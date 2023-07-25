Skittles partners with French’s to make a mustard-flavored candy

Skittles are a universally recognized candy that’s been a crowd-pleaser for decades, and its simple flavors are the primary reason since they appeal to most people. However, Skittles has introduced several variations of its original chewy candy over the years and now presents a peculiar flavor not many anticipated.

National Mustard Day is on August 5, and the famous candy brand has partnered with French’s to develop and sell the first mustard-flavored candy. It’s not something we can say makes our mouths water, but it does spark curiosity, especially in long-time Skittles fans.

McCormick

Mustard-flavored Skittles

Wacky food flavors are far from being a novel idea. However, it’s uncommon to see such a wild variation of traditional candies like Skittles. In honor of the upcoming National Mustard Day, French’s mustard mobile will stop in three cities: Atlanta on July 31, Washington on Aug. 2 and New York City on Aug. 5. That’s the primary way fans can try the latest flavor, but you can also enter the sweepstakes to win a package.

Best Skittles flavors

Skittles Original Chewy Summer Candy Sharing Size

This pack of Skittles featuring five original flavors remains a fan favorite, and you can’t go wrong with this 15.6-ounce bag if you want to share it with friends and family. It’s a resealable bag, which makes it an excellent choice for movie nights, road trips, parties and game gatherings.

Sold by Amazon

Skittles Wild Berry Chewy Candy Sharing Size

Are you looking for a bag of Skittles to share with friends but don’t want the same old flavors? Consider mixing things up with his Wild Berry pack of Skittles that includes delicious berry punch, strawberry, melon berry, wild cherry and raspberry flavors.

Sold by Amazon

Skittles Tropical Gummy Candy

If you’re in the mood for exotic chewy candy, look no further than the Skittles Tropical flavor pack. It features banana berry, kiwi lime, mango tangelo, pineapple passionfruit and strawberry star fruit and is an excellent alternative if you’re tired of the original Skittles.

Sold by Walmart

Skittles Sour Chewy Candy

The original Skittles are fantastic, but how about cranking things up a notch with these Sour Skittles? They offer the same flavor lineup as the original Skittles (grape, lime, lemon, cherry and strawberry) but are coated with sour flavoring that is sure to bring tears of joy to your eyes.

Sold by Walmart

Skittles Brightside Chewy Candy Sharing

Brightside Skittles are perfect for those who want to try different flavors, particularly those who enjoy exotic fruit candy. You can enjoy kiwi banana, watermelon, paradise punch, pink lemonade and tangerine flavors, and the resealable bag makes it suitable for sharing.

Sold by Walmart

Skittles Smoothies Chewy Candy

Skittles Smoothies was first introduced in the early 2000s, but it has recently made a comeback and is gaining steam as one of the more popular candy packs. It features delicious flavors inspired by classic creamy and tasty smoothies, such as strawberry banana, raspberry, blueberry, peach guava and mango.

Sold by Amazon

Skittles Wild Berry and Tropical Mash-Up Summer Chewy Candy

If you’re having trouble deciding which Skittles variation to try next, kill two birds with one stone and get this wild berry and tropical mash-up pack. The resealable bag is ideal for movie nights and road trips, and you’ll get excellent flavors, including mango, pineapple and wild cherry.

Sold by Amazon

Skittles Original Candy 54-Ounce Jar

Those who want the most bang for their buck should get this 54-ounce jar of original Skittles. It’s excellent for those who want to stock up on candy to have it handy for special occasions, such as game days, parties, casual gatherings and sweet tooth trips to the pantry.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.