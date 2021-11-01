Best pastry mat

With a pastry mat, you won’t have to use flour or nonstick sprays when rolling out sticky doughs.

Which pastry mat is best?

A pastry mat is a silicone and fiberglass sheet designed to help you measure your ingredients correctly and provide you with a nonstick surface for easy transfers. These mats are usually heat-resistant, microwave-safe and freezer friendly, and they’re an excellent tool for avoiding any spillage in your oven.

For perfect pie crust circles and more, our top pick is the Kitzini Silicone Pastry Mat.

What to know before you buy a pastry mat

Materials

All pastry mats will be made from food-grade silicone that is flexible, nonstick and, of course, reusable. This gives the pastry mat an advantage over parchment paper, as it is easy to clean, easy to work with and far more versatile. What makes these mats so great is their ability to bypass the usual mess that one might make in the kitchen by providing a protective layer for your countertop. Simply remove the mat and clean it for quick, mess-free bakes.

This silicone is also able to withstand most kitchen tools, with an exception being a pizza cutter. Cookie cutters, rolling pins and lightly used knives will all work well with a pastry mat.

Design

When choosing a pastry mat, buyers can either choose a plain and straightforward design with no measurements or opt for the more helpful mat with various shapes and sizes included for accurate measuring. There are mats to help you with your macarons, pie crusts and cookies.

Cleaning

As you’ve chosen to go the reusable route, you’ll need to make sure you take care and clean your mats thoroughly to ensure they live a long life in your kitchen. Most mats are dishwasher safe, but a good squeeze of lemon, regular soap or baking soda should clean any grease or burnt bits off the mat. You can let the mat sit and soak up your product of choice and simply wipe it off after a few minutes.

What to look for in a quality pastry mat

Size and thickness

The size of your mat is important, as you don’t want to roll out your dough only to discover that it is bigger than the mat. If you know that you will be doing bigger projects and will need more surface area to work with, you should look at buying a mat larger than 30 inches. Also pay attention to the thickness of your mat. A mat that’s 0.75 mm thick will be flexible yet stable enough for you to move your bakes around with ease.

The thickness will also affect the bake, with high-quality mats delivering an even distribution of heat throughout the bake.

Nonstick quality

Imagine pouring out a fresh batch of caramel onto your sheet, and it starts to stick. Not only would this be extremely messy, but it would also mean that you’d probably end up wasting that batch. The purpose of a pastry mat is to eliminate the need for parchment paper, nonstick sprays and butter, so make sure the mat you’re buying meets a good standard of nonstick.

Dishwasher safe

Purchasing a dishwasher-safe mat will help you save time when cleaning up. Simply pop the mat in with the rest of your utensils and let the dishwasher do the work. This is not essential, but will make it far more manageable than scrubbing with baking soda.

How much you can expect to spend on a pastry mat

Good quality mats are available in many price ranges. Some brands offer two for $10, while others will ask for $40. It all comes down to the brand, the size and the thickness.

Pastry mat FAQ

Are silicone pastry mats safe?

A. Pastry mats are made from food-grade silicone, a nontoxic polymer. These mats are designed to withstand temperatures of up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit and will not affect your food in any way.

Can you use a pastry mat instead of parchment paper?

A. A pastry mat is the cost-effective, reusable version of parchment paper that will avoid wastage, nonstick sprays, and those annoying moments when your parchment lining sticks to the top of your cake while it bakes.

What’s the best pastry mat to buy?

Top pastry mat

Kitzini Silicone Pastry Mat

What you need to know: This extra-large mat’s unique design will help you achieve even bakes.

What you’ll love: Measuring 28-by-20 inches, this mat is made from silicone and features a fiberglass core that will evenly distribute heat throughout your bakes. This mat is also perfect for cooking, freezing and cooling, as it can handle temperatures ranging from minus 40 degrees to 480 degrees. The mat is also thicker than most others, measuring 0.75 mm.

What you should consider: It should not be folded or bent for storage, as that can form weak seams.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pastry mat for the money

Joseph Joseph Silicone Roll-up Pastry Mat

What you need to know: A simple roll-up mat, it is large and nonslip.

What you’ll love: This mat is easy to store with a handy strap for rolling it up, and it’s also dishwasher safe. The design includes various circle sizes perfect for pie crusts. It measures 29-by-14.5 inches.

What you should consider: It’s thinner than some other mats.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Worthspark Extra Thick Pastry Mat

What you need to know: A good quality pastry mat, it will avoid the messy cleanup process. It works great as a countertop mat.

What you’ll love: This mat is 0.7 mm thick and is made from food-grade silicone. The mat is also easy to clean in the dishwasher or by hand, and it can handle temperatures from minus 30 degrees to 470 degrees. The mat also includes handy measuring tools around the border and useful kitchen tips and conversions in the corner.

What you should consider: At 16-by-20 inches, it’s smaller than some other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

