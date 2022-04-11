(Stacker) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Tampa that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#28. Flor Fina

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Caribbean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: Hotel Haya 1412 E 7th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605

#27. Meat Market Tampa

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1606 W Snow Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-2837

#26. Mise en Place

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Contemporary

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 442 West Grand Central Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606

#25. Maestro’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1010 N W C Macinnes Pl, Tampa, FL 33602-3720

#24. Tampa Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 101 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33602-5179

#23. Cipresso

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 5223 North Orient Road Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, Tampa, FL 33610-4114

#22. Firestick Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602-5400

#21. The Melting Pot

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 13164 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618-2406

#20. Crystal Dining Room

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 905 N Florida Ave Floridan Palace Hotel, Tampa, FL 33602-3805

#19. CW’s Gin Joint

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 633 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL 33602-4424

#18. Ciro’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (244 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2109 Bayshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606-3155

#17. Restaurant BT

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, Vietnamese

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2507 S Macdill Ave Tampa Florida 33629, Tampa, FL 33629-7255

#16. Cena

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1120 E Kennedy Blvd Suite 112W, Tampa, FL 33602-3580

#15. Timpano Italian Chophouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (307 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1610 W Swann Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-2555

#14. Malio’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (329 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 400 N Ashley Dr Ste 310, Tampa, FL 33602-4300

#13. Elevage SoHo Kitchen & Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (307 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1207 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-3101

#12. Donatello Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (362 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 232 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609-1237

#11. Rusty Pelican – Tampa

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (854 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2425 Rocky Point Dr, Tampa, FL 33607

#10. Texas de Brazil

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (584 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4112 W Boy Scout Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607-5740

#9. Council Oak Steaks & Seafood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (414 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 5223 Orient Rd, Tampa, FL 33610-4114

#8. Mise En Place Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (423 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 442 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606-1494

#7. Ruth’s Chris Steak House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (464 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1700 N. Westshore Blvd., Tampa, FL 33607

#6. Oystercatchers

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,091 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2900 Bayport Dr, Tampa, FL 33607-1479

#5. Edison: Food+Drink Lab

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (430 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 912 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606-1934

#4. Bern’s Steak House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,639 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1208 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-3197

#3. Charley’s Steak House & Market Fresh Fish

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,511 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4444 W Cypress St, Tampa, FL 33607-4007

#2. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (518 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4322 W Boy Scout Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607-5717

#1. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (843 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4400 W Boy Scout Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607

