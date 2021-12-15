Best coffee scoop

Using a durable and precise coffee scoop is the best strategy to ensure every cup of coffee you brew is perfect strength.

Which coffee scoop is best?

Savvy coffee connoisseurs know the importance of precise coffee-ground measurements. Using the right coffee-to-water ratio is crucial when trying to brew the perfect cup. Guesstimating the amount of grounds needed — whether using a single-cup machine or standard coffee pot — can result in coffee that is too weak or strong. Having a quality coffee scoop can ensure every measurement is as precise as possible.

The SEALON Coffee Scoop is our pick. Made from stainless steel, this scoop provides accurate measurements and a comfortable grip.

What to know before you buy a coffee scoop

Material

Before finding the perfect scoop to use with your favorite coffee maker, there are several factors to consider. The first is the material of the coffee scoop.

Certain types of plastic and wooden scoops can absorb the oils from coffee grounds. After some use, any built-up oil can potentially influence the taste of your grounds. Additionally, these materials can impart flavors into the grounds on their own. Individuals who want to best preserve the natural taste of their coffee grounds should opt for a stainless steel scoop.

Size

Although the majority of coffee scoops hold two tablespoons, sizes can vary. Some coffee enthusiasts prefer to have a range of sizes, while others only need one measurement. Depending on your individual coffee habit, choose one or more sizes that fit your preference. If you’re unsure about how much coffee you should be using, check the instructions on the packaging of your chosen brand.

In the event there are no instructions (as is the case with most specialty coffee brands), conduct a few minutes of online research. Learn about how much coffee you should be using based on your favorite roast styles and your favorite brewing method.

Quantity

Having a backup scoop is handy if one goes missing. Once you’ve decided what size(s) to purchase, order the quantity of each that you feel will best meet your daily needs.

What to look for in a quality coffee scoop

Precision

The core benefit of using a coffee scoop is accuracy and precision. Instead of estimating with a standard spoon, coffee scoops are designed to optimize your brewing experience. Quality brands make it effortless and comfortable to measure out level scoops of coffee with every use.

Durable

When paying good money for a specialty scoop, it should last for several years at minimum. Flimsy designs can easily break while washing or while in use. Investing a few extra dollars in a highly-recommended design is well worth it.

Easy to clean

Even though decorative scoops look beautiful, they are often not easy to clean. Also, scoops made from inexpensive plastics can be near impossible to fully clean, as the oils from fresh coffee grounds seep into the material. Ensure your chosen coffee scoop is easy to wash. Bonus points if you order one that is dishwasher safe.

How much you can expect to spend on a coffee scoop

You can purchase a high-quality coffee scoop (or scoop set) for $4-$20.

Coffee scoop FAQ

Do you have to select a coffee scoop based on the type of coffee your drink?

A. No. All scoops can accurately measure every type of coffee.

Does the material of a coffee scoop matter?

A. Yes, it definitely does. Poorly made plastic spoons can leach flavors into your grounds and can hold onto the oils from your coffee. The best way to ensure the taste of your favorite coffee isn’t compromised is to purchase a stainless steel scoop.

What’s the best coffee scoop to buy?

Top coffee scoop

SEALON Coffee Scoop

What you need to know: Constructed from sturdy stainless steel, this reliable scoop is very comfortable to hold while measuring.

What you’ll love: Made without the use of harsh chemicals, the Sealon scoop is an ideal model for coffee aficionados. It measures almost 5 inches long and holds two tablespoons of grounds or beans. The scoop is rust-proof, heavy and dishwasher safe.

What you should consider: This design is heavier than desired for some individuals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top coffee scoop for the money

OXO Good Grips POP Container Coffee Scoop

What you need to know: This is a budget-friendly scoop from a reputable manufacturer.

What you’ll love: The OXO scoop is well-made and simple to use. You can store it by itself or on the underside of an OXO Pop container. This design uses BPA-free plastic and is dishwasher safe. The scoop measures two tablespoons at a time.

What you should consider: Select buyers reported that the handle of the scoop was smaller in size than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s and Sur La Table

Worth checking out

The Urban Element Wooden Coffee Scoop and Bag Clip

What you need to know: Serving as both a reliable form of measurement and as a bag clip, this two-in-one coffee scoop is ultra practical.

What you’ll love: Cleverly designed to both scoop and preserve coffee beans or grounds, this scoop is a fun and functional option. The scoop/clip hybrid is constructed with durable and organic beechwood.

What you should consider: Because it is made with wood, you have to hand-wash the scoop.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Valerie Jacobsen writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.