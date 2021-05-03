Best acoustic guitars for beginners

To ensure that you don’t break your instrument, you should never put steel strings on a classical guitar. This can cause increased tension and lead to a warped neck and other irreparable damage.

Acoustic guitars for beginners

There’s never a bad time to learn a new instrument. No matter your age, learning to play can be exciting and rewarding, and all it takes is a little practice and a decent starter guitar. Many reputable brands offer beginner models, with some even including a tuner, picks, strings and other accessories.

If you’re hoping to learn a few chords and start plucking along with your favorite songs, check out this roundup of the best beginner guitars for all ages and budgets.

How to pick an acoustic guitar for a beginner

There are many different aspects to consider when searching for the perfect beginner guitar. Details like style, price, string type, size, materials and sound quality can all play a role in your final decision.

Younger musicians should make sure they choose a guitar that suits their body type and doesn’t have a fretboard too large for their hands and fingers. Depending on the type of wood used to construct the neck and body, each guitar will produce a slightly different tone, so it can sometimes be helpful to try out a few different models to see which tonal quality you prefer.

What is the best acoustic guitar for beginners

Steel string acoustic guitars

While the string itself is made from steel, many acoustic guitars use brass or bronze plated strings. Brass strings tend to produce brighter sounds, while bronze strings are best for warmer notes. Steel string acoustic guitars are the most popular style available due to their versatility and can be used for pop, rock, blues and many other musical genres.

Fender FA-125 Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar

The Fender FA-125 is a quality guitar from a trusted brand that has been making instruments for 75 years. This full-size acoustic guitar comes with a case, strap, set of strings, tuner and even an instructional DVD so you can start learning from the get-go.

Yamaha FG830 Solid Top Folk Guitar

Both beginners and mid-level guitar players might want to consider this Yamaha model. Designed to maximize playability and tone, you’ll notice more sustain and stronger low-end sound, making it worth the extra investment.

Gretsch Guitars Jim Dandy Flat Top Acoustic Guitar

If you want a quality beginner guitar with a classic throwback style, this Gretsch model combines superior craftsmanship with appealing aesthetics. You’ll want to prominently display this guitar whenever you’re not playing.

Fender CC-60S Beginner Concert Pack

An easy-to-play beginner guitar, this all-black model isn’t just stylish, it also features rolled edges along the neck for more comfortable finger movement. You even get a 3-month subscription to Fender Play.

Fender CD-60S Solid Top Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar

Another quality Fender guitar available in three different colorways and wood materials. Craftsmanship that’s built to last, this guitar works well for any playing style.

Yamaha JR1 FG Junior 3/4 Size Acoustic Guitar

Being smaller than standard guitars, this junior acoustic is meant for younger players, though it doesn’t lack in quality or tone. It also stands out as an ideal travel guitar due to its compact size.

Jasmine S35 Acoustic Guitar

New players can take advantage of the included accessories as well as the instructional booklet and video to quickly learn chords and scales. This kit even includes a polishing cloth so you can keep your instrument looking its best.

Orangewood Cutaway Acoustic Guitar

A beautiful guitar that provides beginners with a great bang for their buck. The cutaway design is reminiscent of more expensive models, and the protective gig bag can keep your guitar safe while heading to a concert or going to jam with friends.

Best Choice Products Full Size Acoustic Guitar

The stylish sunburst coloring gives this beginner acoustic guitar a professional look, and the included accessories will help you play like a professional in no time. At 41 inches, this guitar is best suited for adults.

Nylon string acoustic guitars

Guitars with nylon strings have a slightly different style, utilizing a wider neck and slotted head. The nylon material can sometimes be easier on the fingers of beginner guitar players and is best suited for classical, jazz, folk and similar genres.

Yamaha C40II Classical Guitar

A true bargain for the top-notch construction, this classical guitar is full-size, making it best for adults and older teenagers.

ADM Beginner Acoustic Classical Guitar

Great for younger kids, amateur guitar players can expect a warm tone and low-action strings for a more comfortable feel while learning finger positioning. With several accessories included in this bundle, you can’t go wrong with this low-cost option.

Best Choice Products 38-inch Beginner Acoustic Guitar

This budget guitar comes with a capo, pick-holding strap, tuner and other essential accessories for any first-time player. The 38-inch size of this guitar makes it great for kids, teens and adults of all skill levels.

YMC 38-inch Blue Beginner Acoustic Guitar

With a variety of colorful options to choose from, the YMC beginner guitar makes a great gift for youngsters interested in music. Along with a carrying case, you get all the necessary equipment needed to get started.

Cordoba C1M Prótegé Series Classical Acoustic Nylon String Guitar

Available in sizes suitable for all ages, everyone can feel comfortable learning their new instrument. Coming from a brand like Cordoba, you can trust in the quality and craftsmanship of the mahogany neck and body.

Yamaha CG102 Classical Guitar

This is an impressive nylon string guitar that will appeal to both beginners and intermediate players. The natural wood look has a classic appeal and offers a full and rich tone that sounds great when practicing or performing for others.

