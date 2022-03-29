(Stacker) — Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Tampa on Tripadvisor.

#17. Meal & Grill – Cafe no Bule

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Latin, Brazilian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4040 W Waters Ave Suite 108, Tampa, FL 33614-1958

#16. Chili’s Grill & Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Southwestern, Mexican

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8510 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33615-3817

#15. Chili’s Grill & Bar

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2903 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33607-2414

#14. Robert’s BBQ and Catering

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: $

– Address: 3435 S West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33629-8220

#13. Lupton’s Catering & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $

– Address: 5299 E Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL 33617-5403

#12. Butcher & BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Fast Food, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa, FL 33602-2014

#11. Big John’s Alabama BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5707 N 40th St, Tampa, FL 33610-3859

#10. Smokey Bones

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8020 Citrus Park Dr., Tampa, FL 33625

#9. Willie Jewell’s Old School Bar-B-Q Carrollwood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12004 Anderson Rd, Tampa, FL 33625-5682

#8. Konan’s BBQ

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $

– Address: 1510 N Hubert Ave, Tampa, FL 33607-4109

#7. Zambia Smokehouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (154 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL

#6. Deviled Pig

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3307 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33629-7817

#5. First Choice Southern BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $

– Address: 10113 E Adamo Dr, Tampa, FL 33619-2656

#4. Jazzy’s BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $

– Address: 5703 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL 33634-1216

#3. Jimbo’s Pit Bar B-Q

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (197 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4103 W John F Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609

#2. Kojak’s House of Ribs

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (417 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

The Tampa Bay barbecue staple, previously on Gandy Boulevard in South Tampa, reopened at a new location in on 1809 S Parsons Avenue in Seffner.

#1. Al’s Finger Licking Good Bar-B-Que

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (291 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1609 Angel Oliva Senior St, Tampa, FL 33605-5133

