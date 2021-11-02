To clean your plastic cutting board and remove any stains, soak the board in vinegar or a solution of equal parts baking soda, salt and water.

Which plastic cutting boards are best?

Almost any meal prep involves having to cut, slice, dice and chop food, and a cutting board is the ideal way to protect your countertop while doing this. Cutting things on your kitchen island or table just won’t cut it. Although it may seem like a cutting board is just a piece of plastic or wood, a good cutting board is made specifically to ensure all the necessary meal prep you may need to do is done in the most efficient way possible. For the best plastic cutting board to suit all your food preparation needs, the Gorilla Grip Oversized Cutting Board is a quality choice.

What to know before you buy a plastic cutting board

Material

Cutting boards tend to be used often with high impact from knives and due to this, you have to choose a board that will withstand that impact. Plastic cutting boards in particular are durable and last just as long as other materials. However, keep in mind that a plastic board may not be as aesthetically pleasing as other materials, and they tend to look beaten up after long periods of use.

Purpose

Purchase a board that is strong enough to withstand the impact of daily use. If you ever decide to throw out your plastic board, consider recycling as an earth-friendly choice.

Depending on how often you use your cutting board and why you are buying it, plastic may or may not be the best option for you. For example, if you need a board that you can use for presenting your meals, plastic does not look as pleasing as tempered glass or wooden boards.

Cleaning

While plastic cutting boards are dishwasher safe, sanitation is still a very important issue when it comes to plastic cutting boards. Contamination is a common issue that occurs when plastic boards aren’t sanitized properly. This is because after long periods of use, the impact of the knife hitting the board leads to cuts bacteria can easily creep into.

What to look for in a quality plastic cutting board

Durable

A high-quality cutting board is one that is made to last. Plastic and polypropylene have high densities and are tough and long-lasting. In fact, many cooks believe plastic boards are just as strong and durable as wooden boards as long as they are properly taken care of. Because plastic boards are relatively cheaper than wooden or glass cutting boards, it is a particularly great option if you are on a budget.

Sets

Cutting boards often come in sets of three or more. This is particularly handy because you can have different sizes for different purposes. Use larger sizes to prep different foods simultaneously.

Some of these sets come in different colors and you can use this to assign boards for certain kinds of food. For example, red cutting boards may be used only for meat while white cutting boards are for fruits.

Thickness

The thickness of your cutting board does not always point to durability, but in most cases, it helps to have a thicker board prone to less damage from handling. Thicker boards are sturdier than thinner boards and don’t shift as much when you use them. Keep in mind that it is easy for thin boards to change shape and warp, because they lack the girth and structure of thicker and heavier boards.

How much you can expect to spend on a plastic cutting board

Budget-friendly plastic cutting boards can be purchased at around $9-$20 while boards on the higher end tend to cost about $20-$45.

Plastic cutting board FAQ

Are plastic cutting boards dishwasher safe?

A. Yes. Unless specified otherwise, plastic cutting boards are safe to go into the dishwasher.

How long should you keep a plastic cutting board?

A. A plastic cutting board can last up to five years or more if it is cared for properly.

Is it safe to use plastic cutting boards?

A. Yes. Plastic cutting boards are safe to use as long as they are handled properly.

What are the best plastic cutting boards to buy?

Top plastic cutting board

Gorilla Grip Oversized Cutting Board

What you need to know: A large cutting board with deep grooves, it’s great for people who cook big meals.

What you’ll love: This board comes with a rubber border and handles that keeps your board in place as you prep food. With a reversible design, you can use both sides of the board for any purpose. It is dishwasher safe.

What you should consider: Users have noted that the board slips on granite countertops. It is also easily scarred by knife marks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top plastic cutting board for the money

Chop Keeper 3-Piece Plastic Cutting Board Set

What you need to know: This modern plastic cutting board has a novelty shape and comes in a set of three.

What you’ll love: Flexible and dishwasher safe, you can fold this cutting board. It has raised sides that prevent spills. It is multipurpose and can be used as a crumb tray for food such as chicken and fish. Made with polyethylene, this board is knife-friendly and comes in different colors.

What you should consider: There are no notable cons to this product.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Tribal Cooking Cutting Board Set

What you need to know: A multi-piece cutting board set, it comes in three different sizes.

What you’ll love: With BPA-free plastic and edges that won’t skid or warp, this cutting board is made to stay in place and withstand high impact from usage. There are grip handles and a juice groove that helps keep meal prep free of messes. It is double-sided.

What you should consider: The size of this board may be small for those who expect the dimensions to be the usable surface area alone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

