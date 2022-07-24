As the name implies, a step stool isn’t just for stepping, but can also be used for sitting when a small, movable seat is all you need.

Which step stools are best?

A step stool may seem like a simple item, but it’s a big deal when you need objects that you just can’t reach. A step stool also can be useful for many other tasks, so it’s a good idea to keep one handy.

Regardless of how you plan to use it, the best step stool for your needs will be constructed of durable materials, have a practical height and offer safety features.

What are the uses of a step stool?

When you think of a step stool, the first thing that probably comes to mind is using it to reach an item on a high shelf in a cabinet or closet. But this handy household essential can serve, or assist with, many other purposes.

When painting walls and ceilings.

As a boost for youngsters who are learning to use the potty, brush their teeth or wash their hands.

As a mobile seat for gardening.

For changing light bulbs in out-of-reach fixtures.

To accomplish numerous cleaning tasks around the house.

Step stool features

Material

Plastic, wood and metal are the most common materials used to make step stools. Plastic models are usually inexpensive, and some fold for convenient storage. A well-made wooden step stool can be pricey, but these tend to be both durable and attractive. A step stool made of metal is a good choice for heavy-duty tasks.

Regardless of the material, a quality stool will be reinforced to withstand a specific weight capacity, which is typically indicated by the manufacturer.

Height

Step stools are made in varying heights to fit different needs. On average, most step stools will provide 8 to 12 inches of boost, although a step stool made for a child may measure less than 6 inches.

Number of steps

It’s common for a typical step stool to have only one step. However, models with two steps are also available. You’ll find some options with three or more steps, but these are usually classified as stepladders.

Safety

When it comes to climbing on a step stool, safety is paramount. Quality stools — even those that are fairly basic — have rubber-coated steps to help prevent users from slipping. The bases or legs of some models often are rubberized as well to keep the step stool from sliding on hard flooring. Buyers who prefer additional stability should consider a step stool with a handrail.

Best step stools

Best multitiered step stools

Ikea Bekvam Wooden Utility Step Stool

This attractive step stool is made of sturdy beech wood and holds up well to use. The double-step provides two levels of height.

Sold by Amazon

Wildkin Two-Step Stool

WIth handles on each side, this well-made wooden step stool is simple to move from place to place. The two steps allow you to reach objects at different heights.

Sold by Macy’s, Buy Buy Baby, Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon

Dreambaby Two-Step Stool

A good choice for youngsters, this sturdy double-step stool features a lightweight plastic build, easy-to-grip handles and a slip-resistant surface. The base resists slippage, too, for added safety.

Sold by Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby

Best folding step stools

Acko 16-Inch Folding Step Stool

This tough stool offers a user-friendly design with a tall 16-inch height and folding mechanism. Buyers will appreciate that it comes in a choice of numerous colors to potentially match your room.

Sold by Amazon

Wayfair Basics Folding Step Stool

While this model offers a simple folding design, it also has useful features like a reliable rubberized coating that resists slipping and a sturdy top handle for easy transport.

Sold by Wayfair

Handy Laundry Folding Step Stool

This model earns praise for being easy to open and easy to fold. It features reliable traction and is a practical height — not too short or too tall.

Sold by Amazon

Best small step stools

BabyBjorn Step Stool

This step stool is built with little ones in mind and features a durable, slip-resistant build and easy-to-move design. The plastic is made without BPA or PVC, which will bring peace of mind to some parents.

Sold by Buy Buy Baby and Amazon

Joovy Step Stool

Joovy’s oval step stool has been one of our longtime favorites, thanks to its rubber-coated top and base and stable structure. You can’t go wrong with it for a kid that needs a minor boost.

Sold by Amazon

Best step stools with handrails

DMI Step Stool

This model gets high marks for safety, as it has a handrail that can easily be removed for storage. A rubberized step and feet are part of its impressive feature set.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

WFX Utility Vess Two-Step Folding Aluminum Step Stool

The Vess step stool is a well-made model with two steps and a foldable design. The handle of the durable yet lightweight frame provides a dependable grip for preventing falls.

Sold by Wayfair

