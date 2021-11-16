Best Champagne flutes

Exercise caution when opening a bottle of sparkling, as the pressurization will pop the cork with force. Once opened, a bottle is best enjoyed within 24 hours, and preferably in one sitting.

Which Champagne flutes are best?

In order to get the most out of a bottle of wine, you need to enjoy it in the proper glassware. That’s especially true for sparkling wine, where carbonation requires a specific style of glass to fully embrace the experience.

Champagne or any sparkling wine is often served in a tall, slender glass known as a flute. The Waterford Love Forever Champagne Flute is a high-quality, beautiful top pick made of crystal. While the basic properties are the same, materials and size are among the key factors that influence the quality and go into the decision-making process to find the best Champagne flute.

What to know before you buy Champagne flutes

What is champagne?

Champagne is the most popular sparkling wine in the world and is named after the Champagne region of France in which it is made. Since it’s so beloved, it’s become a synonym for sparkling wine, so much so that sparkling wine glasses are often referred to as Champagne glasses.

Sparkling wine is a type of wine that undergoes a secondary fermentation process in order to carbonate the wine and achieve the sought-after bubbles. There are numerous methods used to make sparkling wine, and countries all around the world make their own versions. Champagne glasses or Champagne flutes cater to any bubbly sparkling wine, including Processo from Italy or Cava from Spain.

Flute characteristics

The flute is a tall, slender piece of glassware. It’s designed to trap in bubbles so that the sparkling wine stays fresher and livelier over longer periods of time; the lengthy bowl also makes the effervescence eye-catching. This makes the flute ideal for those who may be enjoying their drink slowly. One downside is that more aromatic sparkling wines may not be as enjoyable, since the shape allows aromas to escape more easily.

Stem vs. stemless

A flute glass, just like a wine glass, may or may not feature a stem. The presence of a stem is more traditional and elegant to some users. It can also allow for more versatile storage, especially if you have a hanging glassware rack. However, a stemmed flute is more vulnerable to tipping and breaking.

Those without a stem have a more modern aesthetic, though consumers will want to be careful when holding the glass as hands can not only warm up the drink but also leave unsightly fingerprints on the exterior.

What to look for in quality Champagne flutes

Material

The best Champagne glasses are made of crystal glass. Since crystal is durable to work with, it can create a glass that’s thin and light, ideal for enjoying sparkling wine. Crystal comes at a higher price than traditional glass, which will be thicker and slightly heavier.

Plastic Champagne flutes are also available for those who may be hosting a large event or enjoying drinks at the park or beach. While these are cheap, they are not sustainable.

Capacity

Most Champagne flutes hold between five and ten ounces. Unlike regular wine, which is filled to the widest part of the glass and tends to leave a lot of room for air, most sparkling wines don’t need as much room to breathe. Smaller glasses may be easier to store and clean, but it may also call for more frequent refilling.

Aesthetic

While some Champagne glasses are clear, others may be frosted, colored, or etched. Some crystal options feature designs and patterns on the side to accentuate the crystal material and reflect light. Those that are frosted or colored may be more geared for novelty and casual usage.

How much you can expect to spend on Champagne flutes

Most sets of Champagne glasses cost between $15-$25 for a pair, while high-end crystal flutes can run-up to and over $50 for two.

Champagne flutes FAQ

Are there other types of glasses in which to enjoy Champagne?

A. While the flute is one of the most popular Champagne glasses, there are a handful of other options that offer the proper shape and structure to fully enjoy champagne or any other sparkling wine. The coup features a wide, shallow bowl with a thin rim as well as a long stem, similar to martini or martini glass. They are elegant though the sparkling wine can go flat more quickly with the increased surface area. The tulip glass marries the coupe and the flute designs: it features a wide bowl that narrows towards the top, similar to the tulip flower.

What other drinks can be enjoyed in a Champagne flute?

A. In addition to Champagne, any sparkling wine or sparkling wine-based cocktail should also be served in the flute, such as a kir, French 75 or mimosa. Some martinis like the Vesper can also be enjoyed in a flute. Some consumers may opt to serve freshly squeezed juice in one come brunch time as well or simply some sparkling water, due to the clarity and aesthetic the flute offers.

What are the best Champagne flutes to buy?

Top champagne flutes

Waterford Love Forever Champagne Flute

What you need to know: Stunning pair of fine crystal glasses that make a beautiful addition to any occasion.

What you’ll love: These are elegant, tall flutes with a lengthy stem and slender bowl. A thin rim allows for maximum taste enjoyment, and the crystal bowl is etched with a beautiful pattern.

What you should consider: This set is expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Top champagne flutes for the money

Godinger Champagne Glasses

What you need to know: This pair of traditional-looking Champagne flutes are from a trusted name and are a terrific value.

What you’ll love: Simple yet solid sparkling wine flutes offer elegance and functionality. Each one holds 8 ounces in a glass that provides stunning clarity. They are dishwasher safe and are available for a low price.

What you should consider: This set is quite delicate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Schott Zwiesel Tritan Glass Champagne Flute Set

What you need to know: Set of 6 high-quality, crystal flutes that are light, durable and beautiful.

What you’ll love: This collection of six stunning flutes is perfect for hosting and special occasions. These thin-rimmed flutes are designed for stability and elegance with eye-catching angles. They are dishwasher safe and maintain clarity through multiple washes.

What you should consider: There is a high upfront cost.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

