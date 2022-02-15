Lifting Equipment

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tampa Bay Traffic Headlines
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Eagle 8
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Tampa’s new police chief to address gun violence for first time in community forum
World's largest plane destroyed in Russian invasion
BX subway attacker rubbed feces in woman's face
Video
Mermaids ‘accidentally’ recorded changing meet with Clearwater Marine Aquarium leadership
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Tampa’s new police chief to address gun violence for first time in community forum
Top Stories
BX subway attacker rubbed feces in woman's face
Video
Top Stories
Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
Video
3 Florida deputies, suspect hospitalized after gas station fire
Video
Ukraine slows Russian advance under shadow of nuclear threat
Video
At 3-foot-10, performer was 'World’s Smallest Cowboy'
Video
Weather
Red Tide
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Weather Stories
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Florida admits ‘missed opportunities’ in prior investigations of family of murdered toddler
Video
Top Stories
Lakeland family tired of utility pole 3 inches from their driveway
Video
Top Stories
Retired FBI agent wonders about Brian Laundrie’s ‘bothersome’ final decision
Video
Florida juvenile detention: New bill would allow serious offenders to be held beyond 21 days
Video
Tampa senior angered by ‘outrageous’ cost of taxpayer-funded project that went through the roof
Video
Lakeland woman sent to collections for AT&T service she never had
Video
Sports
China 2022
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Friday Night Blitz
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Bucs’ iconic ‘creamsicle’ uniforms making comeback in 2023
Gallery
Top Stories
Russia suspended from international soccer over Ukraine war
IOC wants Russian athletes to be banned from international events
Derek Jeter announces surprise departure from Miami Marlins
Buccaneers to play first NFL game in Germany in 2022 season
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2022
Top Stories
St. Pete woman becomes Florida’s latest millionaire off lottery scratch-off ticket
Top Stories
Security ramps up for Firestone Grand Prix, anti-drone technology deployed
Video
What flowers are blooming in the Tampa area and what’s to come?
Video
First Black-owned Ben & Jerry’s in Florida opens in Tampa Bay
Video
‘We will never forget’: 2 sets of Tampa twins born on ‘twosday,’ 2-22-22
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Advertise With Us
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
Lifting Equipment
Best floor jack
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
no iframe support!
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Shred your documents FREE at 8 On Your Side Shred-A-Thon March 6
Prepare to 'spring forward': Daylight saving time starts soon
Facebook moms group helps teacher reunite little girl with beloved ‘Monkey’ she lost in South Tampa
Video
Grand Prix, Gasparilla events & tacos, plenty to do this weekend in Tampa Bay
Video
3-legged rescue dog inspires Sarasota man to compete on 'American Ninja Warrior'
Video
More Don't Miss