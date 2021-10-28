Best tequila gift set

There are three main types of tequila. Blanco is young and clear, lacking any color. Reposado is aged in oak barrels for up to a year, while añejo is aged for over a year, resulting in a more golden color.

Which tequila gift sets are best?

Tequila is a popular and versatile liquor that you can enjoy on its own or as the foundation for numerous cocktails. As some types of tequila boast a rich, gold color, it can also make for an eye-catching addition to any home bar arrangement.

Tequila sets make for terrific gifts, offering those who like the drink to enjoy the taste and look to its fullest. This Wine Savant Tequila Decanter Set is a top pick and provides a beautiful way to enjoy the famed libation. Tequila gift sets vary greatly in content, so it’s important to know what’s available and find the right set for your needs.

What to know before you buy a tequila gift set

Shot glasses

One of the most popular items included in a tequila set is shot glasses. You can also sip tequila straight up as well, making shot glasses a go-to vessel for all tequila drinkers.

A standard shot is 1 oz., but those in tequila gift sets could be 2 or 3 oz. in size to allow for sipping. Most glasses will feature some aesthetic, whether tinted with color or texture. Some more traditional shot glasses may feature art or designs, while novelty options may employ silly sayings or desert images, like a cactus on the glassware. A set will likely include four to eight shot glasses.

Decanter and glassware

A tequila set may also comprise a decanter and matching glasses. Like whiskey, some enjoy pouring the bottle of tequila into a decanter to show it off a bar cart and allow for easy access. Matching glassware completes the decanter set and offers an eye-catching centerpiece.

Most decanters hold 750 ml, which is the standard liquor bottle size and will come with a matching, secure lid. The set may include two, four or six glasses.

Mixers

Some sets may feature mixers to make fun and exciting tequila-based cocktails. These are ideal for those who don’t have much bartending experience or who don’t want to spend much time and effort collecting ingredients and preparing the drink. Most mixes focus on making margaritas, but a variety of flavor syrups are available for different preferences.

Cocktail sets

While not specifically focused on tequila, perhaps the best way to enjoy the popular liquor is with a comprehensive cocktail set that allows a variety of beverage creations. A shaker is the focal point of a set, which is imperative in making a margarita. A jigger for measuring, a strainer for pouring and a muddler for emulsifier herbs are useful accessories to make any number of exciting drinks.

Cocktails sets range in size and piece count and tend to boast a colorful finish for those seeking pleasant aesthetics and functionality.

What to look for in a quality tequila gift set

Material

For those shopping for glassware, the type of glass used will influence the quality and aesthetics of the set. Crystal glass is stronger than traditional glass, which means it can be made thinner and lighter. It also can be textured to refract light and color in exciting ways. Some options may also be borosilicate glass, which is also more durable than traditional glass.

Cocktail sets should be durable stainless steel.

Serving tray

Those tequila sets focused on shot glasses may also include a serving tray for events and celebrations. You can easily carry the shots with the tray without spilling. There may also be a space for salt or limes as well. Some trays may be colorful with slogans or artistic drawings.

A serving tray may also be included in decanter sets.

How much you can expect to spend on tequila gift set

Tequila glassware, and sets with mixers, may cost anywhere from $25-$50, while cocktail sets can cost up to $75 depending on what’s included.

Tequila gift set FAQ

Do I need to decant tequila before drinking it?

A. Unlike some wines, liquors do not need to be decanted before enjoying. Tequila and other liquors don’t have the tannin count that some wines do, so exposure to the air doesn’t have the same oxidation effect. The high alcohol count also slows the process. A decanter doesn’t affect the taste of tequila, but it does show off the look, provided the tequila isn’t clear.

What are some popular tequila-based cocktails?

A. The margarita is perhaps the most iconic tequila cocktail; it’s simple and versatile, featuring tequila, lime juice and orange liquor. A tequila sunrise includes orange and grenadine, while the bloody maria is a tequila alternative to the bloody mary. A proper cocktail set allows enthusiasts to experiment with various creations.

What’s the best tequila gift set to buy?

Top tequila gift set

Wine Savant Tequila Decanter Set

What you need to know: This is a large, unique glassware set for tequila lovers who want to enjoy their favorite drink alone or with friends.

What you’ll love: The set includes a pitcher and six large shot glasses, each of which features a colorful agave plant from which tequila is made. The 750ml pitcher holds a standard liquor bottle. It is made of high-quality borosilicate glass.

What you should consider: This option is rather pricey.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tequila gift set for the money

Godinger Mini Decanter Set

What you need to know: This stunning crystal decanter set is ideal for storing, showcasing and enjoying your favorite colorful liquor.

What you’ll love: Beautifully and durably-constructed crystal glassware set featuring a small decanter and six matching double shot glasses. Suitable for gold tequila as well as whiskey. Good value.

What you should consider: The decanter only holds 10oz, less than half a standard bottle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mixology & Craft Bartender Kit

What you need to know: This comprehensive and eye-catching cocktail kit is all you need to make various beloved drinks with tequila, including a delicious margarita.

What you’ll love: The elegant cocktail kit features a variety of stainless steel accessories coated in gold for a stunning look on any bar cart. Includes shaker, strainer, bar spoon and jigger to make tequila-based cocktails. It comes with a convenient stand. Finish options include copper and silver.

What you should consider: It’s an expensive investment. Thoroughly wash and dry pieces before returning to stand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

