Best wine tumbler

Which wine tumblers are best?

Whether you’re on a picnic, at the beach or simply in your backyard, drinking wine outside isn’t always the best experience, as it warms up quickly and is easy to spill. A wine tumbler is an insulated drinking vessel that keeps your wine at its proper temperature for longer.

The question is, which wine tumblers are worth your money and which are best to steer clear of? If you’re looking for a wine tumbler that’s reliable and easy to drink from, the YETI Rambler 10-ounce Wine Tumbler is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a wine tumbler

Insulation

One of the main functions of wine tumblers is to maintain the temperature of your wine for longer, whether you’re drinking perfectly chilled white wine or ambient temperature red. A quality wine tumbler can keep drinks cool for 8-12 hours — though it’s unlikely they’ll last that long.

In addition to keeping cold drinks cool, most wine tumblers can also keep hot drinks warm for several hours so that you can use them for coffee and tea. However, if you’re looking for a vessel to predominantly use for hot drinks, you’ll be better off with a travel mug.

Capacity

A standard wine pour is around 5 ounces, but many people will commonly opt for a larger serving, between 6 and 8 ounces, when you pour wine for yourself. Most wine tumblers hold 10-12 ounces of wine, so they’ll accommodate a large serving with some room to breathe. Since they keep wine cool, you can pour yourself two servings in one go and work through it in your own time. A more generous capacity makes wine tumblers suitable for mixed drinks and other beverages, like coffee and tea.

Materials

Wine tumblers are usually made from a double layer of stainless steel with a void between the inner and outer layers for insulation. Stainless steel is non-reactive and non-porous, making it an ideal material for holding drinks. The outer layer of a wine tumbler is usually powder coated for durability and provides a range of color options.

What to look for in a quality wine tumbler

Colors

Some wine tumblers come in solid colors only, while others offer a range of prints and patterns, such as rainbow colors, tie-dye prints, animal print and faux wood effects.

Splash-proof lid

Wine tumblers generally aren’t completely leak-proof, so you couldn’t put a full wine tumbler in a picnic basket, for instance, and expect it not to leak. However, they generally have splash-proof lids to minimize spills if knocked over.

No-sweat exterior

Thanks to the double layer of insulation, a quality wine tumbler shouldn’t sweat when filled with cold liquid on a hot day.

How much you can expect to spend on a wine tumbler

You can find cheap wine tumblers starting at $5-$10, but these aren’t as great quality and are best for occasional use only. Mid-range and high-end wine tumblers cost $15-$30.

Wine tumbler FAQ

What are the benefits of using a wine tumbler?

A. Wine tumblers are insulated, so the obvious benefit of a wine tumbler is that it keeps wine cool for longer. This is especially good for white wine and rosé but can also keep your red wine from getting too hot on a warm day — the ideal serving temperature is 60-65 degrees. Aside from this, when drinking wine outside, the lid on a tumbler helps prevent spills and keeps out bugs, dust and plant matter.

When would you use a wine tumbler?

A. If you’re wondering whether or not you’d use a wine tumbler often enough, it might get more use than you’d think. Of course, wine tumblers are great for outdoor use, such as on picnics or while tailgating, but if you’re drinking wine at home and don’t have any guests, you might choose to use your wine tumbler to keep your wine at the right temperature. Additionally, you can use it for other purposes besides drinking wine. When eating ice cream, you can use it to help keep your ice cream cold or for other beverages such as mixed drinks, non-alcoholic cool drinks and hot beverages.

What’s the best wine tumbler to buy?

Top wine tumbler

YETI Rambler 10-ounce Wine Tumbler

What you need to know: A high-quality wine tumbler from a big name in insulated drinking vessels.

What you’ll love: The 10-ounce capacity is perfect for large glasses of wine or mixed drinks. The mag-slider lid helps keep your drink at the desired temperature but is easy to drink from. The double-wall insulation keeps drinks cool for hours.

What you should consider: Some buyers received dented tumblers or tumblers with missing parts, but this is highly uncommon.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wine tumbler for the money

Simple Modern Wine Tumbler Glass

What you need to know: This affordable wine tumbler offers excellent value for the money, though it has a few quirks.

What you’ll love: Available in a wide variety of colors and patterns, this is a great choice if you care about the looks of your wine tumbler. It has double-wall insulation and won’t sweat or burn your hand.

What you should consider: The drinking hole in the lid doesn’t close fully, which can lead to spills and greater heat transfer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

BrüMate Uncork’d XL Insulated Wine Glass Tumbler

What you need to know: With a leak-proof lid and non-slip base, this is an excellent choice for drinking on the go.

What you’ll love: The large capacity gives wine room to breathe and makes it an excellent option for tall mixed drinks. It’s available in a range of colors, including some with glitter finishes. It’s well insulated to keep your wine cool for hours.

What you should consider: Although it’s advertised as listing 14 ounces, it really holds closer to 12 ounces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

