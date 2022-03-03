Best convection toaster oven

Measure your counter space first to make sure you have enough room to accommodate a toaster oven with sufficient ventilation around the sides.

Which convection toaster ovens are best?

Toaster ovens are compact and versatile and are a great option for those with limited space in their kitchen or as a secondary oven for quickly heating baked goods, snacks and, of course, making toast in the mornings. A toaster oven with a convection setting allows it to be used for a wider variety of foods and cooking techniques as the fan ensures accurate and consistent temperatures and cooks food more quickly.

Convection toaster ovens often have several cooking modes, such as broiling, baking, air frying, reheating and toasting. The Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven is an excellent choice, which has a powerful 1800-watt heating element and seven cooking functions. Its roomy interior can accept a 12-inch pizza, and it’s available in several modern colors. Alternatively, there are many other models available with different features and capacities.

What to know before you buy a convection toaster oven

Capacity

Toaster ovens have a small footprint. They range in size from ultra-compact models with a single shelf that can hold two slices of bread to larger multi-shelved options that can roast a whole chicken. Usually, ovens with a larger capacity have a more powerful heating element and a wider temperature range.

Features

Although small, toaster ovens have an impressive range of features. The convection fan creates even temperatures throughout the oven and is particularly effective for roasting meats and vegetables. Some ovens may have up to ten additional cooking modes, such as bake, broil, defrost and air fry. For versatility and ease of use, you may want to look for an oven with a timer, an interior light, a rotisserie or twin heating elements. However, these features often add to the overall cost.

Controls

There are lots of choices when it comes to control methods. The easiest to use are manual knobs and buttons. However, many modern convection ovens now use fully digital controls with large LCDs. These allow more precise adjustment of the oven’s settings, while some smart ovens can even connect to mobile devices and be controlled from elsewhere.

What to look for in a quality convection toaster oven

Design

The material, color, shape and style of the oven can be modern or traditional. Stainless steel is a popular choice as it is corrosion-resistant. Nevertheless, many traditional-looking ovens are available with a painted metal finish that can blend with your other appliances and decor. Digital controls give ovens a minimalist look that suits contemporary styled kitchens.

Door

Most toaster ovens have a similar design with a single glass door that pulls down from the top. The bigger the door, the easier it is to see inside and monitor the progress. Some modern mid-sized ovens now use twin French doors that open from the middle, simplifying one-handed operation and looking rather elegant.

Cleaning

Similar to conventional ovens, cleaning a toaster oven can be an arduous task. Look for a model with a smooth interior with fewer crevices where food can get trapped. Some models have a removable crumb tray that can also be emptied periodically.

How much you can expect to spend on a convection toaster oven

The very smallest models can be found for under $50; however these lack functionality and heat output. For under $100, there are many high-quality choices, but they are all quite small. For a multi-shelved stainless steel option, expect to pay between $200-$300.

Convection toaster oven FAQ

Why should I choose a toaster oven over a regular toaster?

A. The main reason is versatility. A regular toaster can only accept uniform sliced bread, whereas a toaster oven has several additional cooking functions. Toaster ovens are also great for heating leftovers, making popcorn or baking cookies which cannot be done in a toaster.

Are convection toaster ovens expensive to run?

A. Convection ovens use a fan to produce higher and more consistent temperatures than a regular oven, which cooks food much quicker. As a result, they can save up to 40 percent on your electricity bill and are often more economical to run than a microwave.

What ARE the best convection toaster ovenS to buy?

Top convection toaster oven

Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven

What you need to know: This traditional-looking oven has four manual knobs on the front and is available in several colors or stainless steel.

What you’ll love: It has a powerful 1800-watt heating element with seven cooking functions. It has two shelves and can toast six slices of bread at once.

What you should consider: The manual timer can be somewhat inaccurate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top convection toaster oven for the money

Toshiba 6-Slice Toaster Oven

What you need to know: This budget-friendly toaster oven isn’t short on features. It has a large digital display for selecting and adjusting its ten cooking modes.

What you’ll love: It has a modern minimalist design with a black stainless steel finish. It includes a removable crumb tray and a rotisserie kit.

What you should consider: The outer shell gets very hot during use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Emeril Lagasse Convection Toaster Oven

What you need to know: This multi-shelved oven has a roomy interior and comes with an extensive range of utensils and cooking accessories.

What you’ll love: It has a bright display with push-button, digital controls and 24 preset cooking functions. It has an elegant design with twin french doors with chrome handles.

What you should consider: Its large capacity makes it taller than some other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

