Best Samsung microwave

Which Samsung microwaves are best?

Of all the ways in which you can prepare food, the microwave is undoubtedly the fastest and most convenient. It has been used for decades to reheat leftovers, make super-fast popcorn and even disinfect a kitchen sponge.

There are also many manufacturers of microwaves, so it can be a rather tough choice in which one is right for you. If you’re looking at Samsung, the MG11H2020CT Countertop Grill Microwave is a good decision.

What to know before you buy a Samsung microwave

Type of microwave

Buying a microwave might seem like a simple purchase, but there are actually a few things that you need to consider. The most important (and which many people don’t think about) is the type of microwave you need. The most common is the countertop, while others can be installed above the stove. These are called over-the-range microwaves and save on counter space.

Available space

Speaking of space, another factor that comes into play with microwaves is the space in your kitchen. Consider where you want to place the microwave and look for a model that can accommodate it. There’s nothing worse than buying an appliance only to find that it’s a few inches too tall or wide.

Wattage

The power of a microwave is measured in wattage. In general, higher wattage means that the food will be heated faster and more evenly. This prevents cold spots from forming in the middle of the food, which is otherwise a nasty surprise when you bite into it. Higher maximum wattages also allow you to fine-tune the correct cooking time.

What to look for in a quality Samsung microwave

Preprogrammed settings

Not everyone is a gourmet chef or knows the exact cooking times of different food. While most people simply pop it in and hope for the best, many microwaves have several settings. A good-quality microwave should have a number of preprogrammed settings for different things like fish, chicken or potatoes.

Noise level

Other than the bing it makes when the cooking is complete, a microwave emits some noise when it’s being used. In most cases, this isn’t too bad, but many affordable microwave ovens are louder than more expensive ones. This is due to the components used that produce the microwaves and the belt that turns the glass table. Look for a microwave quiet enough that it doesn’t bother people sensitive to the sound.

Child safety

Modern microwaves have been designed with child safety in mind, and many won’t operate if the door is open or removed. In addition to that, several models also have a child lock feature that requires a PIN to use the keypad and heat food. This prevents children from operating the microwave on their own, and potentially burning themselves with piping-hot contents.

How much you can expect to spend on a Samsung microwave

The average price of a Samsung microwave largely depends on the functions of the device. Affordable microwave ovens cost $110-$130. Multifunction microwaves can cost $160-$200.

Samsung microwave FAQ

How do you clean the inside of a microwave?

A. You should never clean the inside of a microwave with harsh or abrasive materials. The best method is to place a microwave-safe bowl with water and dish soap inside and let it run for about a minute until it steams. Let it cool, then use a soft cloth to wipe down the inside walls.

Why do vegetables spark in a microwave?

A. While it doesn’t happen often, vegetables can cause sparking in a microwave. This is because vegetables like green beans, carrots and spinach contain more minerals like iron and selenium than others.

What’s the best Samsung microwave to buy?

Top Samsung microwave

Samsung MG11H2020CT Countertop Grill Microwave

What you need to know: This microwave is a solid option that has a lot of features.

What you’ll love: Boasting 1,000 watts in power, this Samsung microwave can also grill food with an element on the inside. For perfectly cooking a variety of food, it has 37 preprogrammed cooking settings, a ceramic, scratch-resistant enamel interior and an LED display. The internal capacity is 1.1 cubic feet, has a built-in ceramic turntable and features a child lock to prevent accidental use.

What you should consider: Some users have indicated that the grilling function is more of a novelty than a necessity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Samsung microwave for the money

Samsung MS14K6000AS Countertop Microwave with Sensor Cooking

What you need to know: This affordable microwave offers sensor cooking to more accurately cook a variety of foods.

What you’ll love: The best thing about this microwave other than its price point is that it features Samsung’s Sensor Cook. This means it’s able to check the temperature of the moisture inside the food as well as the food itself, leading to better cooking times and more even heating. The internal capacity is 1.4 cubic feet, features a ceramic enamel interior and has 37 preprogrammed cooking settings.

What you should consider: Some users mentioned that the bulb on the inside is a bit too weak to clearly see the inside.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Samsung MG11T5018CC Countertop Grill Microwave

What you need to know: This powerful microwave has a grill function included.

What you’ll love: This countertop microwave features a grill element in addition to the regular microwaving function. It has 37 preprogrammed settings for different kinds of food, and also an Auto Defrost option. The inside of the microwave is coated with ceramic enamel, making it easy to clean and durable for prolonged use. The touch control panel is made from glass and features an LED display. It has 10 power levels and maximum wattage of 1,000 watts.

What you should consider: The temperature of the grill function can’t be set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

