Best Oster microwave

When cooking foods prone to bubbling or splattering, use a microwave-safe cover to prevent a mess.

Which Oster microwave is best?

For countless households, microwave ovens are a convenient and easy way to cook meals and reheat leftovers. Oster has been crafting high-quality home, kitchen and beauty products for close to a hundred years, which is why many people opt for an Oster countertop microwave for their kitchen.

Still, all Oster microwaves are different and offer a variety of settings and controls designed for specific cooking preferences and needs. The Oster 1.1 Cubic Feet Microwave Oven is one of the top choices due to its reliability and affordable price.

What to know before you buy an Oster microwave

Benefits of a microwave

If you are wondering whether or not a microwave makes sense in your kitchen, consider some of these convenient benefits.

Microwaves help save space, especially in smaller apartments, dorms or similar living situations.

Oster microwaves can heat and reheat most foods much faster than a traditional oven.

Cleaning a microwave is quick and easy.

Most microwaves are energy efficient, saving you money in the long run.

You can make certain baked goods in a microwave.

Many microwaves will often have a handy clock feature included on their display.

Wattage

The wattage of specific Oster models will vary. The higher the wattage, the more powerful the microwave, which will allow for quicker cooking times. Most Oster microwaves will fall in the 700-1200 watt range. If you think you’ll want more powerful cooking ability, opt for a model towards the higher end of the wattage spectrum.

What to look for in a quality Oster microwave

Presets

All Oster microwaves will come equipped with several preset cooking modes so you can quickly choose the best option for your dish. Some helpful presets commonly found on Oster models include potato, pizza, popcorn, beverage, frozen dinner and a reheat function.

Depending on the size and quantity of your food or beverage, you may need to adjust the overall timing to suit your specific needs.

Power

While wattage goes hand-in-hand with power when buying an Oster microwave, look for a model that sports various power settings. Models that include multiple power settings will allow you to optimize your microwave to provide the most thorough and efficient cooking experience. The most versatile microwaves will have at least 10 individual power settings.

Size

People generally love microwaves for their compact size, which allows them to fit in tight spaces on countertops or in a cabinet. Still, microwaves vary in overall size, with Oster models ranging from approximately .7 cubic feet to 1.5 cubic feet. While this generally corresponds to the interior space, large interiors will almost always have bulkier exteriors.

Defrost

The best Oster microwaves will feature a defrost setting. This differs from the standard cook setting because it thaws frozen foods or meals without overcooking them. Defrost settings will usually operate on a lower power setting for longer durations.

Express cook

An Oster microwave with an express cook setting will allow you to choose the overall cook time with a single touch. This is convenient when you know just how long a specific item needs to be heated or if you need to cook something quickly.

How much you can expect to spend on an Oster microwave

Oster microwaves can range from about $60-$150 depending on size, power and setting options. You can find well-made and reliable models for around $100.

Oster microwave FAQ

Can you sanitize a dish sponge in a microwave?

A. In most cases, you can sanitize a used dish sponge using a microwave. First, be sure to soak your dish sponge in water and then place it on a microwave-safe plate. Next, heat the dish sponge for approximately 2 minutes to kill any bacteria. Always let the sponge cool before handling it.

What is the average lifespan of a microwave?

A. When properly maintained, microwaves can easily last anywhere from 5 to 10 years. The average lifespan is generally 7 to 9 years. However, if you notice any unusual odors, smoke, worrying sounds or no longer heating food adequately, it is best to get a new model.

What’s the best Oster microwave to buy?

Top Oster microwave

Oster 1.1-Cubic-Feet Microwave Oven

What you need to know: This powerful microwave still maintains its compact size for convenient placement in any kitchen.

What you’ll love: The handy preset options are great for anyone in a rush, while the cook and defrost by weight option allows for more precise heating. Users also love the stainless steel exterior, which meshes well with all types of kitchen decor.

What you should consider: The included turntable can occasionally be unstable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Oster microwave for the money

Oster Family-Size 1.4-Cubic-Feet 1000W Countertop Microwave Oven

What you need to know: Large and powerful, this countertop microwave is a heavy-duty model at a reasonable price.

What you’ll love: Equipped with cook by weight options, convenient presets and a speed defrost mode, you can prepare your meals and ingredients in no time. The easy-to-use keypad makes for an uncomplicated cooking experience, while the child-safety lock keeps children safe and protected.

What you should consider: Some people were disappointed in the lack of express buttons.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Oster 0.7-Cubic-Feet Stainless Steel Microwave Oven

What you need to know: Small and efficient, this microwave is an ideal space-saving option.

What you’ll love: Users appreciate the six express cook modes as well as the preset options for easy operation. You can also add 30 seconds of cook time with the press of a button. Sporting 11 power levels and an easy to clean interior, this Oster microwave is excellent for first-time buyers and those looking for a reliable model.

What you should consider: The small size isn’t suitable for everyone.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond and Wayfair

