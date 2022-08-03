Which electric cookie cutter is best?

Baking is hard work, but whether you’re a seasoned baker or a novice trying your hand at home pastry-making, there are things you can do to help make your life a little easier. If you want to make a big batch of cookies, an electric cookie press can be your best friend.

An electric cookie press lets you cut cookies fast, making it the ideal tool for making large quantities. The Cuisinart CCP-10 Electric Cookie Press is excellent because it has an ergonomic design, has a durable build and works fast.

What to know before you buy an electric cookie press

Electric vs. manual cookie press

A manual cookie press is usually more affordable than an electric one, but it requires more physical exertion and can be tiresome after making a few cookie batches. Most electric cookie presses have a simple, one-button operation and let you cut cookies for extended periods without exhausting your arms and hands.

Power

An electric cookie press can be powered by batteries or a cord connected directly to a power outlet. Models with a cord are sometimes more powerful and operate a bit faster, but it can make your workspace feel cluttered. Battery-operated presses are more lightweight and portable, making them easy to move around, but you would have to occasionally replace the batteries.

Easy to clean

Nobody wants to spend extra time cleaning kitchen tools after a lengthy baking session. Some electric cookie presses aren’t machine-washable, meaning you would have to clean them by hand after using them. However, some have at least a few machine-washable parts. Electric cookie presses are straightforward tools, so it’s not overly complicated to manually clean them after using them.

What to look for in a quality electric cookie press

Discs

Most cookie presses come with an assortment of discs that can be used to cut cookies into shapes, such as stars and trees. Metal discs are more durable and deliver a more precise cut than plastic ones. The best kits come with at least 10 metal discs, but if the press you purchase comes with plastic discs, you can buy a set of third-party metal ones.

Capacity

Naturally, the larger the cookie press, the more dough it can hold, meaning you’ll spend less time reloading it and more time making and cutting cookies. Large presses are excellent for a high-efficiency workflow, but they are also bulkier and can be exhausting to hold after a relatively short period.

Decorative tips

In addition to cutting discs, many electric cookie press kits include several decorative tips. Decorative tips are used for putting the finishes on various pastries, including cakes, cookies and cupcakes. Tips with different shaped nozzles are required to create detailed designs and patterns, but if you’re a beginner, you can mix and match them to see what works best for you.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric cookie press

Some high-end electric cookie presses can cost $150-$300. However, if you’re working with a budget, you can find a reliable electric cookie press for $40-$100.

Electric cookie press FAQ

Can I use discs not included with the electric cookie press I purchased?

A. Yes, most cookie presses let you use other discs. However, it’s best to check the product description or contact the manufacturer of both the press and the discs to make sure they’re versatile enough.

The cookie press I purchased isn’t powerful enough to push out the dough I poured into it. Is it defective, or is there something I can do to make it work?

A. The problem may very well lie in the quality and power of the unit you purchased, but a common cause is that the consistency of the cookie dough may be too thick for the press to push it properly. Try using less dense dough before returning or exchanging it.

What’s the best electric cookie press to buy?

Top electric cookie press

Cuisinart CCP-10 Electric Cookie Press

What you need to know: This cutter from a trusted brand is easy to use and fast, letting you make professional-looking cookies in minutes.

What you’ll love: It has an ergonomic handle and a transparent tube, and it measures just 9 inches from the top of the handle to the blade. It comes with 12 stainless steel cookie discs, eight stainless steel decorating tips and recipes for different cookies and pastries.

What you should consider: It uses a cord instead of batteries, so your baking area may feel a bit untidy while using it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electric cookie press for the money

Dettelin Electric Cookie Press Maker Kit

What you need to know: This battery-operated cookie cutter is excellent for those who want to make cookies fast without cords cluttering up their workspace.

What you’ll love: It’s safe to use because it’s made with nontoxic materials, and there is a fast and slow slider button for convenient speed adjustment. The handle is ergonomic and comfortable to hold for extended periods, and the kit comes with 12 cookie discs and four decorating tips.

What you should consider: Some customers complained about the discs and tips not staying on at times.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

OXO Good Grips 14-Piece Cookie Dough Press

What you need to know: This versatile cookie cutter has a stylish, lightweight design and is great for whipping up professional-grade pastries.

What you’ll love: It has a sleek design and comes with 12 discs, which you can store in the included case. It’s clear so you can see how much dough is left.

What you should consider: Some customers report that there were parts missing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

