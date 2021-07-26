Aquagear water filter pitcher vs. Pur water filter pitcher

Using a water filter pitcher instead of bottled water saves up to 3,000 plastic bottles per year. Between 25-45% of U.S. bottled water comes from municipal water systems rather than natural, untainted sources.

Which water filter pitcher is better: Aquagear or PUR?

Drinking fresh, clean water is important for proper health and hydration. It’s been found that up to 60% of the human adult body is water. Some benefits of hydration are optimal kidney function, better cardiovascular health, improved function of muscles and joints, lowered body temperature and supple skin.

Having a water filter pitcher that removes contaminants can help improve your hydration by putting purified water within easy reach. Which water filter pitcher is right for you: Aquagear or PUR?

Aquagear Water Filter Pitcher has a higher price point and a slower flow but claims to remove 2,000% more contaminants than other brands. PUR Water Filter Pitcher is a trusted brand at an affordable unit price but with more expensive refill filters and potentially less durability.

What are the benefits of water filter pitchers?

No installation: You don’t have to install a water pitcher, unlike under-sink or faucet-mount filters. Just insert the filter in the pitcher and add water.

Filter a customized amount of water: You can filter the amount of water the pitcher will hold instead of all of the water from your faucet.

Stores filtered water: A water filter pitcher allows you to pre-filter and store water, so it’s ready when you want it.

Compact size: A water filter pitcher is easy to store on your counter or in your refrigerator, giving you chilled, filtered water.

Portability: A water filter pitcher is easy to take with you for camping or on vacation.

Different filter types: Filters for these pitchers are available with carbon and ion exchange filtration so you can remove a range of contaminants.

Aquagear water filter pitcher

Founded by a group of Southern California engineers who spent years designing, prototyping and testing, Aquagear was developed as an industry-leading affordable water filter and has been independently lab tested to remove PFOA/PFOS, microplastics, lead and other heavy metals, chlorine, VOC and trace pharmaceuticals.

Aquagear is committed to humanitarian clean water efforts. Since 2014, for every filter sold, the Aquagear Foundation has provided 6 months of clean water to someone in Tanzania and Uganda.

Aquagear Water Filter Pitcher is available at Amazon for around $70.

What you’ll love about the Aquagear water filter pitcher

It removes 2,000% more contaminants, including lead, chlorine, PFOA/PFOS, microplastics, VOC, trace pharmaceuticals and new kinds of herbicides and pesticides.

It keeps healthy trace minerals like calcium and magnesium in your water.

Aquagear is independently tested in an ISO 17025-accredited lab.

It’s made in the USA, is BPA-free and is recyclable.

Its triple-capacity filters each produce 120 gallons of water, lasting three times longer than other leading brands.

It has a lifetime guarantee: If your filter pitcher breaks, the company will replace it free of charge.

It’s shown to remove 90% of fluoride from water.

What you should consider about the Aquagear water filter pitcher

Reviewers say it doesn’t remove fluoride.

Some users say a chlorine taste remains after filtering.

Water filters through very slowly.

The price point for the water pitcher and its replacement filters are high, nearly twice the amount of PUR.

The pitcher has only an 8-cup capacity.

PUR water filter pitcher

PUR is a brand owned by Helen of Troy, a leading global consumer products company that produces other well-known health and home brands like Braun, Honeywell and Vicks. PUR has been developing water filtration products for over 30 years, and its products are certified to remove more contaminants than any other brand.

PUR Community supports humanitarian clean water efforts by reaching out to U.S. communities that have been impacted by elevated levels of lead in the water. In the past seven years, PUR has distributed over half a million point-of-use water filtration systems and replacement filters to help residents in affected cities through municipality partnerships and donations.

PUR Water Filter Pitcher is available at Buy Buy Baby for around $35.

What you’ll love about the PUR water filter pitcher

It undergoes rigorous company and independent third-party testing (and frequent retesting) to meet the standards of the Water Quality Association and NSF International.

It’s certified to reduce many contaminants, including mercury and certain industrial pollutants.

It has an affordable price.

Reviewers say they can definitely taste the difference from their regular tap water and can tell that it’s working to reduce contaminants.

It has an LED status light on the lid that reminds you when to replace the filter.

It has an 11-cup capacity.

What you should consider about the PUR water filter pitcher

Some reviewers say the pitcher is easily cracked and broken.

Some reviewers say the lid sometimes doesn’t pour correctly and sometimes comes off entirely, causing huge spills.

Replacement filters are pricey (about $21-$33, depending on quantity).

It can take a long time to filter one pitcher.

Should you get an Aquagear or a PUR water filter pitcher?

Aquagear and PUR water filter pitchers are both effective at reducing harmful contaminants in water systems and helping improve people’s overall health. And they make drinking water more appealing by eliminating strange odors and tastes.

If you’re looking for a durable unit and don’t mind the higher price and smaller size, the Aquagear water filter pitcher is a great choice. If you want a pitcher from a trusted brand with a lower cost and a larger capacity, the PUR water filter pitcher may be best for you.

Jane VanVooren Rogers writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.