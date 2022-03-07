Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Tampa features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Tampa on Tripadvisor.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Tampa.

#30. Thai Island

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 210 E Davis Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606-3786

#29. Thai Lanna & Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10022 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL 33647-2595

#28. Pei Wei Asian Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1816 N West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607-3907

#27. Thai 5 Fast Food (Tampa)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian

– Price: $

– Address: 3424 South Dale Mabry Hwy ., Tampa, FL 33629-8638

#26. Lemon Grass Thai Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (117 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3635 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609-2801

#25. Saigon Deli II

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $

– Address: 3858 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL 33614-2011

#24. Sushi Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 18015 Highwoods Preserve Pkwy, Tampa, FL 33647-1761

#23. Kuchi Sushi and Hibachi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9206 Anderson Rd, Tampa, FL 33634-1297

#22. Yoko’s Japanese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3217 S Macdill Ave Ste E, Tampa, FL 33629-1719

#21. Siam Thai Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9545 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL 33626-1846

#20. China Yuan

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8502 N Armenia Ave Ste 1A, Tampa, FL 33604-2577

#19. Sushi Ninja Tampa

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3018 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609-3277

#18. Water + Flour

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (203 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1015 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-2431

#17. Saigon Bay Vietnamese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2373 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33612-5509

#16. Thailand Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5252 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33611-3599

#15. Soho Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3218 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609-3007

#14. Si-am

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 713 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL 33602-4411

#13. Simply Pho & Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 13149 N Dale Mabry Hwy Suite F, Tampa, FL 33618-2429

#12. Pho Quyen Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8404 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33615-3808

#11. Yummy House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (177 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2202 W Waters Ave Ste 1, Tampa, FL 33604-2741

#10. Thai Prime

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: MetWest International Plaza, 4142 Boy Scout Blvd. Tampa, FL 33607, Tampa, FL 33607

#9. Sa Ri One

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (154 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3940 W Cypress St, Tampa, FL 33607-4805

#8. Ichicoro Ramen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5229 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33603-2139

#7. P.F. Chang’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (475 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 219 Westshore Plz, Tampa, FL 33609-1810

#6. Samurai Blue Sushi & Sake Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (183 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1600 E 8th Ave Ste C208, Tampa, FL 33605-3740

#5. Bamboozle Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (174 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 516 N Tampa St, Tampa, FL 33602-4806

#4. Liang’s Bistro Asian Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 17515 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33647-3211

#3. Thinh An Kitchen & Tofu

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $

– Address: 8104 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL 33615-1849

#2. Yummy House China Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (345 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2620 E Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33610-4447

#1. Wat Mongkolratanaram Thai Temple

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Price: $

– Address: 5306 Palm River Rd, Tampa, FL 33619-3746

