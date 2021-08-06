Best WORX weed eater

If you have a larger property, it’s a good idea to keep an extra, fully-charged battery on hand as a backup so you don’t have to wait to recharge if you run out of power before you finish your trimming and edging tasks.

Which WORX weed eater is best?

WORX is an innovative tool company that has a knack for reimagining how a tool should work. The company’s line of garden tools are no exception. If you are considering buying a WORX weed eater, you are looking for an electric tool that excels in ease of use.

The best WORX trimmer will be basic but functional and powerful. The WORX 13-Inch Cordless String Trimmer & Wheeled Edger is an example of this as it is a simple, two-in-one, battery-powered tool that offers gas-like performance.

What to know before you buy a WORX weed eater

How does a WORX weed eater work?

A WORX weed eater or trimmer, as it is often called, whirls a short string that is made of a patented co-polymer nylon resin and synthetic material. As this rugged string whirls, it slices through grass and weeds in a similar way to a lawn mower blade. It is used for trimming any areas on your property that can’t be easily cut by a lawn mower. Trimming, like edging, gives your yard a crisp, clean look.

Safety gear

The trimmer string whirls at such high speeds that any debris caught by the string can be kicked up and ricocheted back at you. Because of this, safety goggles are a must whenever you are using a weed eater. Additionally, long pants and shoes should be worn to protect your legs and feet. Some individuals also like to wear a dust mask, work gloves and hearing protection.

What to look for in a quality WORX weed eater

Corded vs. cordless

Since WORX doesn’t manufacture gas-powered equipment, you only have two options when buying a string trimmer: corded or cordless.

Corded: A corded WORX weed eater will never need to be recharged, just plug it in and it runs. A corded model is also more affordable and weighs less. On the downside, you must be careful not to accidentally cut the power cord, and the trimmer will have a limited range – it can only go as far as the power cord, so it is best for smaller areas.

Cordless: A cordless WORX trimmer uses batteries for power. The batteries only last a limited amount of time and must be recharged. Cordless models are also more expensive and heavier because of the weight of the battery. On the plus side, there are no real limitations where you can work with a battery-powered model.

Cutting path

The cutting path of a WORX weed eater ranges from 12 to 15 inches. If you choose a smaller model, it will be easier to get into tighter places; if you choose a larger model, you may spend less time on your trimming chores.

Line feed

WORX string trimmers have two methods of feeding the line while working: automatic and on-demand. With an automatic line feed, you never have to worry about feeding the line out unless there is a problem and the line gets stuck. With the on-demand models, you are in control of how much trimmer line you use and when. The method that is best for you depends on your preference.

Adjustability

A string trimmer has to fit both you and your working situation. Models that have an adjustable handle, a telescoping shaft and a tilting head are best because they will be able to better adapt to your size and situation.

How much you can expect to spend on a WORX weed eater

While WORX has a high-end attachment-capable driveshaft that can function as a 15-inch trimmer for $329.99, the bulk of the company’s weed eaters reside in the $50-$170 price range. Additionally, tool bundles that include trimmers are available in roughly the $200-$300 price range.

WORX weed eater FAQ

Is a WORX trimmer hard to use?

A. Not at all. One of the selling points of all WORX tools is how easy they are to use. Once the fully-charged WORX battery has been clipped in or the power cord is plugged in, all you have to do is press the safety button and squeeze the trigger, and you’re good to go. If you purchased a combination model, one that functions as both a trimmer and an edger, simply press a button and twist – or in some instances, just twist – to convert your tool from trimmer to edger mode.

What happens when my WORX runs out of trimmer string?

A. The basic procedure for replacing WORX trimmer string is as follows:

Press the tabs to release the trimmer cover. Remove the empty trimmer spool from the trimmer. Feed the trimmer string from a new, fully-loaded spool through the holes on the trimmer. Put the new spool in place. Replace the trimmer cover.

Should I trim or mow first?

A. This topic is hotly debated, even among lawn care professionals. The individuals who believe trimming first is best, say that because it is more efficient – after trimming, the lawn mower takes care of the clippings – it is a better strategy. People who say to trim last argue that it’s impossible to trim at the right height if you trim before you mow. Additionally, trimming second lets you easily see any spots the lawn mower missed.

What’s the best WORX weed eater to buy?

Top WORX weed eater

WORX 13-Inch Cordless String Trimmer & Wheeled Edger

What you need to know: This model is a feature-packed, battery-powered trimmer that delivers gas-like performance with a lithium battery.

What you’ll love: The variable speed allows you to be in full control of the power so you can instantly adapt to changing conditions. The push and twist operation allows you to quickly change between trimmer and edging modes. To advance the trim line, you just need to press an easily accessible button.

What you should consider: The design of this model is a little top-heavy, making it slightly awkward for some to use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top WORX weed eater for the money

WORX 15-Inch Electric String Trimmer & Edger

What you need to know: If you’d prefer a corded electric string trimmer, this model is an excellent value.

What you’ll love: The two-in-one design allows this model to convert from a trimmer to an edger in seconds. It has an automatic dual-line feed system so you always have the perfect amount of string when you need it. The telescoping shaft means this trimmer can be used by individuals of any size.

What you should consider: The unit is corded, which means it has a limited reach.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

WORX 12-Inch Cordless String Trimmer & Edger

What you need to know: This trimmer/edger combination comes with two batteries that work in any other 20- or 40-volt WORX tool.

What you’ll love: This model has a 12-inch cutting diameter with a spacer guard that helps protect plants and lawn ornaments when you are trimming. The rubberized wheels allow you to more easily guide the edger for cleaner straighter lines, and the head tilts to make trimming or edging on sloped terrains easier to accomplish.

What you should consider: Like other models, the string on the spool may stick and break if the trimmer is stored in hot areas.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.