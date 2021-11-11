Best gas lawn mower

A mulching mower cuts the clippings small enough that you hardly notice them. Not only do you not need to bag or rake, but they also break down and feed the lawn, too.

Which gas lawn mowers are best?

If you’ve got anything other than the smallest of lawns, a gas lawn mower is a serious consideration. There’s no annoying extension cord to manage, no waiting for batteries to recharge, and many make your life even easier with self-propelled drive. You’ve still got to walk behind it, but there’s not much pushing involved.

For all the information you need to make an informed choice, keep reading our quick, comprehensive guide. It features our top pick from PowerSmart, which underlines all the benefits of these machines and is perfect for medium to large yards.

What to know before you buy a gas lawn mower

Power and size

The cutting width (swath) of a gas lawn mower is an important consideration. Yet while machines as big as 33 inches exist, the overwhelming majority are 21 inches. Why? Because it provides a good balance between cutting efficiency and maneuverability.

Likewise, you can find motors of up to 400cc on some gas lawn mowers, yet most are between 125cc and 165cc. They provide sufficient power for a 21-inch model while remaining quieter and more fuel efficient.

We can definitely look at 160cc as the best choice for a self-propelled model. The drive mechanisms sap power, and while smaller engines work, they might hesitate on thick grass or uneven terrain. Also look at the motor manufacturer. You pay a modest premium for Honda or Briggs & Stratton, but they have almost legendary reliability that we think is worth investing in.

Drive type

When it comes to self-propelled gas mowers you have three choices: front-, rear- or all-wheel drive (AWD).

Front-wheel drive is great for level lawns but can scramble uphill, particularly as the bag fills and weighs down the rear.

is good uphill, but can churn on uneven surfaces. All-wheel drive gives the best performance in any conditions, but these machines are more expensive.

What to look for in a quality gas lawn mower

Grass management

Grass management is an important issue. Traditionally gas lawn mowers eject into a bag, which you then empty onto the compost heap or into a lawn and leaf bag. No matter your lawn size, that can soon get tiring and frustrating. Side ejection is another option, but then you’ve got to rake up all the clippings. Mulching chops the clippings into much smaller pieces that don’t need to be picked up, so it’s a very popular choice. Having a mower that offers all three leaves the choice up to you.

Safety and speed

All mowers should have a ‘dead man’s handle’ — if you let go, the engine continues to run, but the blade doesn’t turn. Speed control is usually by a single lever which is set before you start. More advanced machines offer variable speed while you mow and left- or right-handed control.

Grass height adjustment

A greater range of height adjustment allows you to cut your lawn exactly how you prefer it. Less expensive gas mowers may only adjust at the rear, but on others you can set all four wheels.

Starters

Modern gas lawn mowers seldom have starting problems if the manufacturer’s procedure is followed properly. A few high-end models offer push-button rather than pull-cord starting.

How much you can expect to spend on a gas lawn mower

If you’re searching for an inexpensive walk-behind lawn mower for a very small yard, an electric model is a competitive option. An entry-level gas-powered lawn mower is going to cost at least $150. But look at paying between $220 and $250 for a quality model. If you want self-propelled, you pay upwards of $300 for front- or rear-wheel drive, with all-wheel drive starting at $400. Prices rise considerably if you go beyond the standard 21-inch deck, and you can pay as much as $1,400 for 30-inch-plus machines.

Gas lawn mower FAQ

Is it difficult to maintain a gas lawn mower?

A. No. You periodically need to replace the fuel and air filters and the spark plug — probably once a season. When you add gas, check the oil level. Some vibrate a little, so before you start mowing, check that the handlebar connections are tight.

Is a self-propelled model worth the expense?

A. If you’ve got a large yard, particularly if it’s uneven or sloping, all-wheel drive saves a lot of effort and time. If you have a modest, level area then a small, lightweight push model should handle it.

What are the best gas lawn mowers to buy?

Top gas lawn mower

PowerSmart Gas Lawn Mower

Our take: Powerful machine for those with larger, uneven, and sloping lawns.

What we like: All-wheel drive, variable speed, and superb 170cc motor provides consistent cut over just about any surface. It has 3-in-1 versatility with super-smooth 8-inch rear wheel.

What we dislike: A little heavy and difficult to handle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gas lawn mower for money

Craftsman M215 Gas Lawn Mower

Our take: Trusted brand provides the ideal solution for the average urban garden.

What we like: Dependable 159cc Briggs & Stratton motor. 21-inch cutting deck. Grass can be bagged, side ejected, or mulched. Large rear wheels for improved handling. Six height settings.

What we dislike: Inconsistent build quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

PowerSmart DB2321S Gas Lawn Mower

Our take: Feature-packed self-propelled mower for the price of most push models.

What we like: Light and maneuverable. Easy-to-use controls. Robust 161cc motor. Usual 21-inch cut width and 3-in-1 grass handling options. Five height adjustments.

What we dislike: Drive is faster than is comfortable for some. Newish brand, so durability is unknown.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

