Y peelers were invented in 1947 and named for their distinctive shape. Both professional and amateur cooks are beginning to swap their traditional swivel peeler for this sharp tool.

Which Y peelers are best?

There are a few kitchen utensils that cooks take for granted — until they have to do without them. A Y peeler is one such utensil. Essentially a blade supported in a Y-shaped handle, Y peelers make short work of the most mundane kitchen tasks.

The best Y peeler is one that stays sharp and is comfortable to use, no matter what the kitchen task. The Oxo Good Grips Prep Y Peeler is an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy a Y peeler

Anyone who has ever sat in front of a pile of potatoes with a potato peeler understands the importance of a sharp peeling tool. If you have struggled with traditional swivel peelers, maybe it’s time to check out what a Y peeler can do.

Who will use it

The best Y peeler is ambidextrous. This means that everyone can help prep in the kitchen, no matter which hand they use.

Blade material

Because the blade comes in contact with wet food frequently, it’s important that it is made from stainless steel, at least. Some of the sharpest Y peelers are made of carbon steel. These hold an edge and last forever.

Style of the peeler

You could go for a utilitarian Y peeler in a simple form, but what fun is that? Some Y peelers are available in fun, funky styles that spice up your kitchen prep.

What to look for in a quality Y peeler

Grippy handle

The handle on a Y peeler is generally wide. This makes it easy to hold and less likely to slip from your grasp, even when your hands are wet. Another good feature in a quality Y peeler is a handle covered with a textured piece of rubber or other waterproof material. This makes it even grippier.

Extra-sharp blades

Stainless steel is the standard for Y peelers, but the level of sharpness can vary from blade to blade. Look for Y peelers that have double-sided, extra-sharp blades that can be used in either direction.

Additional features

It may seem a small detail, but look for a Y peeler that has additional features such as a potato-eye remover. If it has one, you can perfectly peel and prepare potatoes without reaching for a knife.

How much you can expect to spend on a Y peeler

Y peelers are an affordable addition to your kitchen tools. Expect to spend between $10 and $20 (with some of the best Y peelers available in 3-packs at that price).

Y peeler FAQ

Can you use a Y peeler for other kitchen tasks?

A. Y peelers are purpose-built for any task that requires thinly sliced food. This includes not only removing peels from all types of fruit and vegetables, but can also include:

Shaving chocolate curls

Serving hard cheese

Creating thin vegetable noodles, such as zoodles

Slicing potatoes for thin and crispy chips

Removing lemon peel for cocktail garnishes and candied lemon peel

What is the best way to use a Y peeler?

A. Any time you use a knife or blade in the kitchen, the safest way to use it is in a motion away from yourself. This means that when using a Y peeler, you’ll want to place your vegetable on the cutting board and remove the skin in a sweeping motion from the top of the vegetable to the bottom, near the cutting board.

You can peel potatoes by holding the potato in one hand and peeling across the top, again away from you, rotating the potato as you peel.

Prefer to peel over a garbage can? You can do that, too, as long as the motion is away from you.

How do you care for a Y peeler?

A. Caring for a Y peeler is simple. Some are dishwasher safe, but hand washing preserves the blade and prevents rust. Rinse the peeler after each use, then use hot water and mild detergent to carefully remove any stuck-on bits of food with a sponge. Do not use a fingertip to scrape stubborn bits of food. Be persistent with the sponge or hot water, and they will come off eventually.

Dry completely to prevent rust.

What are the best Y peelers to buy?

Top Y peeler

Oxo Good Grips Prep Y Peeler

What you need to know: Oxo is a trusted name in kitchen tools, and this one is built to last.

What you’ll love: The ergonomic blade is comfortable and designed to be non-slip. The rust-proof Japanese stainless steel is extra sharp. Oxo also makes Y peelers for julienned or serrated cuts.

What you should consider: This is not a Y peeler for finesse work — it removes a lot of peel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Top Y peeler for the money

Kuhn Rikon Original Swiss Peeler

What you need to know: Professional chefs swear by this kitchen workhorse.

What you’ll love: This set of three peelers is designed to take off razor-thin slices of peel from even the toughest-skinned vegetables. The carbon-steel blade is the sharpest option, and it stays sharp for a long time. The handle is wide and comfortable.

What you should consider: Hand-wash only to prevent rusting where the blade meets the handle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Boston Warehouse Monkey Vegetable Peeler

What you need to know: This peeler is great for cooks who like to have fun in the kitchen.

What you’ll love: This monkey Y peeler hoists a sharp stainless-steel blade that makes short work of peeling tough fruits and vegetables. It’s part of a collection of fun, funky kitchen tools. The handle is bright orange, and it has a built-in potato eye remover.

What you should consider: This is the most expensive peeler on the list, but it’s great if you want a Y peeler that works well but doesn’t take itself too seriously.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

