Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

Food

by: Stacker

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Tampa features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Tampa on Tripadvisor.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Tampa.

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

#30. Thai Island

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 210 E Davis Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606-3786
Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Thai Lanna & Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 10022 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL 33647-2595
Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Pei Wei Asian Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1816 N West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607-3907
Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Thai 5 Fast Food (Tampa)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian
– Price: $
– Address: 3424 South Dale Mabry Hwy ., Tampa, FL 33629-8638
Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Lemon Grass Thai Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (117 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3635 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609-2801
Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

#25. Saigon Deli II

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Price: $
– Address: 3858 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL 33614-2011
Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Sushi Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 18015 Highwoods Preserve Pkwy, Tampa, FL 33647-1761
Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Kuchi Sushi and Hibachi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 9206 Anderson Rd, Tampa, FL 33634-1297
Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Yoko’s Japanese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3217 S Macdill Ave Ste E, Tampa, FL 33629-1719
Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Siam Thai Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 9545 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL 33626-1846
Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

#20. China Yuan

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8502 N Armenia Ave Ste 1A, Tampa, FL 33604-2577
Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Sushi Ninja Tampa

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3018 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609-3277
Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Water + Flour

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (203 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1015 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-2431
Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Saigon Bay Vietnamese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2373 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33612-5509
Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Thailand Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5252 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33611-3599
Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

#15. Soho Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3218 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609-3007
Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Si-am

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 713 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL 33602-4411
Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Simply Pho & Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 13149 N Dale Mabry Hwy Suite F, Tampa, FL 33618-2429
Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Pho Quyen Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8404 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33615-3808
Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Yummy House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (177 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2202 W Waters Ave Ste 1, Tampa, FL 33604-2741
Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

#10. Thai Prime

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: MetWest International Plaza, 4142 Boy Scout Blvd. Tampa, FL 33607, Tampa, FL 33607
Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Sa Ri One

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (154 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3940 W Cypress St, Tampa, FL 33607-4805
Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Ichicoro Ramen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5229 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33603-2139
Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. P.F. Chang’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (475 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 219 Westshore Plz, Tampa, FL 33609-1810
Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Samurai Blue Sushi & Sake Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (183 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1600 E 8th Ave Ste C208, Tampa, FL 33605-3740
Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

#5. Bamboozle Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (174 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 516 N Tampa St, Tampa, FL 33602-4806
Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Liang’s Bistro Asian Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 17515 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33647-3211
Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Thinh An Kitchen & Tofu

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Price: $
– Address: 8104 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL 33615-1849
Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Yummy House China Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (345 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2620 E Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33610-4447
Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Wat Mongkolratanaram Thai Temple

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $
– Address: 5306 Palm River Rd, Tampa, FL 33619-3746
Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss