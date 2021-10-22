How to make clear ice

Making ice clear has a lot of benefits like it makes the cocktail looks fine and pure plus it affects its taste too.

What is the best way to clear ice?

Clear ice isn’t just a magical substance that exists only in airplanes and bars — it’s possible to make clear ice at home, giving your cocktails an extra touch.

You will need

A clean cooler

Water (preferably distilled)

A freezer

A clean hammer

A clean flathead screwdriver

A clean handsaw

Steps to make crystal-clear ice

1. First, fill the cooler with water and place it in the freezer with the lid removed. Let it sit in the freezer for at least 12 hours.

2. Take it out of the freezer, checking to see that the top layer of the water has frozen. Remove this layer of ice carefully and dump out the remaining water. The ice should be clear, though it will be uneven and jagged in places.

3. Set the ice on a clean surface and use the hammer to chip off excess pieces of ice.

4. Use the screwdriver and the hammer to break the ice into smaller chunks.

5. Finally, saw the ice into pieces of the desired size. Store the ice in the freezer in a plastic bag until you need it.

