Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

Highest-rated steakhouses in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Tampa on Tripadvisor.

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

#27. Donatello Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (360 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 232 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609-1237

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Catch Twenty Three – Tampa

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (308 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10103 Montague St, Tampa, FL 33626-1857

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. Miller’s Ale House – Tampa USF

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2108 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33612

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Steelbach

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (152 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1902 N Ola Ave, Tampa, FL 33602-2014

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Renzo’s

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 14445 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618-2000

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

#22. Cody’s Original Roadhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11202 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33635-9719

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Meat Market Tampa

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1606 W Snow Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-2837

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Outback Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11950 Sheldon Road, Tampa, FL 33626

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Outback Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10918 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33618

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Stonewood Grill & Tavern

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (364 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 17050 Palm Pointe Dr, Tampa, FL 33647-3504

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

#17. Iavarone’s Italian Grill and Steak House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (245 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3617 W Humphrey St, Tampa, FL 33614-1628

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Frontier Steakhouse

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8602 E Sligh Ave, Tampa, FL 33610-9238

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Outback Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4302 W Boy Scout Blvd., Tampa, FL 33607

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. LongHorn Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8212 Citrus Park Dr, Tampa, FL 33625

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. LongHorn Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2110 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33612

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

#12. LongHorn Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (214 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1820 N West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Black Rock Bar and Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11702 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618-3504

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Renzo’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3644 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609-2802

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Outback Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3403 Henderson Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33609

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Malio’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (328 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 400 N Ashley Dr Ste 310, Tampa, FL 33602-4300

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

#7. Texas de Brazil

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (579 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4112 W Boy Scout Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607-5740

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Bern’s Steak House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,620 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1208 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-3197

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Council Oak Steaks & Seafood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (409 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 5223 Orient Rd, Tampa, FL 33610-4114

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Ruth’s Chris Steak House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (463 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1700 N Westshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (519 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4322 W Boy Scout Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607-5717

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

#2. Charley’s Steak House & Market Fresh Fish

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,509 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4444 W Cypress St, Tampa, FL 33607-4007

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse Tampa

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1108 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33629-5007

– Read more on Tripadvisor