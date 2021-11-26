Best water bottle with a straw

Which water bottle with a straw is best?

Drinking enough water daily can greatly benefit your health, and carrying a water bottle with a straw will help you drink more than your daily recommended water intake for the day. These reusable water bottles with straws come in a variety of different materials and style options. The Thermoflask Double Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle is a stellar water bottle with a straw.

What to know before you buy a water bottle with a straw

Benefits

There are multiple benefits to using reusable water bottles with straws. These reusable water bottles are much better for the environment than disposable water bottles, since they reduce the demand for plastic.

You’re also more likely to drink water when you carry a reusable water bottle around with you. A reusable water bottle with a straw saves you money in the long run, and you can find reusable water bottles in every kind of color and design.

Size and capacity

Think about the internal capacity of your water bottle as well as the external size. For example, consider whether you want your water bottle to fit in a small purse or bag or fit inside a traditional cup holder. Think about how much water you want your bottle to hold.

What to look for in a quality water bottle with a straw

Material

The most popular materials are plastic, metal and glass. Plastic water bottles are durable, lightweight and simple to carry around in your bag or purse. They tend to be more affordable.

Metal water bottles usually are made from aluminum or stainless steel. Metal water bottles with straws usually keep your water cooler for longer and tend to be more durable. They are more environmentally friendly than plastic water bottles, and both aluminum and stainless steel are food-grade and non-reactive materials.

Glass water bottles are easy to clean and don’t scratch very easily. They are nonreactive and nonporous, so they won’t absorb the flavor of the beverage you’re drinking. They don’t have any linings or sealants that could include unwanted chemicals.

Insulation

Insulated water bottles with straws help keep your hot drinks hot and your cold drinks cold.

Ease of opening

You want your water bottle to be easy to open with just one hand, especially if you plan to sip your water while you’re working out.

How much you can expect to spend on a water bottle with a straw

You don’t need to spend a ton of money in order to buy a top-quality water bottle with a straw. There are decent BPA-free plastic water bottles with straws for about $10, while metal water bottles with straws cost about $15 to $20.

Water bottle with a straw FAQ

Should you buy a water bottle with a narrow mouth or wide mouth?

A. Whether you like a narrow mouth or a wide mouth on your water bottle is all about your own personal preference. Keep in mind that wide-mouth water bottles fill up faster, but the water also comes out faster; sometimes, the water might come out too quickly, which leads to you spilling water on yourself or your surroundings while you’re drinking.

Is a water bottle with a straw dishwasher safe?

A. Most water bottles with straws are dishwasher safe, but not all of them are. Make sure to read the specifications from the manufacturer before placing your water bottle with a straw into the dishwasher.

Do you need to buy an insulated water bottle?

A. Not everyone wants or needs an insulated water bottle, but some people swear by their insulated water bottles. Insulated water bottles with straws keep your hot drinks warm and your cold drinks cool.

If you want to take a run or hike on a hot day, an insulated and chilled water bottle will help keep your water cool, which is an invaluable benefit for many people.

What’s the best water bottle with a straw to buy?

Top water bottle with a straw

Thermoflask Double Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle

What you need to know: This insulated water bottle with a straw from Thermoflask is made with double-wall insulation to keep your hot drinks hot and your cold drinks cold.

What you’ll love: This water bottle is perfect for either hot chocolate or iced coffee because it keeps the temperature of your beverage intact. It also comes with a simple lid handle for improved portability.

What you should consider: Some customers said the lid of this water bottle doesn’t completely seal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top water bottle with a straw for the money

EYQ 32-Ounce Water Bottle With Time Marker and Carry Strap

What you need to know: This 32-ounce water bottle with a straw from EYQ helps you make sure you drink enough water.

What you’ll love: This inexpensive water bottle comes with six color gradient options, including orange-green, black-gray and green-purple, as well as a time marker and a carrying strap.

What you should consider: This water bottle occasionally makes a very loud whistling noise when you drink out of it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

CamelBak Eddy+ Water Bottle With Tritan Renew Straw Top

What you need to know: This water bottle comes in a few color options, including rose, Oxford blue and charcoal.

What you’ll love: This CamelBak bottle is durable, lightweight, leakproof, spill-proof and simple to carry with a comfortable carrying handle.

What you should consider: This water bottle is sometimes difficult to drink out of and it’s larger than most water bottles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

