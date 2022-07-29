For cold brew coffee, coarsely ground coffee is essential. The particles are the perfect size to extract the coffee’s flavor without any bitterness.

What are the best cold brew coffee makers?

For many, starting the day without a boost from a cup of coffee is unthinkable. If you want more flavor and smoothness from your morning coffee, you can’t beat a cold brew.

Cold brew coffee isn’t difficult to make either, but you have to have the right tools on hand. Using a dedicated coffee brew coffee maker is the best way to ensure you can make a delicious cold brew without any mistakes. A cold brew coffee maker also allows you to make larger quantities of cold brew concentrate than you can with items you have around the house.

Want to enjoy a cold brew at home? We’ve put together a list of the best cold brew coffee makers, so you can enjoy deliciously smooth coffee with rich flavor any time you want.

What is cold brew coffee?

Cold brew coffee is often confused with iced coffee, but you actually make each with different methods. Iced coffee is brewed with hot water but then chilled with plenty of ice. On the other hand, cold brew is made by steeping coarsely ground coffee in room temperature water for 12-24 hours. The grounds are then filtered out, so you’re left with a concentrated coffee you mix with water or milk for your morning cup of joe.

Its unique brewing process means cold brew is more flavorful and lacks the bitterness that hot brewed coffee often has. It’s also lower in acidity, making it an ideal option for anyone who has a sensitive stomach. You can enjoy cold brew hot or cold, too. Just mix with cold water and ice for a chilled version or boiling water for more traditional hot coffee.

You can use a mason jar or French press to make cold brew at home, but a cold brew coffee maker allows you to make greater portions of the concentrate. It also takes care of the filtering for you, so you don’t have to do the straining yourself.

Top 15 cold brew coffee makers

KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker

This top-of-the-line cold brew coffee maker can make up to 19 servings at a time, but it still doesn’t take up much space on your countertop or inside your fridge. It has a reusable stainless steel steeper labeled with fill level indicators to make the brewing process even easier. It features a convenient always-on tap at the front for easy dispensing, too.

Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, Kohl’s and Saks Fifth Avenue

Toddy Cold Brew System

Used by many commercial coffee shops for cold brewing, this system is just as easy to use at home. It includes a brewing container, glass decanter and reusable filters, so you can start brewing right away. All the pieces are BPA-free, too, and can also be used to brew tea.

Sold by Amazon

GrowlerWerks uKeg Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker

This unique cold brew coffee maker uses a patented Nitro system to steep and brew your coffee. It also features double-walled vacuum insulation to keep the concentrate cold all day and a double filtration system to provide deliciously smooth coffee. The nitro tap also makes it super easy to pour the concentrate.

Sold by Amazon and Sur la Table

Cuisinart Automatic Cold Brew Coffeemaker

Take all the hassle out of preparing cold brew with this automatic cold brew maker, making a batch in just 25-45 minutes. It allows you to choose your strength and make as many as seven cups of cold brew at a time. The glass carafe can be refrigerated and is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Sold by Amazon

Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker

With a durable BPA-free Tritan pitcher and non-slip silicone handle, this cold brew coffee maker is built for years of user-friendly operation. It can make up to four servings of cold brew at a time and features a reusable fine-mesh filter to make steeping as easy as possible. It also fits well in most refrigerator doors.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System

If you love both hot and cold brew, this coffee maker is the ideal option. It features a traditional hot brew setting for days when you want hot coffee, but it also has a cold brew option when you want a smoother cup. It can brew tea and features a separate tea basket to keep the coffee and tea flavors separate.

Sold by Amazon

Osaka Glass Cold Brew Coffee Maker

This glass cold brew coffee maker features an airtight design that keeps your coffee concentrate fresh for more than a week. It also allows you to brew both hot and cold beverages — including tea — and has a handle and spout designed for easy pouring. The stainless steel filter also allows essential oils to pass through for the best-tasting coffee.

Sold by Amazon

Country Line Kitchen Cold Brew Mason Jar Coffee Maker

If you’re new to cold brewing, this easy-to-use coffee maker is an excellent starter option. Its stainless steel filter has a high-quality mesh that keeps the grounds out of the jar and is durable enough to last for years. The flip cap lid lets you pour the concentrate without worrying about spills, too.

Sold by Amazon

Gourmia Digital Cold Brew Coffee Maker

For anyone who doesn’t want to wait 12 hours for cold brew, this digital coffee maker can make a cup in under 10 minutes. It has a clear, user-friendly digital display and removable parts for easy cleaning. It also allows you to choose from several brewing strengths to get the perfect cup of coffee.

Sold by Kohl’s

Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker

This easy-to-use cold brew maker is dishwasher-safe so that you can make your coffee without any hassle, even when it’s time to clean up. It makes up to 52 ounces of concentrate at a time, so you have enough to get through a week or two. The pitcher can fit easily on most fridge doors or shelves, too.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker

This cold brew maker has a unique perforated design that slowly releases the water to ensure the best flavor. It also has a brew-release switch that instantly starts the filtration process with a single touch. The maker comes apart easily when it’s time to clean and has a silicone-sealed stopper to keep the coffee concentrate fresh in your refrigerator.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Ovalware Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker and Tea Infuser

With an 18/8 rust-free super-fine laser cut filter, this coffee maker delivers truly flavorful coffee. It has an easy-to-grip handle for mess-free pouring and a rubber-cushioned bottom to keep it from slipping on the counter. It works well for brewing tea, too.

Sold by Amazon

Presto Dorothy Rapid Cold Brew Coffeemaker

This convenient cold brew maker whips up a cold brew in as little as 15 minutes because it spins the grounds through surging water to extract the flavor quickly. It makes up to five cups at a time and features an anti-slip base to keep it in place on your counter. All the detachable parts are dishwasher-safe, and the cord also detaches for easy storage.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker

This cold brew coffee maker is perfect for both someone new to cold brewing and those who’ve been doing it for years. It features a precise stainless steel filter to extract the most flavor from the coffee and can make up to four cups of cold brew at a time. It fits easily on most fridge doors, too.

Sold by Amazon

Willow & Everett Cold Brew Coffee Maker

This large-capacity cold brew coffee maker can make up to 16 cups of cold brew while still fitting easily in your refrigerator. The airtight lid keeps your coffee fresh for up to two weeks, too. The adjustable stainless steel spout provides easy access to your cold brew and controls how quickly it flows. It also disassembles for cleaning.

Sold by Amazon

