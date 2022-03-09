Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

(Stacker) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for breakfast in Tampa on Tripadvisor.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

#30. Ellie’s Breakfast & Lunch

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 12008 Race Track Rd, Tampa, FL 33626-3109

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. West Tampa Sandwich Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Latin, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 3904 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33607-1308

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Shelly’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 14837 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33613-1825

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Brunchery Restaurant & Catering

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (133 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3225 S Macdill Ave, Tampa, FL 33629

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Mamas Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Greek

– Price: $

– Address: 9312 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33612-7908

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

#25. Goody Goody Burgers

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (307 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1601 W Swann Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-2546

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Village Inn

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $

– Address: 215 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33609

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Chow Bella Express

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Soups

– Price: $

– Address: 1511 N West Shore Blvd Ste 150 Tower Place/Regions Bank Building Lobby, Tampa, FL 33607-4516

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Healthy

– Price: $

– Address: 3712 Henderson Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609-4504

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. La Bamba Spanish Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Latin, Spanish

– Price: $

– Address: 4815 W Laurel St, Tampa, FL 33607-4507

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

#20. 211 Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 211 N Tampa St, Tampa, FL 33602

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Brunchies

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 14366 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618-2018

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Trip’s Diner (Tampa)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6416 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33604-6008

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. metro diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4011 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33609

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Keke’s Breakfast Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 13121 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618-2457

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

#15. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Healthy

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 13186 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618-2406

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. 1823 Kitchen and Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2900 Bayport Dr, Tampa, FL 33607-1479

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Three Coins DIner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (123 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 7410 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33604-4921

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Wright’s Gourmet House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,198 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Deli

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1200 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33629-5009

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Mom’s Place

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 4816 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33614-6510

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

#10. La Segunda Bakery and Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Cafe, Deli

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4001 W Kennedy Blvd Ste 4, Tampa, FL 33609-2723

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Cafe Waterside

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (332 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 505 Water Street, Tampa, FL 33602

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. La Teresita Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (463 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Caribbean, Latin

– Price: $

– Address: 3246 W Columbus Dr, Tampa, FL 33607-1818

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Pinky’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (233 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3203 W Bay To Bay Blvd, Tampa, FL 33629-7105

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Datz Tampa

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,188 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2616 S Macdill Ave, Tampa, FL 33629-7220

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

#5. Oxford Exchange

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,006 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 420 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606-1413

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Nicki’s Omlette & Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 6805 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33634-5001

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Daily Eats

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (500 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 908 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-2419

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (507 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 520 N Tampa St, Tampa, FL 33602-4806

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Samaria Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (276 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 502 N Tampa St, Tampa, FL 33602-4806

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor