after being taken from family’s yard
Video
La Segunda Cuban bread now available at some Tampa Publix locations
Don't Miss
Tampa Bay muralist brings flair to St. Pete grilled cheese restaurant
Video
Tattoos to dinosaurs, weekend events varied in Tampa Bay this weekend
Video
Grilled cheese as ‘an art form’: Fo’Cheezy Twisted Meltz opens in downtown St. Pete
Video
Former FBI & research expert give their take on missing minorities and disparities
Video
Hunter’s Moon: October’s full moon to appear in sky this week
Video
More Don't Miss