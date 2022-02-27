Best cast-iron tea kettle

Much like a cast-iron skillet, let your cast-iron tea kettle dry between uses to avoid rust.

Which cast-iron tea kettle is best?

Cast-iron tea kettles, or “tetsubin” as they’re known in Japanese, are a staple when it comes to brewing the perfect cup of tea at home. Traditional cast-iron kettles originated in the late 1600s and have become a staple of Japanese tea ceremonies. Cast-iron tea kettles are not only loved for the delicious tea that they make but also for their charming aesthetic. With a cast-iron tea kettle, you can bring all of this charm, taste and history into your own home.

Our top pick, the Ufine Blue Floral Cast Iron Tetsubin Set, is a great, traditional cast-iron kettle that stuns with its aesthetics and quality.

What to know before you buy a cast-iron tea kettle

Why should I buy a cast-iron tea kettle?

It’s true that cast-iron tea kettles look great and are sure to impress your friends, but there is so much more than meets the eye when it comes to cast-iron tea kettles. Cast-iron tea kettles heat the water evenly, which gives the tea an even brew and a rich, delicate taste. The cast iron is also said to create a more delicious taste than water boiled in other types of kettles.

Since they are cast iron, they hold heat for hours. If you’re someone who likes to have tea while you work, a cast-iron tea kettle could be a game-changer. Simply boil your water, brew your tea and then move your kettle over to your workspace to enjoy hours of hot tea.

There’s a reason that these kettles have withstood the test of time and remain popular even today.

Does the cast-iron tea kettle have an enamel coating on the inside?

Cast-iron tea kettles work just like any other kettle and can be used directly on the stovetop. This is, of course, the more modern way of doing things. In the past, tetsubin were heated directly over a fire or coals.

However, some cast-iron tea kettles will come with an enamel coating on the inside. These kettles cannot be used directly on the stovetop, as the heat will crack the enamel and ruin the kettle. If you buy a cast-iron tea kettle with an enamel lining, be sure to heat the water in a separate vessel.

What to look for in a quality cast-iron tea kettle

Quality of the cast iron

When buying a cast-iron tea kettle, one of the most important things to be wary of is the quality of the iron. Some cheaper cast-iron tea kettles will begin to rust after a few uses, especially if not given the proper care. Cast-iron tea kettles made with quality iron should last you for years when given the appropriate care and attention.

Design

A far cry from the more traditional form of tetsubin, cast-iron tea kettles today come in all sorts of shapes, sizes and colors. If you find the basic look of cast iron to be a bit bland, consider going for a cast-iron tea kettle with a design. Remember, if you intend to use your cast-iron tea kettle on your stovetop, look for a cast-iron tea kettle that does not have an enamel lining.

Cast-iron tea sets

While it is possible to buy a stand-alone cast-iron tea kettle, it is more economical to go ahead and buy a whole tea set. The top pick, the Ufine Blue Floral Cast Iron Tetsubin Set, is a great example of this. With the Ufine set, you will get a cast-iron teapot, a tea infuser, four cast-iron teacups, a cast-iron trivet and a copper lid holder.

How much you can expect to spend on cast-iron tea kettles

Most cast-iron tea kettles range from $40-$70, but some more artistic kettles can soar over $100.

Cast-iron tea kettle FAQ

How do you clean a cast-iron tea kettle?

A. Rinse it with warm water after every use, then dry it with a cloth. Avoid using dish soap or other harsh cleaners because they will harm the flavor infused into the cast iron. Let the kettle thoroughly dry to avoid rust.

Do you need to buy a trivet for your kettle?

A. If you plan on serving your tea at the table, buying a trivet is best to avoid burning yourself and damaging furniture or counters. Most cast-iron tea kettle sets will come with a trivet.

What’s the best cast-iron tea kettle to buy?

Top cast-iron tea kettle

Ufine Blue Floral Cast Iron Tetsubin Set

What you need to know: This stylish blue tetsubin set is beautifully crafted and makes a great gift.

What you’ll love: The set comes with everything you will need to brew the perfect cup. Just add tea.

What you should consider: Since the teacups are cast iron, they will be hot to the touch immediately after pouring.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cast-iron tea kettle for the money

Towa Workshop Japanese Tetsubin Cast Iron Teapot

What you need to know: This tetsubin excels in its simplicity. It’s great for those who enjoy a no-nonsense approach to tea.

What you’ll love: The simple design is easy to clean and dry. The handle is wrapped to help you avoid burning yourself.

What you should consider: This kettle has an enameled interior, so it will work best when you heat water in a separate vessel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Toptier Cast Iron Teapot

What you need to know: This charming kettle is a modern take on the classic tetsubin. It’s perfect for those who like tea with a bit of flare.

What you’ll love: The modern diamond design is the main attraction of this teapot. It comes in a variety of colors.

What you should consider: It is not a stovetop kettle due to its enameled interior.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

