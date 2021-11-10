Best large coloring books for adults

Large coloring books for adults are excellent when you need to pass the time during a relaxing afternoon.

Which large coloring book for adults is best?

If you want to dedicate more time to self-care, then you might be in the market for some large coloring books for adults. They are an excellent way to pass the time during a relaxing afternoon. The Andrews McMeel Publishing “Disney Dreams Collection Thomas Kinkade Studios Coloring Book” is a first-rate large coloring book for adults.

What to know before you buy a large coloring book for adults

Theme and quality of the coloring book

Large coloring books for adults tend to have more-developed themes and better paper quality than coloring books for kids. The pages in coloring books for adults are usually stark white and thicker, to reduce bleed-through.

Level of detail you want

Large coloring books for adults differ in their level of detail, but typically, the smaller the amount of white space between the lines on the page, the more detailed the design. There are no overly complex designs, but some can be very time-consuming and detailed.

Coloring book binding

It’s also crucial to consider the kind of binding you want. Coloring books with traditional flat bindings will easily fit into your bag, but you might have trouble folding them over or keeping them open. Books with spiral bindings are simple to fold over, but the pages can easily rip from the spirals.

What to look for in a quality large coloring book for adults

Popular themes

Some of the most popular themes include licensed designs from movies and TV shows, patterns, nature, animals and creatures.

Accessories

Some coloring books for adults come with accessories, such as pencil sharpeners and colored pencils. You can also purchase your own sharpener to help keep your pencils sharp for better detail.

How much you can expect to spend on a large coloring book for adults

The most basic books cost less than $10, while mid-range books go for $10-$15 and high-end ones are about $15-$25.

Large coloring book for adults FAQ

Which coloring books for adults are right for travelers?

A. You should books with spiral bindings, since you don’t have much space on a train, bus or plane. You can also look for coloring books in smaller sizes or with fewer pages if you want to pack light.

What do I color with?

A. You can use whichever medium you want, including ink pens, crayons, markers or colored pencils.

Can children use large coloring books for adults?

A. Yes. Most coloring books for kids are fairly simple, with not much detail. Large coloring books for adults might be better for your children’s skills, especially if they are teenagers or older kids. Just make sure they like the theme before you buy one for your child, since they tend to be more expensive than those for kids.

How long does it take to color one page in a large coloring book for adults?

A. It can take between 30 minutes and multiple hours, depending on the level of detail on the page and your artistic desires. Large coloring books for adults are self-paced and open-ended. You can choose to only color part of the page or take your time and finish an entire design. Some people buy a large coloring book as a long-term project and won’t buy a new coloring book until they finish coloring every page.

What’s the best large coloring book for adults to buy?

Top large coloring book for adults

Andrews McMeel Publishing “Disney Dreams Collection Thomas Kinkade Studios Coloring Book”

What you need to know: This beautiful coloring book is ideal for people who love nostalgia.

What you’ll love: It comes with amazing paper quality, a colored image for each coloring page and 63 incredible coloring pictures that combine Thomas Kinkade and Disney paintings.

What you should consider: The pages are not perforated.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top large coloring books for adults for the money

Quixote Press “Cats Around the World” Coloring Book

What you need to know: “Cats Around the World” offers a fun theme of cats and kittens having fun across the globe.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly coloring book features premium paper, double-page spreads and over 35 illustrations of cats having fun. The pictures are printed on only one side of each of the pages.

What you should consider: The publisher suggests using colored pencils to keep the colors from bleeding through.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Harper Design “Mermaids in Wonderland: A Coloring and Puzzle-Solving Adventure for All Ages”

What you need to know: This well- illustrated coloring book features sea creatures and merfolk in a beautiful underwater wonderland.

What you’ll love: It provides premium paper, four bonus postcards, extremely detailed mermaid artwork and themed activities, puzzles, mazes and riddles.

What you should consider: The pages are not perforated.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

