Plant Care

Top Stories
What happens to unaccompanied migrant children when they turn 18?
Alabama’s ban on yoga in schools may continue as conservative groups object
Florida man accused of trying to detonate ‘destructive device’ in South Carolina, police say
MUST SEE: Deer flies through the windshield of Virginia school bus, shocking driver and students
Top Stories
Tampa middle school receives new school store thanks to the Buccaneers and Antoine Winfield Jr.
Top Stories
Tampa Bay school employees feel left out by DeSantis’ proposal for teacher, principal bonuses
Top Stories
ZooTampa manatee hospital at capacity as manatee deaths rapidly increase in Florida
Green sea turtle released from Clearwater Marine Aquarium after 2 months of rehab
Florida insurance companies going to new heights, using planes and drones to scrutinize roofs
Former Hillsborough County teacher pleads guilty to over 300 counts of video voyeurism
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Florida insurance companies going to new heights, using planes and drones to scrutinize roofs
Top Stories
Tax surprise for new gig workers: Here’s what you need to know
Top Stories
Tampa Bay foster parents looking to unionize, stop office sleepovers
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pressures CDC to allow cruises by July
Is VA ‘subverting the law’ by not offering veterans health care choice?
Here’s what to do if someone used your identity to file for unemployment benefits
Top Stories
Meadows’ homer in 8th lifts Rays over Marlins 1-0
Top Stories
Tampa middle school receives new school store thanks to the Buccaneers and Antoine Winfield Jr.
Top Stories
Baseball is back! MLB openers bring stars, hope and crowds
‘I am more than a football player’: Former USF Bull KJ Sails on his journey to NFL
Cause of Tiger Woods crash found, officials won’t reveal it
Cleveland Indians not allowing headdresses, painted faces at games
Top Stories
Tampa Bay churches create COVID-19 safety plans ahead of expected Easter crowds
Video
Palm Harbor COVID-19 vaccine site closes leaving residents with questions about 2nd dose appointments
Video
Rays fans can purchase replica American League championship ring through new membership club
Gov. DeSantis proposes $1K bonuses for pre-K thru 12 principals, teachers
Video
Plant Care
What do you need for spring gardening?
Don't Miss
Shred your documents FREE at 8 On Your Side Shred-A-Thon April 24
Giraffe Bar opens at Busch Gardens’ Serengeti Overlook
Revamped St. Pete Beach hotel to offer influencer-designed wedding packages
‘I could feel it’: Tampa woman opens holistic store in Seminole Heights after finding long-lost friend
Tampa Bay doctor recommends vitamin B3 to help prevent non-melanoma skin cancers
No te lo pierdas
Aparición de murciélagos atrae a científicos en México
Watch: Stray cat brings kittens to vet
April Fool’s Day is back and so are the company pranks
What are the highest-paying jobs in Tampa?
WFLA News Channel 8 lanza noticiero nocturno totalmente en Español ‘Noticias Tampa Hoy’
