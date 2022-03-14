Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019. But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Tampa on Tripadvisor.

#27. Aqua Tampa

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (244 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7627 W Courtney Campbell Cswy, Tampa, FL 33607-1431

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Mr. & Mrs. Crab

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4426 W Gandy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33611-3302

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. Frankie’s Lobstah Trap

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2223 W. Westshore Blvd., Tampa, FL 33607

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Red Lobster

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 17021 Palm Pointe Dr, Tampa, FL 33647

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Ricks on the River

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (314 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2305 N Willow Ave, Tampa, FL 33607-2807

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Salt Shack On The Bay

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (103 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5415 W Tyson Ave, Tampa, FL 33611-3227

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Red Lobster

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11601 N. Dale Mabry, Tampa, FL 33618

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Bonefish Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 13262 N. Dale Mabry, Tampa, FL 33618

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Taste of Boston

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (106 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5314 Interbay Blvd, Tampa, FL 33611-4136

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Ulele

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,006 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1810 N Highland Ave, Tampa, FL 33602-2605

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Blue Sea Seafood Market and Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood

– Price: $

– Address: 7110 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33604-4954

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Red Lobster

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (156 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2625 E Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Watervue Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 700 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa, FL 33602-6700

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Bahama Breeze

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,014 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Caribbean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3045 N Rocky Point Dr E, Tampa, FL 33607-5802

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Bonefish Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (240 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3665 Henderson Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609-4501

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Jackson’s Bistro Bar & Sushi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,811 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 601 S Harbour Island Blvd Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33602-5735

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Lobster Haven

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (158 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12807 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33635-9650

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Harpoon Harry’s Crab House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (135 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 225 S Franklin St, Tampa, FL 33602-5329

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Hula Bay Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (386 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5210 W Tyson Ave, Tampa, FL 33611-3224

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Shrimp & Co

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2202 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605-4002

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Rusty Pelican – Tampa

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (853 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2425 Rocky Point Dr, Tampa, FL 33607

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Catch Twenty Three

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (310 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10103 Montague St, Tampa, FL 33626-1857

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Shells Seafood Restaurant – South Tampa

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (276 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 202 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609-2817

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Oystercatchers

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,089 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2900 Bayport Dr, Tampa, FL 33607-1479

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Happy Fish

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (726 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Peruvian, Latin

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4046 N Armenia Ave Fiesta Plaza, Tampa, FL 33607-1002

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Shells Seafood North Tampa

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (526 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2101 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33612-5505

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (838 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4400 W Boy Scout Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607

– Read more on Tripadvisor