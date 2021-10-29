Beginners guide to calligraphy products

The Romans were the first to use calligraphy and often practiced the skill with lettering on statues.

What do you need to start calligraphy?

Calligraphy has been used for centuries as an art form consisting of intricate handwriting. Not to be confused with simple cursive, calligraphy is any font style of decorative handwriting. There are multiple products involved when learning calligraphy, but purchasing beginners kits can help ease the learning process. In pursuit of the best beginner calligraphy products, consider purchasing all the necessary tools together in a kit, especially the proper ink for beginners and calligraphy pens with comfortable grip.

What to consider when buying beginners calligraphy products

Kits

When purchasing beginner calligraphy products, consider purchasing items that come in a kit. Calligraphy kits typically feature all of the products needed to get started learning the craft, like multiple exchange nibs and cartridges so that the user can complete different styles of projects. A good calligraphy kit will also come with an instruction booklet that allows you to learn how to hold the flow pens and gives you room to trace and practice writing. If you plan to purchase a kit, make sure it includes nibs, cartridges, an instruction booklet, calligraphy pens, practice paper and tracing sheets.

Ink

The ink you use to create calligraphy masterpieces will determine elements like color, style and ease of execution. Smooth, diluted ink is best for beginners because it is the easiest ink to write with. Those hoping to add color to their calligraphy will want to look for highly pigmented options.

Modern calligraphy sets will require cartridges in opposition to dip ink. Cartridges can be connected to the pen, and specific instructions on how to use them are generally detailed in the product description or instruction booklet.

Grip

When learning calligraphy, it can be hard to steady the hand to create a balance in ink flow. A grip helps with this immensely. A good calligraphy pen set will feature a grip where the finger rests when holding the pens. This will not only make it more comfortable for your hand when working on lengthy writing projects, but it will also allow you to stabilize the pen to prevent it from slipping and producing more ink than desired.

How much you can expect to spend on beginners calligraphy products

Calligraphy products for beginners can cost anywhere from $9-$50 depending on the quality of the product and how many items are included in a kit. The more nib and cartridge options included, the more expensive a kit will be.

Beginners calligraphy products FAQ

What is a nib and why is it important?

A. The nib is the metal tip of the pen. In calligraphy, changing your nib allows you to change your font. The nibs determine the flow of the pen and how smooth it transfers ink onto paper. Calligraphy sets will come with several interchangeable nibs and cartridges to make various projects possible.

Do I have to write in cursive when doing calligraphy?

A. Many people think that in order to learn calligraphy you must know and use cursive. This is not true. Using cursive is popular, but it is not the only style in which those trying to master the art of calligraphy can write. There are many different options for fonts and styles when executing calligraphy.

Best calligraphy products

Wildflower Art Studio Store Brush Lettering Calligraphy Kit

This product features a strong variety of calligraphy supplies for beginners and an extensive instruction booklet. It includes pens with multiple tip options and a detailed tracing book for practice. This product has won awards and received praise from popular outlets. It contains everything needed to begin practicing calligraphy.

Sold by Amazon

Hethrone Quill Pen Feather Pen Calligraphy Pen Set

This kit is complete with everything users will need to begin learning and practicing calligraphy. The kit uses high-quality materials like pheasant feathers, which fell off naturally so the animals weren’t harmed. Multiple nibs are included so that the user can experiment with various writing styles. This product also features a money-back guarantee if you are not pleased with the product or if it arrives broken.

Sold by Amazon

Calligraphy Set: A Complete Kit For Beginners

This calligraphy kit features all the items necessary to learn and begin using calligraphy. It includes a lengthy project book, as well as multiple nibs and cartridges. This product is expensive and not recommended for those under 14-years-old.

Sold by Amazon

Calligraphy Workbook for Beginners

This calligraphy workbook is a detailed guide that breaks down the basics of how to successfully master calligraphy. From letters to numbers to punctuation, this guide allows users to learn all aspects of calligraphy, and it includes various photos for visual learners. This workbook does not come with any supplies, but it does detail the best supplies to purchase and how to use them properly.

Sold by Amazon

Monte Marte 32 Piece Calligraphy Set

This set comes with a detailed instruction book and an exercise book to help beginners learn calligraphy. It includes several different nibs and colored cartridges needed to create multiple designs. Inserting the cartridge is simple and everything comes neatly organized in packaging.

Sold by Amazon

Crayola Hand Lettering Art Set

This set features everything needed for those over the age of 14 to begin learning calligraphy. It comes with instruction pages and information on possible DIY crafts once you’ve started to master calligraphy and are ready for something new. The colors included in the kit can vary with purchase, and it comes with a few frames for your completed projects.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.