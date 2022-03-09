Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

Food

by: Stacker

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

(Stacker) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for breakfast in Tampa on Tripadvisor.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

#30. Ellie’s Breakfast & Lunch

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Price: $
– Address: 12008 Race Track Rd, Tampa, FL 33626-3109
Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. West Tampa Sandwich Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Latin, Cafe
– Price: $
– Address: 3904 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33607-1308
Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Shelly’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Price: $
– Address: 14837 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33613-1825
Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Brunchery Restaurant & Catering

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (133 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3225 S Macdill Ave, Tampa, FL 33629
Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Mamas Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Greek
– Price: $
– Address: 9312 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33612-7908
Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

#25. Goody Goody Burgers

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (307 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1601 W Swann Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-2546
Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Village Inn

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $
– Address: 215 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33609
Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Chow Bella Express

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Soups
– Price: $
– Address: 1511 N West Shore Blvd Ste 150 Tower Place/Regions Bank Building Lobby, Tampa, FL 33607-4516
Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Healthy
– Price: $
– Address: 3712 Henderson Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609-4504
Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. La Bamba Spanish Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Latin, Spanish
– Price: $
– Address: 4815 W Laurel St, Tampa, FL 33607-4507
Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

#20. 211 Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 211 N Tampa St, Tampa, FL 33602
Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Brunchies

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 14366 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618-2018
Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Trip’s Diner (Tampa)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6416 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33604-6008
Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. metro diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4011 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33609
Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Keke’s Breakfast Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 13121 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618-2457
Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

#15. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Healthy
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 13186 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618-2406
Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. 1823 Kitchen and Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2900 Bayport Dr, Tampa, FL 33607-1479
Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Three Coins DIner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (123 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Price: $
– Address: 7410 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33604-4921
Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Wright’s Gourmet House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,198 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Deli
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1200 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33629-5009
Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Mom’s Place

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Price: $
– Address: 4816 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33614-6510
Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

#10. La Segunda Bakery and Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Cafe, Deli
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4001 W Kennedy Blvd Ste 4, Tampa, FL 33609-2723
Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Cafe Waterside

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (332 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 505 Water Street, Tampa, FL 33602
Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. La Teresita Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (463 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Latin
– Price: $
– Address: 3246 W Columbus Dr, Tampa, FL 33607-1818
Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Pinky’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (233 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3203 W Bay To Bay Blvd, Tampa, FL 33629-7105
Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Datz Tampa

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,188 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2616 S Macdill Ave, Tampa, FL 33629-7220
Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

#5. Oxford Exchange

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,006 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 420 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606-1413
Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Nicki’s Omlette & Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Price: $
– Address: 6805 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33634-5001
Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Daily Eats

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (500 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 908 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-2419
Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (507 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 520 N Tampa St, Tampa, FL 33602-4806
Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Samaria Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (276 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Price: $
– Address: 502 N Tampa St, Tampa, FL 33602-4806
Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss