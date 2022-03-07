Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.
Tampa features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Tampa on Tripadvisor.
No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Tampa.
#30. Thai Island
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 210 E Davis Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606-3786
#29. Thai Lanna & Sushi
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 10022 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL 33647-2595
#28. Pei Wei Asian Diner
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1816 N West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607-3907
#27. Thai 5 Fast Food (Tampa)
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian
– Price: $
– Address: 3424 South Dale Mabry Hwy ., Tampa, FL 33629-8638
#26. Lemon Grass Thai Kitchen
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (117 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3635 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609-2801
#25. Saigon Deli II
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Price: $
– Address: 3858 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL 33614-2011
#24. Sushi Cafe
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 18015 Highwoods Preserve Pkwy, Tampa, FL 33647-1761
#23. Kuchi Sushi and Hibachi
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 9206 Anderson Rd, Tampa, FL 33634-1297
#22. Yoko’s Japanese Restaurant
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3217 S Macdill Ave Ste E, Tampa, FL 33629-1719
#21. Siam Thai Restaurant
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 9545 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL 33626-1846
#20. China Yuan
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8502 N Armenia Ave Ste 1A, Tampa, FL 33604-2577
#19. Sushi Ninja Tampa
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3018 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609-3277
#18. Water + Flour
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (203 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1015 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-2431
#17. Saigon Bay Vietnamese Restaurant
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2373 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33612-5509
#16. Thailand Restaurant
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5252 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33611-3599
#15. Soho Sushi
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3218 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609-3007
#14. Si-am
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 713 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL 33602-4411
#13. Simply Pho & Grill
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 13149 N Dale Mabry Hwy Suite F, Tampa, FL 33618-2429
#12. Pho Quyen Restaurant
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8404 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33615-3808
#11. Yummy House
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (177 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2202 W Waters Ave Ste 1, Tampa, FL 33604-2741
#10. Thai Prime
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: MetWest International Plaza, 4142 Boy Scout Blvd. Tampa, FL 33607, Tampa, FL 33607
#9. Sa Ri One
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (154 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3940 W Cypress St, Tampa, FL 33607-4805
#8. Ichicoro Ramen
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5229 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33603-2139
#7. P.F. Chang’s
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (475 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 219 Westshore Plz, Tampa, FL 33609-1810
#6. Samurai Blue Sushi & Sake Bar
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (183 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1600 E 8th Ave Ste C208, Tampa, FL 33605-3740
#5. Bamboozle Cafe
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (174 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 516 N Tampa St, Tampa, FL 33602-4806
#4. Liang’s Bistro Asian Cuisine
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 17515 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33647-3211
#3. Thinh An Kitchen & Tofu
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Price: $
– Address: 8104 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL 33615-1849
#2. Yummy House China Bistro
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (345 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2620 E Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33610-4447
#1. Wat Mongkolratanaram Thai Temple
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Price: $
– Address: 5306 Palm River Rd, Tampa, FL 33619-3746
