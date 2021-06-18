Skip to content
Top Stories
‘A gaping hole of rubble:’ Thankful South Florida condo collapse survivor recounts rescue
‘Exorcism in the lumber aisle’: Police escort disorderly people from Home Depot
Video
CDC extends eviction moratorium a month, says it’s last time
‘It looks like a bomb hit’: Video shows moment condo building collapsed near Miami Beach
Video
Top Stories
‘It looks like a bomb hit’: Video shows moment condo building collapsed near Miami Beach
Video
Top Stories
Polk County man accused in deadly DUI crash arrested after 14 years on run
Video
Top Stories
Dr. Anthony Fauci to join first lady Jill Biden at ‘Shots on Ice’ COVID vaccine event at Amalie Arena
Video
DeSantis signs law to evolve Florida’s workforce to meet future economic needs
Video
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Plenty of downpours around this afternoon and evening
Video
Death or life in prison: Jury to decide fate of convicted Riverview killer Ronnie Oneal
Video
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Shellfish business owner blames Piney Point for recent red tide in Tampa Bay
Video
Top Stories
Pinellas Park car damaged during towing repaired and returned at no cost
Video
Top Stories
Florida unemployment: Did DEO call center cut make long delays even longer?
Video
Why are Hurricane Irma victims in Tampa Bay waiting years for help?
Video
No charges against contractor blamed for shoddy, unfinished work
Video
Elderly Pasco couple told to remove tree that fell on their property, even though tree came from public land
Video
Top Stories
Lightning fans pack Ferg’s Sports Bar in St. Petersburg
Video
Top Stories
Lightning lose 3-2, Game 7 set for Friday
Top Stories
Tampa Bay native pairs up with Lightning to help fans ‘be the thunder’
Video
Tampa Bay Lightning fans bring ‘Lucky Couch’ to bar ahead of Game 6
Video
RECAP: Beauvillier, Islanders beat Lightning in OT to force Game 7
Swimmer Emma Weyant returns to Sarasota for celebration fit for an Olympian
Video
Top Stories
Dr. Anthony Fauci to join first lady Jill Biden at ‘Shots on Ice’ COVID vaccine event at Amalie Arena
Video
For the Culture: Dessert boutique brings diversity, unique treats to Hyde Park
Video
Many U.S. workers have contemplated quitting their jobs, study says
Video
Dozens of Tampa Bay residents ride for justice on Juneteenth
Video
8 Tampa Bay food trucks to try this summer when it’s too hot to cook
Video
OOPS! Tide traps illegally parked car near Courtney Campbell Causeway
30-foot whale shark surprises fishermen off Anna Maria: ‘Biggest I’ve ever seen in the Gulf’
Video
1 year into COVID pandemic, Sebring couple still outside hospital almost daily praying for health care workers, patients
Video
HBO Max Integration Test Email: Company blames intern for mistakenly sending confusing email to subscribers
More Don't Miss