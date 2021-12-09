Best sponge holder

Which sponge holders are best?

If you don’t want your sponge to quickly get nasty from growth of mildew and bacteria, you need to dry it thoroughly between uses. This means you can’t just leave it lying down in a puddle of water on the counter. Instead, you should keep it in a dedicated sponge holder.

Sponge holders come in several styles so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding one that fits your needs and the aesthetics of your kitchen well. When it comes to style, the Simplehuman Sink Caddy Sponge Holder stands out.

What to know before you buy a sponge holder

Material

Sponge holders are available in several materials that affect their longevity and aesthetics. The most common materials are stainless steel, plastic and silicone. Stainless steel is a good choice because it can last for many years and has an attractive appearance. Also, sponge holders made from stainless steel tend to have a grated design, so you don’t have to worry about excess water pooling up causing mold or bacteria to grow.

Plastic and silicone have very similar properties, however the latter is usually stiff while the former tends to be soft and flexible. The latter is also less likely to discolor over time. That said, they are both affordable and can last through many years of use. However, sponge holders made from both of these materials tend to have more surface area where water can pool than stainless steel models.

You can also find decorative options made from ceramic or bamboo. Of these two, ceramic is a better choice since, when glazed properly, it won’t absorb water like bamboo can. That said, ceramic is more fragile and can break if accidentally knocked into the sink

Placement

Before purchasing a sponge holder, take a moment and think about where you want to put it. If you have a lot of counter space, or have a small sink and don’t want anything using up any of its space, you’ll want to opt for a countertop caddy or tray. However, be aware that you will need to periodically dump the water out of these.

In-sink models come in several types. These may stick to the side of the sink via strong suction cups, hang off the faucet or hang over the center divider of double sinks. All of these allow water to drain directly into the sink, so you don’t have to worry about periodically dumping them.

Features to look for in a quality sponge holder

Capacity

Sponge holders may hold just one sponge or a couple of sponges. If you use the same type of sponge on all of your dishes, a single-sponge model should be fine. However, if you sometimes use a bristle pad or another type of hard-scrubbing sponge on heavily soiled dishes with baked-on food, then it may be best to purchase a sponge holder that can accommodate them.

Brush holder

Not all sponge holders can accommodate kitchen brushes, so if you prefer to use a handled sponge to wash your dishes, you’ll need to keep this in mind when choosing your holder. You can generally tell these at a glance because they either have a cup or some other section designed for vertical storage of brushes.

Soap dispenser

If you want to maximize the space around your sink, consider purchasing a sponge holder that features an integrated dish soap dispenser. These generally have some kind of pumping mechanism that allows you to saturate the sponge with soap before removing it from the holder by simply pushing it down a few times. There are also some models that have a traditional soap dispenser built into the unit. It should be noted that both of these types are almost always countertop models.

Dish cloth rack

Some sponge holders have a small rack for hanging dish clothes. These can be a smart addition to any kitchen that often uses dish clothes because they provide you with a convenient place to hang them where they can drip into the sink while drying.

How much can you expect to spend on a sponge holder

Most sponge holders cost between $5-$25.

Sponge holder FAQs

How do I clean my sponge holder?

A. The easiest way to clean your sponge holder is by running it through the dishwasher. However, not all models are designed to be put in the dishwasher, so make sure to read the manual of your specific product before doing so. If your sponge holder isn’t dishwasher safe, you can clean it manually by scrubbing it with a soapy brush and rinsing it under hot water.

How often should I change my sponge?

A. To make your sponge last as long as possible, thoroughly rinse it with hot water after each use to remove any leftover food and oils from it, and then ring out as much moisture as possible. If you have a dishwasher, consider putting the sponge inside once every couple of days. Ideally, you should throw your sponge out and replace it with a new one every 2 weeks.

What is the best sponge holder to buy?

Top sponge holder

Simplehuman Sink Caddy Sponge Holder

What you need to know: An attractive stainless steel model that can hold two types of sponges, this is a great option for many homes.

What you’ll love: Its brush holder can be extended when needed to accommodate long-handled brushes. It also features a wire hanger and suction cups to prevent it from sliding down.

What you should consider: It doesn’t drain as well as some other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sponge holder for the money

S&T INC. Countertop Dish Soap Dispenser and Sponge Holder

What you need to know: This affordable 2-in-1 model incorporates a pump soap dispenser to help you save money and space.

What you’ll love: The soap reservoir is transparent, so you’ll always know well in advance when you are running low.

What you should consider: It’s not the most attractive option.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Eunion Plastic Saddle Sponge Holder

What you need to know: This saddle-style sponge holder comes in a couple of colors and has plenty of room for sponges and other items you want to drip dry.

What you’ll love: It can be hung on a sink divider or a high faucet, and it can be tossed in the dishwasher when needed for convenient cleaning.

What you should consider: There are some crevices that can build up with mold or bacteria.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Brett Dvoretz writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.