One billion people across the globe consume coffee daily, with an estimated 400 million cups of coffee consumed in the US alone. You’re going to need a great coffee maker.

Which smart coffee maker is best?

Coffee makers come in a seemingly infinite array of choices. While some people still prefer the old-school methods of French press and drip coffee makers, others are looking to the future for a smart coffee maker that can produce your coffee just the way you like it.

If you are looking for a foolproof, consistent cup of coffee every time you brew, the Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Maker is the best smart coffee maker for you.

What to know before you buy a smart coffee maker

When it comes to coffee makers, you have plenty of choices. One option is a smart coffee maker. Built on the same AI (artificial intelligence) utilized in your smart devices, smart coffee makers are evolving to accommodate the next generation of coffee connoisseurs. Here are some things to consider when buying a smart coffee maker.

Single-cup or full pot

Are you the type of person that requires just one single cup of coffee to wake up in the morning, or do you prefer to sample delicious, hot caffeinated beverages all day long? When choosing the best smart coffee maker, first consider if you’d like a single-cup maker or one that can brew a whole pot.

Coffee format

Smart coffee makers use either pods, capsules or ground coffee. Some have the capability for both. If you prefer consistency, a pod or capsule designed to fit your smart coffee maker will produce a perfect, consistent cup every time. For those who like to have some control over the strength of their coffee, or don’t prefer to use disposable capsules or pods, ground coffee might be the best choice.

Space

How much room do you have on your counter? Consider the amount of space you have for a smart coffee maker and make sure you choose one that fits.

What to look for in a quality smart coffee maker

Voice-activated

If your home is integrated with voice-activated AI, look for a smart coffee maker that matches your system (i.e., Alexa or Echo).

WiFi connected

Brewing a cup of coffee from your phone? It’s totally possible. Look for wifi-connected smart coffee makers that communicate with your home smart systems and your phone.

Stay warm features

Smart coffee makers keep coffee warm without continuing to cook it and they shut off automatically after a designated time.

Programmable

If you want to wake up to the smell of freshly brewed coffee, look for a smart coffee maker that allows you to pre-program your morning cup of joe.

Easy operation

Many smart coffee makers can be pre-programmed, voice-activated or scheduled to start with an app on your phone.

Pause and serve

The pause and serve feature is perfect for full-pot smart coffee makers when you just can’t wait.

Built-in grinder

When you want the coffee shop experience in your own home, look for a smart coffee maker with a built-in grinder for the freshest beans possible.

How much you can expect to spend on a smart coffee maker

Smart coffee makers aren’t cheap. Expect to spend between $100 and $300.

Smart coffee maker FAQ

What makes a coffee maker smart?

A. Smart coffee makers follow the same principles as our other smart devices. In some cases, they learn our habits and patterns and adapt how they work. This might include starting your morning coffee at the same time every day or tweaking the strength of the brew to suit you.

Smart coffee makers that are connected to WiFi are part of the quickly evolving Internet of Things, a giant network that connects people to their devices.

Can you use a smart plug with your electric coffee machine?

A. Yes. If you’re not quite ready to give up your old electric coffee pot but want a smarter brew, a smart plug can perform many of the same functions.

Unplug your old machine, and plug it into a Google Assistant, Alex or TP-Link smart plug. Prepare your coffee maker to brew a pot by adding water and grounds, then turn it on. Plug it into the outlet, and you’re ready to go.

Note that coffee makers with digital switches or auto-off/on switches may not work with a smart plug.

What are the best smart coffee makers to buy?

Top smart coffee maker

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Maker

What you need to know: If you want a smart coffee maker that automatically adjusts for perfect coffee every time, this is the machine for you.

What you’ll love: The Nespresso changes the way it brews depending on the capsule you choose. It has five cup sizes and a mere 15-second heat up for lightning-fast coffee.

What you should consider: Some users wanted their coffee hotter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed, Bath & Beyond

Top smart coffee maker for the money

Atomi Smart WiFi Coffee Maker

What you need to know: Brew a full pot of coffee from anywhere with a simple app on your phone.

What you’ll love: This operates remotely with a free app (and it can be programmed to start at a specific time through the app). It makes 12 cups of coffee and has a reusable filter. Voice operation can change the strength of your brew or turn the machine off altogether. Manual operation is made simple and easy with a clear LED display.

What you should consider: The warmer turns off after four hours and cannot be turned back on without brewing another pot of coffee. This is problematic if you accidentally program it to start at the wrong time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hamilton Beach Works with Alexa Smart Coffee Maker

What you need to know: If your house is already integrated with Alexa or Echo, this is a great smart coffee maker for you.

What you’ll love: Tell Alexa to turn your coffee pot on or off or to adjust the brew strength. It’s fully voice integrated with no need for a separate app. The LED display syncs with Alexa, too, so no more blinking clocks. This brews a full pot and shuts off automatically after two hours.

What you should consider: Many users noted problems with the LED display shorting out or blinking when it got wet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

