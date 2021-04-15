Nutribullet vs. Ninja: Which blender should I get?

Comparing NutriBullet and Ninja blenders

Whether you are trying to whip up a smoothie, purée a sauce, prepare a creamy soup or make some frosty cocktails, a blender is the tool for the job. And, when it comes to blenders that can pulverize almost any kind of food, NutriBullet and Ninja make some of the best.

In this guide, we break down the benefits each of these companies offers. NutriBullet is known for its personal blenders that are great for making single-serving smoothies, while Ninja models offer a bit more versatility in style and features.

NutriBullet blenders

NutriBullet blenders first hit the market in 2012 by Homeland Housewares LLC, a Los Angeles, California-based company that also created the famous Magic Bullet blender. Most NutriBullets have a distinctive upside-down design and compact single-serving size cup. They feature powerful motors and are touted for being easy to use and clean.

What you’ll love about a NutriBullet blender

Power

Don’t be fooled by the small size of NutriBullet blenders. They are equipped with powerful motors. Depending on the model, the motors range from 600-1,700 watts, allowing them to process nuts, seeds and other hard ingredients that might jam traditional full-size models. You can also use them to grind spices.

Convenience

NutriBullet blenders make it easy to purée a personal smoothie or shake quickly. Most of their blending containers include a travel lid, which you can sip directly from, for taking your beverage on the go. They also come with a sealing lid when you want to pre-blend a drink and store it in the fridge for a couple of hours or days.

Hassle-free cleaning

Cleaning a NutriBullet blender is simple. You simply twist off the blade and rinse it in warm, soapy water. You can toss the blending cups in the top rack of the dishwasher.

What you should consider before buying a NutriBullet blender

Size

NutriBullet blenders range in capacity from 24-64 ounces. Except for the 64-ounce model, which has a traditional blender look and design, the rest have the brand’s telltale bullet shape. If you want the versatility to make more than one serving at a time, you should choose one of the larger models. However, if you only plan on making personal shakes and smoothies, a model with a 24- or 32-ounce capacity should suffice.

Speed settings

Most NutriBullet blenders only have a single speed. The 64-ounce NutriBullet ZNBF30400Z, which offers three speeds, is the only exception. If you need a personal blender with more than a one-speed setting, you should look to the Ninja BL480D Nutri instead.

Additional features and accessories

When choosing the right NutriBullet for your needs, consider the various features each model has. Some units offer heated blending for making soups and purees, while others come with insulated stainless steel travel mugs or include blending cups in several sizes.

Best NutriBullet blenders

NutriBullet Rx N17-1001

One of the company’s most powerful and versatile models, the Rx has a 1,700-watt motor and a heated cycle. It comes with two 30-ounce cups and a 1-liter pitcher, as well as a handy recipe booklet.

NutriBullet Pro

The Pro is notable for its balance of power and ease of use. It comes in many eye-catching colors, such as cobalt and rose gold, and has a small footprint that can fit in most kitchens.

Ninja blenders

Ninja blenders hail from the SharkNinja company, based in Needham, Massachusetts. In addition to blenders, they also sell a range of other home appliances, ranging from indoor grills and coffee makers to robotic vacuums and steam mops.

What you’ll love about Ninja blenders

Consistency

Ninja blenders are notable for their consistency. They produce smooth, chunk-free results no matter whether you fill them with hard or soft ingredients, thanks to their sharp, crushing blades that completely pulverize foods.

Versatility

Ninja sells some of the most versatile blenders on the market. Some of their blenders are capable of functioning as food processors, chopping ingredients and even making dough.

What you should consider before buying a Ninja blender

Capacity

Most Ninja blenders come with a standard 2-liter pitcher. However, they also sell personal blenders with cups that range from 18-32 ounces. Some models come with both full-size containers and individual cups.

Power

Ninja blenders range from 450-1,500 watts, so there is one well suited to every kind of task. The models on the lower end of the spectrum work well for processing fruit and vegetables, but if you want to crush ice and other hard ingredients, choose one with at least 900 watts.

Speed settings and programs

Some Ninja blenders only have a single speed, while others may have two or three speeds. If you want to make more than simple smoothies, it is best to opt for a model with at least two speeds. Many Ninja blenders also feature dedicated programs for specific tasks like puréeing and making frozen drinks.

Best Ninja blenders

Nutri Ninja Personal BL642

A total blending system that allows you to make personal and family-sized servings, the BL642 is excellent for small and large households alike. It boasts the company’s patented Auto-iQ technology that automatically determines the proper blending time for the best results.

Ninja Master Prep Pro QB1004

If you want versatility in a small package, it is hard to beat the Master Prep Pro. It comes for a budget-friendly price and includes three attachments, each of which performs a different function.

Should you buy a NutriBullet or Ninja blender

Choosing between a NutriBullet and Ninja blender depends on your personal preference. If you want a simple appliance that allows you to make smoothies and shakes quickly, you’ll most likely be satisfied with a NutriBullet. However, if you want a bit more versatility in features and preparation, a Ninja model will better fit the bill.

