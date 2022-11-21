Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Lifetime

(Stacker) — Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in 1970, next to the 20th Century Fox studio in Hollywood, attracting big-name producers, directors, and actors. Soon, the cuisine came to other U.S. cities like New York and Chicago, and by the late 1980s, it was a full-on dining craze. According to industry marketing research company IBISWorld, in 2022, there are nearly 16,000 sushi restaurants in the country.

Whether you’re looking for an affordable bento box for lunch or a fine-dining experience for date night, Stacker has you covered—this list of the highest-rated sushi restaurants in Tampa on Tripadvisor will help guide you to the right roll. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#30. On A Roll Sushi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 101 N Franklin St Ste C, Tampa, FL 33602-5831

#29. Kelp Sushi Joint

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3401 W Bay To Bay Blvd, Tampa, FL 33629-7042

#28. Saki Endless Sushi & Hibachi Eatery

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (77 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11921 N Dale Mabry Hwy Fl 33618, Tampa, FL 33618-3512

#27. Yoshi Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7895 Gunn Hwy, Tampa, FL 33626-1611

#26. Zukku Sushi – Tampa

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

– Price: not available

– Address: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa, FL 33602

#25. Sushi House by Kazoku

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1901 N 19th St, Tampa, FL 33605-3850

#24. Ebisu Sushi Shack

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5116 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33603-2363

#23. Toki Japanese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 14313 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618-2017

#22. Koto Japanese Steak House

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 533 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-2063

#21. Shogun Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 15213 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618-1810

#20. Sakana Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2908 W Gandy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33611-2804

#19. Origami Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3615 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33614-5713

#18. Koizi Endless Hibachi & Sushi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (156 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 17012 Palm Pointe Dr, Tampa, FL 33647-3504

#17. Sushi Alive

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 13234 Race Track Rd, Tampa, FL 33626-1399

#16. Origami Sushi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6507 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL 33634-2283

#15. Thai Prime

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: MetWest International Plaza, 4142 Boy Scout Blvd. Tampa, FL 33607, Tampa, FL 33607

#14. Osaka Sushi & Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 14428 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618-2020

#13. Rock ‘n Raw

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5223 Orient Rd Seminole Hard Rock Hotel, Tampa, FL 33610-4114

#12. Hula Bay Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (389 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5210 W Tyson Ave, Tampa, FL 33611-3224

#11. Ichiban Japanese Cuisine

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2786 E Fowler Ave Ste A, Tampa, FL 33612

#10. Kuchi Sushi and Hibachi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9206 Anderson Rd, Tampa, FL 33634-1297

#9. Yoko’s Japanese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3217 S Macdill Ave Ste E, Tampa, FL 33629-1719

#8. Sushi Ninja Tampa

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3018 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609-3277

#7. Sushi Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 18015 Highwoods Preserve Pkwy, Tampa, FL 33647-1761

#6. Jackson’s Bistro Bar & Sushi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,841 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 601 S Harbour Island Blvd Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33602-5735

#5. Kona Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (389 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4134 W Boy Scout Blvd #b-1, Tampa, FL 33607-5740

#4. Matoi Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 602 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609-1245

#3. Soho Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3218 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609-3007

#2. Water + Flour

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (205 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1015 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-2431

#1. Samurai Blue Sushi & Sake Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (186 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1600 E 8th Ave Ste C208, Tampa, FL 33605-3740

